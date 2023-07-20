Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Hilltop produced income to common stockholders of $18.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $33.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Hilltop’s financial results for the second quarter of 2023 included significant decreases in year-over-year mortgage origination segment net gains from sales of loans and other mortgage production income, an increase in the provision for credit losses from a build in the allowance within the banking segment, and increases in net revenues within certain of the broker-dealer segment’s business lines.

Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, payable on August 25, 2023, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2023.

Headwinds that began in 2022, and continued through the first half of 2023, including the impact of tight housing inventories on mortgage volumes, declining deposit balances, rapid increases in market interest rates and a declining economic forecast have had, and are expected to continue to have, an adverse impact on our operating results during the remainder of 2023. The impacts of such headwinds during the remainder of 2023 remain uncertain and will depend on developments outside of our control, including, among others, the timing and significance of further changes in U.S. treasury yields and mortgage interest rates, exposure to increasing funding costs, inflationary pressures associated with compensation, occupancy and software costs and labor market conditions, the Russian-Ukraine conflict and its impact on supply chains, and disruptions to the economy and the U.S. banking system caused by recent bank failures.

Jeremy B. Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, “Hilltop’s operating results during the second quarter of 2023 reflected the challenging environment which included rising funding costs, an inverted yield curve and economic uncertainties. PlainsCapital Bank recognized an increase in its provision expense due to a combination of factors including deterioration in the economic outlook, negative credit migration and loan growth, as well as a decline in its net interest margin. At PrimeLending, we saw a modest rebound in the gain-on-sale margin, though the business continues to face challenges from a lack of housing inventory and affordability across the country. HilltopSecurities benefited from higher interest rates this quarter that drove a pre-tax margin of 16% on a 13% year-over-year increase in net revenues.

“As we enter the second half of 2023, we remain focused on maintaining our strong capital and liquidity positions, controlling expenses, and continuing to serve our valued clients.”

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights for Hilltop:

The provision for credit losses was $14.8 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 and a provision for credit losses of $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2022; The provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2023 reflected a significant build in the allowance related to loan portfolio changes since the prior quarter and a deteriorating outlook for commercial real estate markets.

For the second quarter of 2023, net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income and mortgage loan origination fees within our mortgage origination segment was $90.0 million, compared to $139.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 35.7% decrease; Mortgage loan origination production volume was $2.5 billion during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022; Net gains from mortgage loans sold to third parties increased to 207 basis points during the second quarter of 2023, compared to 193 basis points in the first quarter of 2023.

Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of 2023 were 0.47% and 3.53%, respectively, compared to 0.80% and 5.82%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022;

Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $31.71 at June 30, 2023, compared to $31.63 at March 31, 2023;

Hilltop’s total assets were $17.1 billion and $17.0 billion at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively;

Loans 1 , net of allowance for credit losses, were $7.9 billion and $7.7 billion at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively;

, net of allowance for credit losses, were $7.9 billion and $7.7 billion at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively; Non-performing loans were $39.0 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $27.4 million, or 0.30% of total loans, at March 31, 2023;

Loans held for sale increased by 28.2% from March 31, 2023 to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2023;

Total deposits were $11.2 billion and $11.1 billion at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively; Total estimated uninsured deposits were $4.4 billion, or approximately 40% of total deposits, while estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized deposits of $350.7 million, were $4.1 billion, or approximately 37% of total deposits at June 30, 2023.

Hilltop maintained strong capital levels 2 with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 3 of 11.47% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 17.63% at June 30, 2023;

with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 11.47% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 17.63% at June 30, 2023; Hilltop’s consolidated net interest margin 4 decreased to 3.03% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.28% in the first quarter of 2023;

decreased to 3.03% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.28% in the first quarter of 2023; For the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income was $190.7 million, compared to $239.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 20.3% decrease;

For the second quarter 2023, noninterest expense was $267.0 million, compared to $298.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 10.6% decrease; and

Hilltop’s effective tax rate was 26.4% during the second quarter of 2023, compared to 25.6% during the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was higher than the applicable statutory rate primarily due to the booking of additional taxes from a recent change in the source of funding for an acquired non-qualified, deferred compensation plan.



______________________________ 1 “Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer margin loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $358.5 million and $360.6 million at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. 2 Capital ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period. 3 Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets. 4 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Consolidated Financial and Other Information Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in 000's) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Cash and due from banks $ 1,584,709 $ 1,764,081 $ 1,579,512 $ 1,777,584 $ 1,783,554 Federal funds sold 650 743 650 663 381 Assets segregated for regulatory purposes 50,711 36,199 67,737 109,358 120,816 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 143,982 144,201 118,070 145,365 139,929 Securities: Trading, at fair value 696,649 692,908 755,032 641,864 593,273 Available for sale, at fair value, net (1) 1,526,869 1,641,571 1,658,766 1,584,724 1,562,222 Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net (1) 847,437 862,280 875,532 889,452 920,583 Equity, at fair value 258 231 200 209 197 3,071,213 3,196,990 3,289,530 3,116,249 3,076,275 Loans held for sale 1,333,044 1,040,138 982,616 1,003,605 1,491,579 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 8,354,122 8,192,846 8,092,673 7,944,246 7,930,619 Allowance for credit losses (109,306 ) (97,354 ) (95,442 ) (91,783 ) (95,298 ) Loans held for investment, net 8,244,816 8,095,492 7,997,231 7,852,463 7,835,321 Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables 1,474,177 1,560,246 1,038,055 1,255,052 1,049,830 Premises and equipment, net 176,574 180,132 184,950 191,423 195,361 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,979 100,122 102,443 103,099 106,806 Mortgage servicing assets 95,101 103,314 100,825 156,539 121,688 Other assets 588,166 529,438 518,899 624,235 513,570 Goodwill 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 Other intangible assets, net 9,772 10,544 11,317 12,209 13,182 Total assets $ 17,138,341 $ 17,029,087 $ 16,259,282 $ 16,615,291 $ 16,715,739 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,451,438 $ 3,807,878 $ 3,968,862 $ 4,546,816 $ 4,601,643 Interest-bearing 7,712,739 7,289,269 7,346,887 6,805,198 7,319,143 Total deposits 11,164,177 11,097,147 11,315,749 11,352,014 11,920,786 Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables 1,306,646 1,383,317 966,470 1,176,156 934,818 Short-term borrowings 1,628,637 1,572,794 970,056 942,309 822,649 Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 74,761 51,497 53,023 99,515 135,968 Notes payable 364,531 376,410 346,654 390,354 389,722 Operating lease liabilities 119,999 122,878 126,759 120,635 124,406 Other liabilities 389,336 341,246 417,042 475,425 329,987 Total liabilities 15,048,087 14,945,289 14,195,753 14,556,408 14,658,336 Common stock 651 650 647 646 646 Additional paid-in capital 1,050,191 1,044,774 1,046,331 1,043,605 1,039,261 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (131,718 ) (125,461 ) (133,531 ) (119,864 ) (95,279 ) Retained earnings 1,144,624 1,136,901 1,123,636 1,107,586 1,085,208 Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net 450 446 481 479 695 Employee stock trust (599 ) (599 ) (640 ) (641 ) (954 ) Total Hilltop stockholders' equity 2,063,599 2,056,711 2,036,924 2,031,811 2,029,577 Noncontrolling interests 26,655 27,087 26,605 27,072 27,826 Total stockholders' equity 2,090,254 2,083,798 2,063,529 2,058,883 2,057,403 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 17,138,341 $ 17,029,087 $ 16,259,282 $ 16,615,291 $ 16,715,739

______________________________ (1) At June 30, 2023, the amortized cost of the available for sale securities portfolio was $1,658,036, while the fair value of the held to maturity securities portfolio was $755,186.

Three Months Ended Consolidated Income Statements June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in 000's, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 138,397 $ 123,379 $ 117,906 $ 109,165 $ 98,728 Securities borrowed 18,515 17,068 14,162 10,938 10,498 Securities: Taxable 26,719 25,602 23,293 19,642 17,288 Tax-exempt 2,566 3,188 3,002 2,451 2,141 Other 27,229 22,190 21,611 14,276 6,478 Total interest income 213,426 191,427 179,974 156,472 135,133 Interest expense: Deposits 54,726 35,824 28,238 12,525 5,456 Securities loaned 16,413 15,346 13,179 9,407 8,512 Short-term borrowings 17,706 12,444 10,278 5,550 3,020 Notes payable 3,973 3,853 3,988 3,907 3,809 Other 2,342 2,255 849 1,597 2,280 Total interest expense 95,160 69,722 56,532 32,986 23,077 Net interest income 118,266 121,705 123,442 123,486 112,056 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 14,836 2,331 3,638 (780 ) 5,336 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 103,430 119,374 119,804 124,266 106,720 Noninterest income: Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income 48,535 39,966 35,949 57,998 97,543 Mortgage loan origination fees 41,440 28,777 35,198 39,960 42,378 Securities commissions and fees 29,606 31,223 33,143 34,076 34,757 Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions 32,037 26,848 30,661 35,031 32,002 Other 39,034 35,680 34,833 39,910 32,593 Total noninterest income 190,652 162,494 169,784 206,975 239,273 Noninterest expense: Employees' compensation and benefits 176,908 167,817 167,892 200,450 205,327 Occupancy and equipment, net 23,025 22,865 23,077 25,041 24,231 Professional services 12,594 10,697 11,555 10,631 16,246 Other 54,450 49,091 50,844 52,616 52,739 Total noninterest expense 266,977 250,470 253,368 288,738 298,543 Income before income taxes 27,105 31,398 36,220 42,503 47,450 Income tax expense 7,167 3,630 9,642 9,249 12,127 Net income 19,938 27,768 26,578 33,254 35,323 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,805 1,968 1,022 1,186 2,063 Income attributable to Hilltop $ 18,133 $ 25,800 $ 25,556 $ 32,068 $ 33,260 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 65,025 64,901 64,602 64,552 73,693 Diluted 65,054 64,954 64,779 64,669 73,838

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000's) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 100,986 $ 13,201 $ (5,901 ) $ (3,479 ) $ 13,459 $ 118,266 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 14,900 (64 ) — — — 14,836 Noninterest income 11,189 100,040 90,079 3,081 (13,737 ) 190,652 Noninterest expense 57,436 94,853 98,660 16,301 (273 ) 266,977 Income (loss) before taxes $ 39,839 $ 18,452 $ (14,482 ) $ (16,699 ) $ (5 ) $ 27,105

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000's) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 205,756 $ 27,064 $ (10,109 ) $ (6,801 ) $ 24,061 $ 239,971 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 16,500 667 — — — 17,167 Noninterest income 22,379 190,675 158,909 5,786 (24,603 ) 353,146 Noninterest expense 113,563 185,198 187,413 31,814 (541 ) 517,447 Income (loss) before taxes $ 98,072 $ 31,874 $ (38,613 ) $ (32,829 ) $ (1 ) $ 58,503

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Selected Financial Data 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Hilltop Consolidated: Return on average stockholders' equity 3.53 % 5.12 % 4.99 % 6.26 % 5.82 % Return on average assets 0.47 % 0.69 % 0.63 % 0.79 % 0.80 % Net interest margin (1) 3.03 % 3.28 % 3.23 % 3.19 % 2.75 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2): As reported 3.03 % 3.28 % 3.24 % 3.20 % 2.76 % Impact of purchase accounting 9 bps 6 bps 7 bps 8 bps 8 bps Book value per common share ($) 31.71 31.63 31.49 31.46 31.43 Shares outstanding, end of period (000's) 65,071 65,023 64,685 64,591 64,576 Dividend payout ratio (3) 57.37 % 40.25 % 37.92 % 30.19 % 33.33 % Banking Segment: Net interest margin (1) 3.11 % 3.40 % 3.42 % 3.42 % 2.97 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2): As reported 3.11 % 3.41 % 3.43 % 3.43 % 2.98 % Impact of purchase accounting 11 bps 7 bps 8 bps 10 bps 10 bps Accretion of discount on loans ($000's) 3,334 1,870 2,173 2,858 3,011 Net recoveries (charge-offs) ($000's) (2,884 ) (419 ) 21 (2,735 ) (1,223 ) Return on average assets 0.89 % 1.44 % 1.31 % 1.41 % 1.09 % Fee income ratio 10.0 % 9.6 % 9.8 % 9.9 % 11.0 % Efficiency ratio 51.2 % 48.4 % 48.9 % 48.9 % 50.4 % Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 30,603 32,681 34,526 35,934 33,554 Broker-Dealer Segment: Net revenue ($000's) (4) 113,241 104,498 106,919 114,184 100,229 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 65,290 62,429 60,552 70,274 64,494 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 34,798 30,821 32,042 42,567 37,471 Compensation as a % of net revenue 57.7 % 59.7 % 56.6 % 61.5 % 64.3 % Pre-tax margin (5) 16.3 % 12.8 % 18.5 % 15.3 % 9.1 % Mortgage Origination Segment: Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's): Home purchases 2,301,007 1,607,330 1,895,731 2,832,136 3,342,103 Refinancings 150,643 125,423 147,511 211,075 467,117 Total mortgage loan originations - volume 2,451,650 1,732,753 2,043,242 3,043,211 3,809,220 Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's) 2,115,706 1,661,521 2,038,990 3,419,950 3,872,935 Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points): Loans sold to third parties 207 193 211 227 260 Impact of loans retained by banking segment (6 ) (7 ) (19 ) (9 ) (7 ) As reported 201 186 192 218 253 Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (6) 95,101 103,314 100,825 156,539 121,688 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 70,982 62,355 64,940 86,079 100,206 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 36,249 25,573 26,724 44,312 56,525

______________________________ (1) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (2) Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0.3 million, $0.4 million and $0.4 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million for each of the periods presented. (3) Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. (4) Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income and total broker-dealer noninterest income. (5) Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue. (6) Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Capital Ratios 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Tier 1 capital (to average assets): PlainsCapital 10.28 % 10.69 % 10.26 % 10.29 % 9.67 % Hilltop 11.47 % 11.82 % 11.47 % 11.41 % 10.53 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 14.51 % 14.97 % 14.98 % 14.68 % 14.65 % Hilltop 17.63 % 17.99 % 18.23 % 17.45 % 17.24 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 14.51 % 14.97 % 14.98 % 14.68 % 14.65 % Hilltop 17.63 % 17.99 % 18.23 % 17.45 % 17.24 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 15.59 % 15.94 % 15.91 % 15.54 % 15.55 % Hilltop 20.44 % 20.75 % 20.98 % 20.07 % 19.90 %

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's): Commercial real estate 3,552 1,973 4,269 4,735 4,947 Commercial and industrial 21,442 10,807 9,095 12,078 13,315 Construction and land development 593 199 198 1 1 1-4 family residential 13,360 14,387 15,941 16,968 16,542 Consumer 9 12 14 16 19 Broker-dealer — — — — — 38,956 27,378 29,517 33,798 34,824 Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's) (1) — — 803 825 857 Non-performing loans ($000's) (1) 38,956 27,378 30,320 34,623 35,681 Non-performing loans as a % of total loans ($000's) (1) 0.40 % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.39 % 0.38 % Other real estate owned ($000's) 3,481 3,202 2,325 1,637 1,516 Other repossessed assets ($000's) — — — — — Non-performing assets ($000's) (1) 42,437 30,580 32,645 36,260 37,197 Non-performing assets as a % of total assets ($000's) (1) 0.25 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.22 % Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's) (2) 130,036 114,523 92,099 96,532 82,410

______________________________ (1) Effective January 1, 2023, we adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2022-02 which eliminated the recognition and measurement guidance on troubled debt restructurings for creditors. Therefore, we no longer present troubled debt restructurings as a component of non-performing loans and assets. (2) Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing were primarily comprised of loans held for sale and guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, including loans that are subject to repurchase, or have been repurchased, by PrimeLending.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Interest Annualized Average Interest Annualized Outstanding Earned Yield or Outstanding Earned Yield or Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1) Balance or Paid Rate Balance or Paid Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans held for sale $ 1,043,526 $ 14,125 5.41 % $ 1,375,395 $ 14,302 4.16 % Loans held for investment, gross (2) 8,033,095 124,272 6.21 % 7,838,090 84,426 4.32 % Investment securities - taxable 2,776,375 26,719 3.85 % 2,779,458 17,288 2.49 % Investment securities - non-taxable (3) 412,609 2,410 2.34 % 250,303 2,557 4.09 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 123,219 2,190 7.13 % 193,851 481 1.00 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,711,945 21,273 4.98 % 2,602,154 4,984 0.77 % Securities borrowed 1,477,502 18,515 4.96 % 1,273,368 10,498 3.26 % Other 82,608 3,766 18.29 % 53,962 1,013 7.53 % Interest-earning assets, gross (3) 15,660,879 213,270 5.46 % 16,366,581 135,549 3.32 % Allowance for credit losses (97,387 ) (91,619 ) Interest-earning assets, net 15,563,492 16,274,962 Noninterest-earning assets 1,355,997 1,516,266 Total assets $ 16,919,489 $ 17,791,228 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 7,736,582 $ 54,726 2.84 % $ 7,768,772 $ 5,456 0.28 % Securities loaned 1,373,435 16,413 4.79 % 1,114,923 8,512 3.06 % Notes payable and other borrowings 1,861,063 24,021 5.18 % 1,303,678 9,109 2.80 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,971,080 95,160 3.48 % 10,187,373 23,077 0.91 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,540,643 4,552,424 Other liabilities 320,706 731,635 Total liabilities 14,832,429 15,471,432 Stockholders’ equity 2,060,677 2,292,816 Noncontrolling interest 26,383 26,980 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,919,489 $ 17,791,228 Net interest income (3) $ 118,110 $ 112,472 Net interest spread (3) 1.98 % 2.41 % Net interest margin (3) 3.03 % 2.76 %

______________________________ (1) Information presented on a consolidated basis. (2) Average balance includes non-accrual loans. (3) Presented on a taxable-equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.1 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Conference Call Information

Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, July 21, 2023. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review second quarter 2023 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 (North America) and then using the access code 19821733. The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At June 30, 2023, Hilltop employed approximately 4,075 people and operated approximately 344 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HTH.” Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and HilltopSecurities.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “continue,” “could,” “drive,” “estimates,” “expects,” “extent,” “focus,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “position,” “probable,” “progressing,” “projects,” “prudent,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses and the allowance for credit losses, as well as the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (ii) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks and any reputational risks following a cybersecurity incident; (iii) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (iv) changes in the interest rate environment; (v) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; (vi) disruptions to the economy and the U.S. banking system caused by recent bank failures, risks associated with uninsured deposits and responsive measures by federal or state governments or banking regulators, including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments, and (vii) legal, reputational, and financial risks resulting from cybersecurity incidents. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

