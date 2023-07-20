Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Hilltop produced income to common stockholders of $18.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $33.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Hilltop’s financial results for the second quarter of 2023 included significant decreases in year-over-year mortgage origination segment net gains from sales of loans and other mortgage production income, an increase in the provision for credit losses from a build in the allowance within the banking segment, and increases in net revenues within certain of the broker-dealer segment’s business lines.
Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, payable on August 25, 2023, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2023.
Headwinds that began in 2022, and continued through the first half of 2023, including the impact of tight housing inventories on mortgage volumes, declining deposit balances, rapid increases in market interest rates and a declining economic forecast have had, and are expected to continue to have, an adverse impact on our operating results during the remainder of 2023. The impacts of such headwinds during the remainder of 2023 remain uncertain and will depend on developments outside of our control, including, among others, the timing and significance of further changes in U.S. treasury yields and mortgage interest rates, exposure to increasing funding costs, inflationary pressures associated with compensation, occupancy and software costs and labor market conditions, the Russian-Ukraine conflict and its impact on supply chains, and disruptions to the economy and the U.S. banking system caused by recent bank failures.
Jeremy B. Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, “Hilltop’s operating results during the second quarter of 2023 reflected the challenging environment which included rising funding costs, an inverted yield curve and economic uncertainties. PlainsCapital Bank recognized an increase in its provision expense due to a combination of factors including deterioration in the economic outlook, negative credit migration and loan growth, as well as a decline in its net interest margin. At PrimeLending, we saw a modest rebound in the gain-on-sale margin, though the business continues to face challenges from a lack of housing inventory and affordability across the country. HilltopSecurities benefited from higher interest rates this quarter that drove a pre-tax margin of 16% on a 13% year-over-year increase in net revenues.
“As we enter the second half of 2023, we remain focused on maintaining our strong capital and liquidity positions, controlling expenses, and continuing to serve our valued clients.”
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights for Hilltop:
The provision for credit losses was $14.8 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 and a provision for credit losses of $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2022;
- The provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2023 reflected a significant build in the allowance related to loan portfolio changes since the prior quarter and a deteriorating outlook for commercial real estate markets.
For the second quarter of 2023, net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income and mortgage loan origination fees within our mortgage origination segment was $90.0 million, compared to $139.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 35.7% decrease;
- Mortgage loan origination production volume was $2.5 billion during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022;
- Net gains from mortgage loans sold to third parties increased to 207 basis points during the second quarter of 2023, compared to 193 basis points in the first quarter of 2023.
- Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of 2023 were 0.47% and 3.53%, respectively, compared to 0.80% and 5.82%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022;
- Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $31.71 at June 30, 2023, compared to $31.63 at March 31, 2023;
- Hilltop’s total assets were $17.1 billion and $17.0 billion at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively;
- Loans1, net of allowance for credit losses, were $7.9 billion and $7.7 billion at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively;
- Non-performing loans were $39.0 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $27.4 million, or 0.30% of total loans, at March 31, 2023;
- Loans held for sale increased by 28.2% from March 31, 2023 to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2023;
Total deposits were $11.2 billion and $11.1 billion at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively;
- Total estimated uninsured deposits were $4.4 billion, or approximately 40% of total deposits, while estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized deposits of $350.7 million, were $4.1 billion, or approximately 37% of total deposits at June 30, 2023.
- Hilltop maintained strong capital levels2 with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio3 of 11.47% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 17.63% at June 30, 2023;
- Hilltop’s consolidated net interest margin4 decreased to 3.03% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.28% in the first quarter of 2023;
- For the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income was $190.7 million, compared to $239.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 20.3% decrease;
- For the second quarter 2023, noninterest expense was $267.0 million, compared to $298.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 10.6% decrease; and
Hilltop’s effective tax rate was 26.4% during the second quarter of 2023, compared to 25.6% during the same period in 2022.
- The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was higher than the applicable statutory rate primarily due to the booking of additional taxes from a recent change in the source of funding for an acquired non-qualified, deferred compensation plan.
“Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer margin loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $358.5 million and $360.6 million at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
Capital ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period.
Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets.
Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Consolidated Financial and Other Information
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(in 000's)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Cash and due from banks
$
1,584,709
$
1,764,081
$
1,579,512
$
1,777,584
$
1,783,554
Federal funds sold
650
743
650
663
381
Assets segregated for regulatory purposes
50,711
36,199
67,737
109,358
120,816
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
143,982
144,201
118,070
145,365
139,929
Securities:
Trading, at fair value
696,649
692,908
755,032
641,864
593,273
Available for sale, at fair value, net (1)
1,526,869
1,641,571
1,658,766
1,584,724
1,562,222
Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net (1)
847,437
862,280
875,532
889,452
920,583
Equity, at fair value
258
231
200
209
197
3,071,213
3,196,990
3,289,530
3,116,249
3,076,275
Loans held for sale
1,333,044
1,040,138
982,616
1,003,605
1,491,579
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
8,354,122
8,192,846
8,092,673
7,944,246
7,930,619
Allowance for credit losses
(109,306
)
(97,354
)
(95,442
)
(91,783
)
(95,298
)
Loans held for investment, net
8,244,816
8,095,492
7,997,231
7,852,463
7,835,321
Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables
1,474,177
1,560,246
1,038,055
1,255,052
1,049,830
Premises and equipment, net
176,574
180,132
184,950
191,423
195,361
Operating lease right-of-use assets
97,979
100,122
102,443
103,099
106,806
Mortgage servicing assets
95,101
103,314
100,825
156,539
121,688
Other assets
588,166
529,438
518,899
624,235
513,570
Goodwill
267,447
267,447
267,447
267,447
267,447
Other intangible assets, net
9,772
10,544
11,317
12,209
13,182
Total assets
$
17,138,341
$
17,029,087
$
16,259,282
$
16,615,291
$
16,715,739
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
3,451,438
$
3,807,878
$
3,968,862
$
4,546,816
$
4,601,643
Interest-bearing
7,712,739
7,289,269
7,346,887
6,805,198
7,319,143
Total deposits
11,164,177
11,097,147
11,315,749
11,352,014
11,920,786
Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables
1,306,646
1,383,317
966,470
1,176,156
934,818
Short-term borrowings
1,628,637
1,572,794
970,056
942,309
822,649
Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value
74,761
51,497
53,023
99,515
135,968
Notes payable
364,531
376,410
346,654
390,354
389,722
Operating lease liabilities
119,999
122,878
126,759
120,635
124,406
Other liabilities
389,336
341,246
417,042
475,425
329,987
Total liabilities
15,048,087
14,945,289
14,195,753
14,556,408
14,658,336
Common stock
651
650
647
646
646
Additional paid-in capital
1,050,191
1,044,774
1,046,331
1,043,605
1,039,261
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(131,718
)
(125,461
)
(133,531
)
(119,864
)
(95,279
)
Retained earnings
1,144,624
1,136,901
1,123,636
1,107,586
1,085,208
Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net
450
446
481
479
695
Employee stock trust
(599
)
(599
)
(640
)
(641
)
(954
)
Total Hilltop stockholders' equity
2,063,599
2,056,711
2,036,924
2,031,811
2,029,577
Noncontrolling interests
26,655
27,087
26,605
27,072
27,826
Total stockholders' equity
2,090,254
2,083,798
2,063,529
2,058,883
2,057,403
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$
17,138,341
$
17,029,087
$
16,259,282
$
16,615,291
$
16,715,739
(1)
At June 30, 2023, the amortized cost of the available for sale securities portfolio was $1,658,036, while the fair value of the held to maturity securities portfolio was $755,186.
Three Months Ended
Consolidated Income Statements
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(in 000's, except per share data)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
138,397
$
123,379
$
117,906
$
109,165
$
98,728
Securities borrowed
18,515
17,068
14,162
10,938
10,498
Securities:
Taxable
26,719
25,602
23,293
19,642
17,288
Tax-exempt
2,566
3,188
3,002
2,451
2,141
Other
27,229
22,190
21,611
14,276
6,478
Total interest income
213,426
191,427
179,974
156,472
135,133
Interest expense:
Deposits
54,726
35,824
28,238
12,525
5,456
Securities loaned
16,413
15,346
13,179
9,407
8,512
Short-term borrowings
17,706
12,444
10,278
5,550
3,020
Notes payable
3,973
3,853
3,988
3,907
3,809
Other
2,342
2,255
849
1,597
2,280
Total interest expense
95,160
69,722
56,532
32,986
23,077
Net interest income
118,266
121,705
123,442
123,486
112,056
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
14,836
2,331
3,638
(780
)
5,336
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
103,430
119,374
119,804
124,266
106,720
Noninterest income:
Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income
48,535
39,966
35,949
57,998
97,543
Mortgage loan origination fees
41,440
28,777
35,198
39,960
42,378
Securities commissions and fees
29,606
31,223
33,143
34,076
34,757
Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions
32,037
26,848
30,661
35,031
32,002
Other
39,034
35,680
34,833
39,910
32,593
Total noninterest income
190,652
162,494
169,784
206,975
239,273
Noninterest expense:
Employees' compensation and benefits
176,908
167,817
167,892
200,450
205,327
Occupancy and equipment, net
23,025
22,865
23,077
25,041
24,231
Professional services
12,594
10,697
11,555
10,631
16,246
Other
54,450
49,091
50,844
52,616
52,739
Total noninterest expense
266,977
250,470
253,368
288,738
298,543
Income before income taxes
27,105
31,398
36,220
42,503
47,450
Income tax expense
7,167
3,630
9,642
9,249
12,127
Net income
19,938
27,768
26,578
33,254
35,323
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,805
1,968
1,022
1,186
2,063
Income attributable to Hilltop
$
18,133
$
25,800
$
25,556
$
32,068
$
33,260
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.28
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
0.50
$
0.45
Diluted
$
0.28
$
0.40
$
0.39
$
0.50
$
0.45
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
65,025
64,901
64,602
64,552
73,693
Diluted
65,054
64,954
64,779
64,669
73,838
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Segment Results
Mortgage
All Other and
Hilltop
(in 000's)
Banking
Broker-Dealer
Origination
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Net interest income (expense)
$
100,986
$
13,201
$
(5,901
)
$
(3,479
)
$
13,459
$
118,266
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
14,900
(64
)
—
—
—
14,836
Noninterest income
11,189
100,040
90,079
3,081
(13,737
)
190,652
Noninterest expense
57,436
94,853
98,660
16,301
(273
)
266,977
Income (loss) before taxes
$
39,839
$
18,452
$
(14,482
)
$
(16,699
)
$
(5
)
$
27,105
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Segment Results
Mortgage
All Other and
Hilltop
(in 000's)
Banking
Broker-Dealer
Origination
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Net interest income (expense)
$
205,756
$
27,064
$
(10,109
)
$
(6,801
)
$
24,061
$
239,971
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
16,500
667
—
—
—
17,167
Noninterest income
22,379
190,675
158,909
5,786
(24,603
)
353,146
Noninterest expense
113,563
185,198
187,413
31,814
(541
)
517,447
Income (loss) before taxes
$
98,072
$
31,874
$
(38,613
)
$
(32,829
)
$
(1
)
$
58,503
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Selected Financial Data
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Hilltop Consolidated:
Return on average stockholders' equity
3.53
%
5.12
%
4.99
%
6.26
%
5.82
%
Return on average assets
0.47
%
0.69
%
0.63
%
0.79
%
0.80
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.03
%
3.28
%
3.23
%
3.19
%
2.75
%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2):
As reported
3.03
%
3.28
%
3.24
%
3.20
%
2.76
%
Impact of purchase accounting
9 bps
6 bps
7 bps
8 bps
8 bps
Book value per common share ($)
31.71
31.63
31.49
31.46
31.43
Shares outstanding, end of period (000's)
65,071
65,023
64,685
64,591
64,576
Dividend payout ratio (3)
57.37
%
40.25
%
37.92
%
30.19
%
33.33
%
Banking Segment:
Net interest margin (1)
3.11
%
3.40
%
3.42
%
3.42
%
2.97
%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2):
As reported
3.11
%
3.41
%
3.43
%
3.43
%
2.98
%
Impact of purchase accounting
11 bps
7 bps
8 bps
10 bps
10 bps
Accretion of discount on loans ($000's)
3,334
1,870
2,173
2,858
3,011
Net recoveries (charge-offs) ($000's)
(2,884
)
(419
)
21
(2,735
)
(1,223
)
Return on average assets
0.89
%
1.44
%
1.31
%
1.41
%
1.09
%
Fee income ratio
10.0
%
9.6
%
9.8
%
9.9
%
11.0
%
Efficiency ratio
51.2
%
48.4
%
48.9
%
48.9
%
50.4
%
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
30,603
32,681
34,526
35,934
33,554
Broker-Dealer Segment:
Net revenue ($000's) (4)
113,241
104,498
106,919
114,184
100,229
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
65,290
62,429
60,552
70,274
64,494
Variable compensation expense ($000's)
34,798
30,821
32,042
42,567
37,471
Compensation as a % of net revenue
57.7
%
59.7
%
56.6
%
61.5
%
64.3
%
Pre-tax margin (5)
16.3
%
12.8
%
18.5
%
15.3
%
9.1
%
Mortgage Origination Segment:
Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's):
Home purchases
2,301,007
1,607,330
1,895,731
2,832,136
3,342,103
Refinancings
150,643
125,423
147,511
211,075
467,117
Total mortgage loan originations - volume
2,451,650
1,732,753
2,043,242
3,043,211
3,809,220
Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's)
2,115,706
1,661,521
2,038,990
3,419,950
3,872,935
Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points):
Loans sold to third parties
207
193
211
227
260
Impact of loans retained by banking segment
(6
)
(7
)
(19
)
(9
)
(7
)
As reported
201
186
192
218
253
Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (6)
95,101
103,314
100,825
156,539
121,688
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
70,982
62,355
64,940
86,079
100,206
Variable compensation expense ($000's)
36,249
25,573
26,724
44,312
56,525
(1)
Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0.3 million, $0.4 million and $0.4 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million for each of the periods presented.
(3)
Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
(4)
Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income and total broker-dealer noninterest income.
(5)
Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue.
(6)
Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Capital Ratios
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Tier 1 capital (to average assets):
PlainsCapital
10.28
%
10.69
%
10.26
%
10.29
%
9.67
%
Hilltop
11.47
%
11.82
%
11.47
%
11.41
%
10.53
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
14.51
%
14.97
%
14.98
%
14.68
%
14.65
%
Hilltop
17.63
%
17.99
%
18.23
%
17.45
%
17.24
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
14.51
%
14.97
%
14.98
%
14.68
%
14.65
%
Hilltop
17.63
%
17.99
%
18.23
%
17.45
%
17.24
%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
15.59
%
15.94
%
15.91
%
15.54
%
15.55
%
Hilltop
20.44
%
20.75
%
20.98
%
20.07
%
19.90
%
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's):
Commercial real estate
3,552
1,973
4,269
4,735
4,947
Commercial and industrial
21,442
10,807
9,095
12,078
13,315
Construction and land development
593
199
198
1
1
1-4 family residential
13,360
14,387
15,941
16,968
16,542
Consumer
9
12
14
16
19
Broker-dealer
—
—
—
—
—
38,956
27,378
29,517
33,798
34,824
Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's) (1)
—
—
803
825
857
Non-performing loans ($000's) (1)
38,956
27,378
30,320
34,623
35,681
Non-performing loans as a % of total loans ($000's) (1)
0.40
%
0.30
%
0.33
%
0.39
%
0.38
%
Other real estate owned ($000's)
3,481
3,202
2,325
1,637
1,516
Other repossessed assets ($000's)
—
—
—
—
—
Non-performing assets ($000's) (1)
42,437
30,580
32,645
36,260
37,197
Non-performing assets as a % of total assets ($000's) (1)
0.25
%
0.18
%
0.20
%
0.22
%
0.22
%
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's) (2)
130,036
114,523
92,099
96,532
82,410
(1)
Effective January 1, 2023, we adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2022-02 which eliminated the recognition and measurement guidance on troubled debt restructurings for creditors. Therefore, we no longer present troubled debt restructurings as a component of non-performing loans and assets.
(2)
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing were primarily comprised of loans held for sale and guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, including loans that are subject to repurchase, or have been repurchased, by PrimeLending.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
Outstanding
Earned
Yield or
Outstanding
Earned
Yield or
Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1)
Balance
or Paid
Rate
Balance
or Paid
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Loans held for sale
$
1,043,526
$
14,125
5.41
%
$
1,375,395
$
14,302
4.16
%
Loans held for investment, gross (2)
8,033,095
124,272
6.21
%
7,838,090
84,426
4.32
%
Investment securities - taxable
2,776,375
26,719
3.85
%
2,779,458
17,288
2.49
%
Investment securities - non-taxable (3)
412,609
2,410
2.34
%
250,303
2,557
4.09
%
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell
123,219
2,190
7.13
%
193,851
481
1.00
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
1,711,945
21,273
4.98
%
2,602,154
4,984
0.77
%
Securities borrowed
1,477,502
18,515
4.96
%
1,273,368
10,498
3.26
%
Other
82,608
3,766
18.29
%
53,962
1,013
7.53
%
Interest-earning assets, gross (3)
15,660,879
213,270
5.46
%
16,366,581
135,549
3.32
%
Allowance for credit losses
(97,387
)
(91,619
)
Interest-earning assets, net
15,563,492
16,274,962
Noninterest-earning assets
1,355,997
1,516,266
Total assets
$
16,919,489
$
17,791,228
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
7,736,582
$
54,726
2.84
%
$
7,768,772
$
5,456
0.28
%
Securities loaned
1,373,435
16,413
4.79
%
1,114,923
8,512
3.06
%
Notes payable and other borrowings
1,861,063
24,021
5.18
%
1,303,678
9,109
2.80
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,971,080
95,160
3.48
%
10,187,373
23,077
0.91
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,540,643
4,552,424
Other liabilities
320,706
731,635
Total liabilities
14,832,429
15,471,432
Stockholders’ equity
2,060,677
2,292,816
Noncontrolling interest
26,383
26,980
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,919,489
$
17,791,228
Net interest income (3)
$
118,110
$
112,472
Net interest spread (3)
1.98
%
2.41
%
Net interest margin (3)
3.03
%
2.76
%
(1)
Information presented on a consolidated basis.
(2)
Average balance includes non-accrual loans.
(3)
Presented on a taxable-equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.1 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Conference Call Information
Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, July 21, 2023. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review second quarter 2023 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 (North America) and then using the access code 19821733. The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At June 30, 2023, Hilltop employed approximately 4,075 people and operated approximately 344 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HTH.” Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and HilltopSecurities.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “continue,” “could,” “drive,” “estimates,” “expects,” “extent,” “focus,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “position,” “probable,” “progressing,” “projects,” “prudent,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses and the allowance for credit losses, as well as the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (ii) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks and any reputational risks following a cybersecurity incident; (iii) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (iv) changes in the interest rate environment; (v) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; (vi) disruptions to the economy and the U.S. banking system caused by recent bank failures, risks associated with uninsured deposits and responsive measures by federal or state governments or banking regulators, including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments, and (vii) legal, reputational, and financial risks resulting from cybersecurity incidents. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
