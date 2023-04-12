Advanced search
HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.

(HTH)
04:00:01 2023-04-12 pm EDT
28.07 USD   -1.02%
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

04/12/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”), a Dallas-based financial holding company, will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, April 21, 2023. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review first quarter 2023 financial results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 (United States), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada) or 1-929-526-1599 (all other locations) and then using the access code 485855. Interested parties also may register in advance by clicking on https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=33c93259&confId=49674. Following registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing details on how to join the conference call, including the dial-in and a unique access code and PIN. At the time of the live event, registered participants can connect to the call using the information provided in the confirmation email and will be placed directly into the call. The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).

About Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At March 31, 2023, Hilltop employed approximately 4,100 people and operated approximately 355 locations in 47 states. Hilltop Holdings' common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 216 M - -
Net income 2023 93,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 1 835 M 1 835 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 4 145
Free-Float 70,2%
Managers and Directors
Jeremy B. Ford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William B. Furr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerald J. Ford Director
Toby Pennycuff Chief Information Officer
Donald F. Foley Chief Operational Risk & Compliance Officer
