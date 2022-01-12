Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hilltop Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTH   US4327481010

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.

(HTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

01/12/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”), a Dallas-based financial holding company, will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, January 28, 2022. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (United States), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada) or 1-929-526-1599 (all other locations) and then using the access code 755646. The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).

About Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At December 31, 2021, Hilltop employed approximately 4,900 people and operated approximately 410 locations in 47 states. Hilltop Holdings' common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and HilltopSecurities.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
05:01pHilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference C..
BU
2021HILLTOP : Bank Director Ranks Hilltop Holdings No. 4 Among Best Emerging Regional Banks
PU
2021In Myanmar's Chin state, a grassroots rebellion grows
RE
2021In Myanmar's Chin state, a grassroots rebellion grows
RE
2021EXPLAINER : In gasoline-guzzling U.S., high pump prices can be political poison
RE
2021HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021INSIDER SELL : Hilltop Holdings
MT
2021Hilltop Holdings Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
2021Hilltop Holdings Posts Lower Q3 Results, to Increase in Share Repurchase Program
MT
2021HILLTOP HOLDINGS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 863 M - -
Net income 2021 370 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,17x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 2 946 M 2 946 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 4 925
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 37,31 $
Average target price 36,75 $
Spread / Average Target -1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy B. Ford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William B. Furr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerald J. Ford Chairman
Toby Pennycuff Chief Information Officer
Donald F. Foley Chief Operational Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.6.18%2 946
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.77%494 978
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.61%402 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%252 466
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.84%223 524
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.16%198 848