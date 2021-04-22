Hilltop Holdings Inc. : Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2021
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the first quarter 2021. Hilltop produced income from continuing operations to common stockholders of $120.3 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $46.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. Hilltop’s financial results from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 reflected a significant increase in mortgage origination segment net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income, while the first quarter of 2020 results included a build in the allowance for credit losses associated with the impact of macroeconomic forecast assumptions attributable to the market disruption and economic uncertainties caused by COVID-19.
Including income from discontinued operations related to the former insurance business, income applicable to common stockholders was $120.3 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $49.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.
Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable on May 28, 2021, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2021. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2021, Hilltop paid $5.0 million to repurchase an aggregate of 149,878 shares of its common stock at an average price of $33.01 per share pursuant to the 2021 stock repurchase program. These shares were returned to the pool of authorized but unissued shares of common stock.
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted financial markets and overall economic conditions, and is expected to continue to have implications on our business and operations. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our operational and financial performance for the remainder of 2021 is dependent on certain developments, including, among others, the ongoing distribution and effectiveness of vaccines, government stimulus, the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on our customers and clients, potential further disruption and deterioration in the financial services industry, including the mortgage servicing and commercial paper markets, and additional, or extended, federal, state and local government orders and regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic, all of which are uncertain.
Jeremy B. Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, “Hilltop’s results in the first quarter reflect the focus of our teammates across Hilltop on serving our clients and executing on our strategic initiatives. The mortgage origination segment had another exceptional quarter, generating $6.2 billion of production volume, a year-over-year increase of 71%, and $93 million of pre-tax income. The banking segment generated $65 million of pre-tax income, including a $5 million reduction in credit reserves, and delivered an efficiency ratio below 50%. The banking team also continued to support its clients through the origination of approximately $200 million of additional PPP loans, bringing the total PPP originations since the inception of the program to approximately $900 million. Additionally, the broker-dealer segment generated $18 million of pre-tax income, as its structured finance and public finance services businesses produced revenue growth versus the prior year in a very volatile interest rate market.
“Overall, we are very pleased with the strong start to 2021, as our diversified, yet integrated, business model continues to generate solid results for our shareholders. At Hilltop, we are focused on value creation over the long-term and will continue to make investments in people and technology for prudent future growth.”
First Quarter 2021 Highlights for Hilltop:
For the first quarter of 2021, net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income and mortgage loan origination fees within our mortgage origination segment was $310.2 million, compared to $179.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 73.3% increase;
Mortgage loan origination production volume was $6.2 billion during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $3.6 billion in the first quarter of 2020.
The reversal of credit losses was $5.1 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020;
The reversal of credit losses during the first quarter of 2021 primarily reflected improvements in loan portfolio macroeconomic forecast assumptions from the prior quarter, partially offset by slower prepayment assumptions on certain portfolios, changes in risk rating grades and updated realizable values.
Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter of 2021 were 2.90% and 20.58%, respectively, compared to 1.47% and 9.38%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020;
Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $29.41 at March 31, 2021, compared to $28.28 at December 31, 2020;
Hilltop’s total assets were $17.7 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $16.9 billion at December 31, 2020;
Loans1, net of allowance for credit losses, were $7.1 billion at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020;
Includes supporting our impacted banking clients through funding of over 3,950 loans through both rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, with a remaining balance of approximately $492 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to approximately $487 million as of December 31, 2020;
Through April 16, 2021, the SBA had approved approximately 2,270 initial round PPP forgiveness applications from the Bank totaling approximately $420 million, with PPP loans of approximately $185 million pending SBA review and approval.
Non-performing loans were $79.9 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, compared to $79.9 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at December 31, 2020;
We further supported our impacted banking clients through the approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications of approximately $1.0 billion, resulting in a portfolio of active deferrals that have not reached the end of their deferral period of approximately $130 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to approximately $240 million in active deferment as of December 31, 2020;
While the majority of the portfolio of COVID-19 related loan modifications no longer require deferral, such loans may continue to represent elevated risk, and therefore management continues to monitor these loans;
The extent of these loans progressing into non-performing loans during future periods is uncertain.
Loans held for sale decreased by 8.9% from December 31, 2020 to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2021;
Total deposits were $11.7 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $11.2 billion at December 31, 2020;
Hilltop maintained strong capital levels2 with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio3 of 13.01% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 19.63% at March 31, 2021;
Hilltop’s consolidated net interest margin4 decreased to 2.69% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 2.71% in the fourth quarter of 2020;
For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income from continuing operations was $417.6 million, compared to $271.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 53.7% increase;
For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense from continuing operations was $366.7 million, compared to $281.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 30.1% increase; and
Hilltop’s effective tax rate from continuing operations was 23.4% during the first quarter of 2021, compared to 23.1% during the same period in 2020.
Discontinued Operations
On June 30, 2020, Hilltop completed the sale of National Lloyds Corporation, or NLC, which comprised the operations of its former insurance segment, for cash proceeds of $154.1 million. During 2020, Hilltop recognized an aggregate gain associated with this transaction of $36.8 million, net of transaction costs. Accordingly, insurance segment results and its assets and liabilities have been presented as discontinued operations. The resulting book gain from this sale transaction was not recognized for tax purposes pursuant to the rules promulgated under the Internal Revenue Code.
Note: “Consolidated” refers to our consolidated financial position and consolidated results of operations, including discontinued operations and assets and liabilities of discontinued operations.
1 “Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer margin loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $519.9 million and $436.8 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
2 Capital ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period.
3 Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets.
4 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Consolidated Financial and Other Information
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in 000's)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Cash and due from banks
$
1,564,489
$
1,062,560
$
1,277,865
$
1,655,492
$
524,370
Federal funds sold
396
386
420
385
401
Assets segregated for regulatory purposes
273,393
290,357
221,621
194,626
178,805
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
106,342
80,319
90,103
161,457
23,356
Securities:
Trading, at fair value
528,712
694,255
667,751
648,037
393,581
Available for sale, at fair value, net
1,715,406
1,462,205
1,310,240
1,091,348
972,318
Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net
300,088
311,944
323,299
343,198
355,110
Equity, at fair value
189
140
117
122
107
2,544,395
2,468,544
2,301,407
2,082,705
1,721,116
Loans held for sale
2,538,986
2,788,386
2,547,975
2,592,307
2,433,407
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
7,810,657
7,693,141
7,945,560
7,849,904
7,345,250
Allowance for credit losses
(144,499)
(149,044)
(155,214)
(156,383)
(106,739)
Loans held for investment, net
7,666,158
7,544,097
7,790,346
7,693,521
7,238,511
Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables
1,596,817
1,404,727
1,363,478
1,222,627
1,838,789
Premises and equipment, net
213,304
211,595
208,078
210,975
215,261
Operating lease right-of-use assets
101,055
105,757
109,354
119,954
113,395
Mortgage servicing assets
142,125
143,742
127,712
81,264
30,299
Other assets
648,895
555,983
607,932
627,982
846,316
Goodwill
267,447
267,447
267,447
267,447
267,447
Other intangible assets, net
19,035
20,364
21,814
23,374
25,019
Assets of discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
249,758
Total assets
$
17,682,837
$
16,944,264
$
16,935,552
$
16,934,116
$
15,706,250
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
4,031,181
$
3,612,384
$
3,557,603
$
3,467,500
$
2,865,192
Interest-bearing
7,701,598
7,629,935
7,704,312
8,182,098
7,082,297
Total deposits
11,732,779
11,242,319
11,261,915
11,649,598
9,947,489
Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables
1,546,227
1,368,373
1,310,835
1,158,628
1,259,181
Short-term borrowings
676,652
695,798
780,109
720,164
1,329,948
Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value
97,055
79,789
56,023
55,340
22,768
Notes payable
401,713
381,987
396,006
450,158
244,042
Operating lease liabilities
120,339
125,450
122,402
131,411
124,123
Junior subordinated debentures
67,012
67,012
67,012
67,012
67,012
Other liabilities
595,045
632,889
502,517
409,672
408,224
Liabilities of discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
139,730
Total liabilities
15,236,822
14,593,617
14,496,819
14,641,983
13,542,517
Common stock
823
822
902
902
901
Additional paid-in capital
1,319,518
1,317,929
1,443,588
1,439,686
1,437,301
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,486
17,763
23,790
23,813
20,939
Retained earnings
1,094,727
986,792
942,461
797,331
676,946
Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net
752
771
774
778
774
Employee stock trust
(121)
(138)
(143)
(150)
(150)
Total Hilltop stockholders' equity
2,419,185
2,323,939
2,411,372
2,262,360
2,136,711
Noncontrolling interests
26,830
26,708
27,361
29,773
27,022
Total stockholders' equity
2,446,015
2,350,647
2,438,733
2,292,133
2,163,733
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$
17,682,837
$
16,944,264
$
16,935,552
$
16,934,116
$
15,706,250
Three Months Ended
Consolidated Income Statements
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in 000's, except per share data)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
104,277
$
109,328
$
104,955
$
107,860
$
111,168
Securities borrowed
28,972
14,445
10,705
12,883
13,327
Securities:
Taxable
10,251
9,845
11,035
11,698
15,695
Tax-exempt
2,102
1,862
1,687
1,539
1,610
Other
1,321
1,381
1,446
951
3,075
Total interest income
146,923
136,861
129,828
134,931
144,875
Interest expense:
Deposits
7,741
9,269
10,700
11,947
15,124
Securities loaned
25,486
12,014
8,729
10,796
11,277
Short-term borrowings
2,013
2,154
2,346
2,367
4,744
Notes payable
4,797
4,807
4,904
3,768
2,418
Junior subordinated debentures
562
609
608
705
850
Other
642
636
641
790
126
Total interest expense
41,241
29,489
27,928
30,373
34,539
Net interest income
105,682
107,372
101,900
104,558
110,336
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
(5,109)
(3,482)
(602)
66,026
34,549
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
110,791
110,854
102,502
38,532
75,787
Noninterest income:
Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income
267,080
247,360
307,896
295,317
150,486
Mortgage loan origination fees
43,155
50,193
47,681
45,341
28,554
Securities commissions and fees
38,314
35,921
32,496
34,234
40,069
Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions
27,695
42,161
36,866
29,120
23,180
Other
41,341
72,296
77,772
64,113
29,424
Total noninterest income
417,585
447,931
502,711
468,125
271,713
Noninterest expense:
Employees' compensation and benefits
270,353
291,489
294,907
276,893
196,356
Occupancy and equipment, net
24,429
27,596
26,124
26,174
19,522
Professional services
13,585
21,927
17,522
15,737
14,798
Other
58,295
61,336
60,792
51,405
51,225
Total noninterest expense
366,662
402,348
399,345
370,209
281,901
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
161,714
156,437
205,868
136,448
65,599
Income tax expense
37,770
39,295
46,820
31,808
15,148
Income from continuing operations
123,944
117,142
159,048
104,640
50,451
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
3,734
736
30,775
3,151
Net income
123,944
120,876
159,784
135,415
53,602
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
3,599
4,431
6,505
6,939
3,966
Income attributable to Hilltop
$
120,345
$
116,445
$
153,279
$
128,476
$
49,636
Earnings per common share:
Basic:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
1.46
$
1.31
$
1.69
$
1.08
$
0.51
Earnings from discontinued operations
—
0.04
0.01
0.34
0.04
$
1.46
$
1.35
$
1.70
$
1.42
$
0.55
Diluted:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
1.46
$
1.30
$
1.69
$
1.08
$
0.51
Earnings from discontinued operations
—
0.05
0.01
0.34
0.04
$
1.46
$
1.35
$
1.70
$
1.42
$
0.55
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.12
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.09
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
82,169
86,269
90,200
90,164
90,509
Diluted
82,657
86,420
90,200
90,164
90,550
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Segment Results
Mortgage
All Other and
Continuing
(in 000's)
Banking
Broker-Dealer
Origination
Corporate
Eliminations
Operations
Net interest income (expense)
$
103,884
$
10,514
$
(7,098)
$
(4,692)
$
3,074
$
105,682
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
(5,175)
66
—
—
—
(5,109)
Noninterest income
11,324
98,623
310,444
506
(3,312)
417,585
Noninterest expense
55,788
91,404
210,334
9,588
(452)
366,662
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
$
64,595
$
17,667
$
93,012
$
(13,774)
$
214
$
161,714
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Selected Financial Data
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Hilltop Consolidated (1):
Return on average stockholders' equity
20.58%
20.56%
25.94%
23.32%
9.38%
Return on average assets
2.90%
2.83%
3.71%
3.30%
1.47%
Net interest margin (2)
2.69%
2.71%
2.56%
2.80%
3.41%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3):
As reported
2.69%
2.72%
2.57%
2.81%
3.42%
Impact of purchase accounting
13 bps
15 bps
10 bps
10 bps
22 bps
Book value per common share ($)
29.41
28.28
26.72
25.08
23.71
Shares outstanding, end of period (000's)
82,261
82,185
90,238
90,222
90,108
Dividend payout ratio (4)
8.19%
6.67%
5.30%
6.32%
16.41%
Banking Segment:
Net interest margin (2)
3.30%
3.37%
3.03%
3.11%
3.81%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3):
As reported
3.31%
3.38%
3.03%
3.12%
3.82%
Impact of purchase accounting
17 bps
20 bps
13 bps
12 bps
30 bps
Accretion of discount on loans ($000's)
4,851
5,629
3,346
3,217
6,639
Net recoveries (charge-offs) ($000's)
564
(2,688)
(567)
(16,382)
(1,508)
Return on average assets
1.48%
1.37%
1.14%
-0.42%
0.33%
Fee income ratio
9.8%
10.2%
9.2%
10.2%
8.5%
Efficiency ratio
48.4%
53.0%
52.7%
54.1%
55.5%
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
30,992
34,007
29,808
31,583
32,347
Broker-Dealer Segment:
Net revenue ($000's) (5)
109,137
150,070
149,190
132,624
99,382
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
66,027
87,469
88,063
79,697
56,550
Variable compensation expense ($000's)
37,412
60,295
60,774
52,372
32,024
Compensation as a % of net revenue
60.5%
58.3%
59.0%
60.1%
56.9%
Pre-tax margin (6)
16.2%
22.8%
23.7%
21.0%
18.3%
Mortgage Origination Segment:
Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's):
Home purchases
2,902,710
3,683,564
4,183,560
3,204,573
2,341,847
Refinancings
3,281,395
3,114,630
2,266,793
2,894,486
1,280,741
Total mortgage loan originations - volume
6,184,105
6,798,194
6,450,353
6,099,059
3,622,588
Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's)
6,350,837
6,571,234
6,521,773
5,934,914
3,486,249
Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points):
As reported
388
448
440
368
325
Impact of sales to banking segment
(10)
(3)
(1)
(1)
(13)
Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (7)
142,125
143,742
127,712
81,263
30,299
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
166,248
163,822
161,738
160,824
100,328
Variable compensation expense ($000's)
115,486
116,736
116,275
113,826
58,280
(1) Ratios and financial data presented on a consolidated basis. For all 2020 periods presented, information includes discontinued operations and as of March 31, 2020 those assets and liabilities of discontinued operations
(2) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.2 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, and $0.3 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented.
(4) Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
(5) Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income and total broker-dealer noninterest income.
(6) Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue.
(7) Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Capital Ratios
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Tier 1 capital (to average assets):
PlainsCapital
10.50%
10.44%
10.19%
10.37%
12.06%
Hilltop
13.01%
12.64%
13.03%
12.60%
13.03%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
14.74%
14.40%
14.64%
14.03%
13.33%
Hilltop
19.63%
18.97%
19.85%
18.46%
15.96%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
14.74%
14.40%
14.64%
14.03%
13.33%
Hilltop
20.22%
19.57%
20.46%
19.06%
16.38%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
15.64%
15.27%
15.49%
14.88%
14.26%
Hilltop
22.96%
22.34%
23.22%
21.82%
17.00%
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's) (1):
Commercial real estate
10,668
11,133
14,079
13,743
23,352
Commercial and industrial
36,144
34,049
38,708
32,259
47,121
Construction and land development
501
507
528
1,404
1,402
1-4 family residential
30,937
32,263
28,707
20,552
15,237
Consumer
26
28
53
308
310
Broker-dealer
—
—
—
—
—
78,276
77,980
82,075
68,266
87,422
Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's)
1,584
1,954
1,919
2,025
2,286
Non-performing loans ($000's)
79,860
79,934
83,994
70,291
89,708
Non-performing loans as a % of total loans
0.77%
0.76%
0.80%
0.67%
0.92%
Other real estate owned ($000's)
19,899
21,289
25,387
26,602
15,429
Other repossessed assets ($000's)
—
101
239
315
315
Non-performing assets ($000's)
99,759
101,324
109,620
97,208
105,452
Non-performing assets as a % of total assets
0.56%
0.60%
0.65%
0.57%
0.67%
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's)
265,230
243,630
187,105
124,682
101,300
(1) Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis do not include COVID-19 related loan modifications. The Bank’s COVID-19 payment deferral programs allow for a deferral of principal and/or interest payments with such deferred principal payments due and payable on the maturity date of the existing loan. During the first quarter of 2021, the Bank’s actions included approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications, resulting in active loan modifications of approximately $130 million as of March 31, 2021, down from approximately $240 million as of December 31, 2020. The extent to which these measures will impact the Bank is uncertain, and any progression of loans, whether receiving COVID-19 payment deferrals or not, into non-accrual status, during future periods is uncertain and will depend on future developments that cannot be predicted.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
Outstanding
Earned or
Yield or
Outstanding
Earned or
Yield or
Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1)
Balance
Paid
Rate
Balance
Paid
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Loans held for sale
$
2,573,085
$
16,233
2.52
%
$
1,619,644
$
15,631
3.86
%
Loans held for investment, gross (2)
7,645,883
88,044
4.62
%
7,262,282
95,538
5.23
%
Investment securities - taxable
2,267,709
10,233
1.80
%
1,798,897
16,606
3.69
%
Investment securities - non-taxable (3)
284,001
2,280
3.21
%
208,863
1,902
3.64
%
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell
93,525
—
0.00
%
60,943
134
0.89
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
1,565,879
582
0.15
%
461,775
1,512
1.32
%
Securities borrowed
1,452,704
28,972
7.98
%
1,568,737
13,327
3.36
%
Other
49,916
762
6.18
%
78,595
1,512
7.72
%
Interest-earning assets, gross (3)
15,932,702
147,106
3.70
%
13,059,736
146,162
4.45
%
Allowance for credit losses
(149,397)
(74,430)
Interest-earning assets, net
15,783,305
12,985,306
Noninterest-earning assets
1,559,039
1,633,387
Total assets
$
17,342,344
$
14,618,693
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
7,626,575
$
7,741
0.41
%
$
6,264,827
$
15,125
0.97
%
Securities loaned
1,355,945
25,486
7.62
%
1,474,988
11,277
3.07
%
Notes payable and other borrowings
1,130,068
8,014
2.85
%
1,368,038
8,544
2.50
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,112,588
41,241
1.65
%
9,107,853
34,946
1.54
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,729,994
2,730,975
Other liabilities
1,101,972
633,722
Total liabilities
14,944,554
12,472,550
Stockholders’ equity
2,371,281
2,121,877
Noncontrolling interest
26,509
24,266
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
17,342,344
$
14,618,693
Net interest income (3)
$
105,865
$
111,216
Net interest spread (3)
2.05
%
2.91
%
Net interest margin (3)
2.69
%
3.42
%
(1) Information presented on a consolidated basis. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, information includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified of discontinued operations.
(2) Average balance includes non-accrual loans.
(3) Presented on a taxable-equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rates for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Conference Call Information
Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, April 23, 2021. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review first quarter 2021 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At March 31, 2021, Hilltop employed approximately 4,980 people and operated approximately 430 locations in 47 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HTH.” Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “extent,” “focus,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “probable,” “progressing,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governmental authorities to the pandemic, which have caused and are causing significant harm to the global economy and our business; (ii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses, as well as the effects of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iii) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks; (iv) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (v) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; and (vi) changes in the interest rate environment and transitions away from the London Interbank Offered Rate. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.