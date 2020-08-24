Log in
Hilltop : Launches Newly Redesigned Website

08/24/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Hilltop Holdings Inc. recently launched its newly redesigned corporate website, featuring a streamlined design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information for investors, customers, and others seeking to learn more about the Dallas-based financial holding company.

The comprehensive new website brings together information about the entire Hilltop family of companies, which includes PlainsCapital Bank, the sixth largest bank based in Texas, PrimeLending, a leading national mortgage originator, and HilltopSecurities, the nation’s premier public entity focused investment bank. Its design allows quick and easy access for visitors who want to learn more about Hilltop’s subsidiaries and the scope of services the organization offers.

“As Hilltop continues to grow, we recognize the importance of providing relevant information about our family of companies to investors, customers, and potential employees,” said Hilltop Holdings President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford. “We believe this new website will allow visitors to easily find what they need to better understand the scope of our organization and the diverse services we provide.”

Hilltop’s new website has been designed for the best possible user experience with mobile optimization, animation, and intuitive navigation. Visitors will be able to stay informed about Hilltop’s latest news while also finding details about the company’s leadership, subsidiaries, community involvement, and career opportunities. Visit hilltop-holdings.com to explore the new website.

About Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At June 30, 2020, Hilltop employed approximately 4,800 people and operated approximately 420 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings' common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.


© Business Wire 2020
EPS Revisions
