Hilltop : Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

This presentation and statements made by representatives of Hilltop Holdings Inc. ("Hilltop" or the "Company") during the course of this presentation include "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our outlook, our business strategy, our financial condition, our efforts to make strategic acquisitions, our revenue, our liquidity and sources of funding, market trends, operations and business, taxes, the impact of natural disasters or public health emergencies, such as the current coronavirus ("COVID-19") global pandemic, information technology expenses, capital levels,
mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") assets, stock repurchases, dividend payments, expectations concerning mortgage loan origination volume, servicer advances and interest
rate compression, expected levels of refinancing as a percentage of total loan origination volume, projected losses on mortgage loans originated, total expenses, anticipated changes in our revenue, earnings, or taxes, the effects of government regulation applicable to our operations, the appropriateness of, and changes in, our allowance for credit losses and provision for (reversal of) credit losses, future benchmark rates and economic growth, anticipated investment yields, expected accretion of discount on loans in future periods, the collectability of loans, cybersecurity incidents, cost savings expected from initiatives implemented and planned, including core system upgrades and cost reduction efforts, the outcome of litigation, and our other plans, objectives, strategies, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "building", "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance", "intends," "may," "might," "outlook", "plan," "probable," "projects," "seeks," "should," "target," "view" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governmental authorities to the pandemic, which have had and may continue to have an adverse impact to the global economy and our business operations and performance; (ii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses and increases to the allowance for credit losses; (iii) the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iv) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks; (v) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (vi) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; (vii) changes in the interest rate environment and transitions away from LIBOR; (viii) the effects of our indebtedness on our ability to manage our business successfully, including the restrictions imposed by the indenture governing our indebtedness; (ix) changes in state and federal laws, regulations or policies affecting one or more of our business segments, including changes in regulatory fees, deposit insurance premiums, capital requirements and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; (x) cost and availability of capital; (xi) changes in key management; (xii) competition in our banking, broker-dealer and mortgage origination segments from other banks and financial institutions, as well as investment banking and financial advisory firms, mortgage bankers, asset-basednon-bank lenders and government agencies; (xiii) legal and regulatory proceedings; (xiv) risks associated with merger and acquisition integration; and (xv) our ability to use excess capital in an effective manner. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports, that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
The information contained herein is preliminary and based on Company data available at the time of the earnings presentation. It speaks only as of the particular date or dates included in the accompanying slides. Hilltop Holdings does not undertake an obligation to, and disclaims any duty to, update any of the information herein.
Investor Highlights -
Q2 2021
Net Income
$99.1MM
EPS - Diluted
ROAA
ROAE
$1.21$0.30
2.29%.86%
5.76%
16.42%
PlainsCapital generated $87.0 million in pre-tax income during Q2 2021, an increase of $104.4 million from Q2 2020
Average bank deposits increased by $983 million, or 9%, compared to Q2 2020 as customer deposits have continued to grow and brokered deposits matured and have been returned
Average bank loans HFI1 declined by $137 million, or 2%, versus Q2 2020 as mortgage warehouse lending and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan balances have declined
Reversal of credit losses of $28.8 million reflects improvements in the macroeconomic outlook versus the
prior quarter coupled with positive credit migration in the loan portfolio
PrimeLending generated $49.0 million in pre-tax income during Q2 2021, a decrease of $89.3 million from Q2 2020
Mortgage origination volume in Q2 2021 was $5.9 billion, a decline of 3% from Q2 2020 and gain-on-sale margin declined by 4 basis points versus Q2 2020 to 364 basis points
MSR asset declined by $17.7 million versus Q1 2021 to $124.5 million, reflecting an executed MSR sale of $32 million
Loan originator headcount increased by 72 to 1,297 from Q4 2020, reflecting strong recruiting efforts across the country
HilltopSecurities generated $6.9 million in pre-tax income and a 7.3% pre-tax margin in Q2 2021. Strength within the Broker-Dealer's Wealth Management businesses was somewhat offset by a challenging quarter in the mortgage and fixed income businesses
Structured Finance's results were impacted by mortgage market volatility early in the period with the business generating net revenues of $11.5 million
Wealth Management's Retail business generated net revenues of $26.8 million, a 22% increase from Q2
2020
Notes:
(1) Average Bank Loans HFI reflect consolidated loans held for investment excluding margin loans from the broker-dealer business.
Capital Highlights - Q2 2021
During the quarter, HTH returned $54.4 million of capital to shareholders
$9.9 million of dividends and $44.5 million in share repurchases
Since Q2 2019, HTH has distributed $406 million in capital through dividends and share repurchases
Capital Management and Tangible Book Value Growth
$40.00
22.00%
$35.00
$30.00
$25.00
$20.00
$15.00
$10.00
$5.00
16.32% 16.15%
$18.34 $19.14
$0.08
$0.08
19.85%
18.46%
16.70%
15.96%
$23.52
$21.85
$19.65 $20.16
$0.09
$0.09
$0.09
$0.08
20.22%
18.97%
19.63%
20.00%
18.00%
$25.93
$26.93
TBVPS
1
$24.77
h23%
Versus
Q2 2020
$0.12
$0.12
h21%
CAGR
$0.09
Since
Q2 2019
$-
6.00%
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Tangible Book Value Per Share (Tangible Common Equity / Shares Outstanding)1
Common Equity Tier 1 risk based ratio
Dividends per share
Notes:
Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share (TBVPS) are non-GAAP financial measures, for a reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible book value per share to the nearest GAAP measure, see the appendix.
Hilltop Holdings - Financial Summary
$ in Millions, except EPS
Income Statement and Key Metrics
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
QoQ%
Q2 2020
YoY%
Net interest income
$107.9
$105.7
2%
$104.6
3%
Noninterest income
339.9
417.6
(19%)
468.1
(27%)
Noninterest expenses
343.4
366.7
(6%)
370.2
(7%)
Efficiency ratio
76.7%
70.1%
64.6%
1
104.4
156.6
(33%)
202.5
(48%)
Pre-provision net revenue
Net charge offs (recoveries)
$0.5
($0.6)
(190%)
$16.4
(97%)
Net ACL build / (release)
(29.2)
(4.5)
543%
49.6
(159%)
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
(28.7)
(5.1)
462%
66.0
(144%)
Income from continuing operations, before taxes
133.2
161.7
(18%)
136.4
(2%)
Net income
101.9
123.9
(18%)
135.4
(25%)
Minority interest
$2.9
$3.6
(20%)
$6.9
(58%)
Income attributable to Hilltop
$99.1
$120.3
(18%)
$128.5
(23%)
Return on average assets
2.29%
2.90%
3.30%
Return on average equity
16.42%
20.58%
23.32%
EPS - Diluted
$1.21
$1.46
(17%)
$1.42
(15%)
EOP Shares outstanding (in thousands)
81,153
82,261
(1%)
90,222
(10%)
Average assets
$17,833
$17,342
3%
$16,518
8%
EOP Assets
17,665
17,683
(0%)
16,934
4%
EOP Loans HFI, net
7,530
7,666
(2%)
7,694
(2%)
EOP Deposits
11,734
11,733
0%
11,650
1%
Notes:
Pre-provisionnet revenue is calculated as the sum of net interest income and noninterest income less noninterest expense (except provision for credit losses).
