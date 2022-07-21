Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hilltop Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTH   US4327481010

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.

(HTH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
27.98 USD   -0.74%
04:56pHilltop Holdings Reports Q2 Results Down YoY, Keeps Dividend Steady
MT
04:54pHILLTOP HOLDINGS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:47pEarnings Flash (HTH) HILLTOP HOLDINGS Reports Q2 EPS $0.45
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hilltop : Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

07/21/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

July 22, 2022

Preface

Corporate Headquarters

Additional Information

6565 Hillcrest Ave

Please Contact:

Dallas, TX 75205

Erik Yohe

Phone: 214-855-2177

Phone: 214-525-4634

www.hilltop-holdings.com

Email: eyohe@hilltop-holdings.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation and statements made by representatives of Hilltop Holdings Inc. ("Hilltop" or the "Company") during the course of this presentation include "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our outlook, our business strategy, our financial condition, our revenue, our liquidity and sources of funding, market trends, operations and business, taxes, the impact of natural disasters or public health emergencies, such as the current coronavirus ("COVID-19") global pandemic, information technology expenses, capital levels, mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") assets, stock repurchases, dividend payments, expectations concerning mortgage loan origination volume, servicer advances and interest rate compression, expected levels of refinancing as a percentage of total loan origination volume, projected losses on mortgage loans originated, total expenses, anticipated changes in our revenue, earnings, or taxes, the effects of government regulation applicable to our operations, the appropriateness of, and changes in, our allowance for credit losses and provision for (reversal of) credit losses, expected future benchmark rates and economic growth, anticipated investment yields, expected accretion of discount on loans in future periods, the collectability of loans, cybersecurity incidents, the outcome of litigation, and our other plans, objectives, strategies, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "building", "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance", "intends," "may," "might," "outlook", "plan," "probable," "projects," "seeks," "should," "target," "view" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governmental authorities to the pandemic, which have had and may continue to have an adverse impact to the global economy and our business operations and performance; (ii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses and increases to the allowance for credit losses, as well as the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iii) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks; (iv) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (v) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; (vi) changes in the interest rate environment and transitions away from LIBOR; (vii) the effects of our indebtedness on our ability to manage our business successfully, including the restrictions imposed by the indenture governing our indebtedness; (viii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations or policies affecting one or more of our business segments, including changes in regulatory fees, deposit insurance premiums, capital requirements and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; (ix) cost and availability of capital; (x) changes in key management; (xi) competition in our banking, broker-dealer and mortgage origination segments from other banks and financial institutions, as well as investment banking and financial advisory firms, mortgage bankers, asset-basednon-bank lenders and government agencies; (xii) legal and regulatory proceedings; (xiii) risks associated with merger and acquisition integration; and

  1. our ability to use excess capital in an effective manner. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports, that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The information contained herein is based on Company data available at the time of the earnings presentation. It speaks only as of the particular date or dates included in the accompanying slides. Hilltop Holdings does not undertake an obligation to, and disclaims any duty to, update any of the information herein.

2

Investor Highlights - Q2 2022

Net Income

EPS - Diluted

ROAA

ROAE

$33.3MM

$0.4530

0.86%.80%

5.82%

76%

  • PlainsCapital Bank generated $51.4 million in pre-tax income during Q2 2022, a decrease of $35.6 million from Q2 2021 and an increase of $4.9 million from Q1 2022
  • Average bank loans HFI1 increased from Q1 2022 by $146 million, or 2%, as 1-4 Family Retained Mortgages and growth in our core CRE portfolio more than offset lower National Warehouse Lending and PPP balance declines
  • Average bank deposits decreased from Q1 2022 by $435 million, or 3%, as clients moved money to higher yielding opportunities and deposits associated with Hilltop Holdings declined due to the tender offer during the period
  • The Bank's allowance for credit losses increased from Q1 2022 by $3.8 million to $94.6 million, or 1.27%
  • PrimeLending generated $5.6 million in pre-tax income during Q2 2022, a decrease of $43.4 million from Q2 2021
  • Mortgage origination volume in Q2 2022 was $3.8 billion, a decline of 35% from Q2 2021; overall industry volume expected to decline approximately 35% over the same period2
  • Gain-on-saleof loans to third parties declined by 116 basis points from Q2 2021 to 260 basis points for Q2 2022 primarily due to rising interest rates and increased competition for purchase mortgages
  • Total headcount as of June 2022 has declined by 343, or 12%, versus the prior year, with loan originator headcount decreasing by 4% and back-office and support headcount declining by 20%
  • HilltopSecurities produced $9.1 million in pre-tax income during Q2 2022, an increase of $2.2 million from Q2 2021
  • Structured Finance net revenues increased 76% from Q2 2021 primarily due to increased stability in the mortgage market versus the prior year period
  • Wealth Management net revenues increased by $1.1 million, or 3%, from Q2 2021 as higher interest rates have benefited sweep deposit balances within the business
  • Total headcount has declined by 45, or 6%, versus June 2021

Nonrecurring Item ($ millions, except per share)

Pre-tax Expense

After-tax Expense

EPS - Diluted ($)

Transaction expenses - Q2 2022 Tender Offer

$4.4

$3.5

$0.05

Notes:

  1. Bank Loans HFI reflect consolidated loans held for investment excluding margin loans from the broker-dealer business.
  2. Mortgage Bankers Association Forecast, July 18, 2022.

3

Capital Highlights - Q2 2022

  • During the quarter, HTH returned $454.5 million of capital to stockholders through dividends and share buybacks
    • The Q2 2022 Tender Offer resulted in the repurchase of 14.9 million shares (~ 19% of the company) for $29.75 per share, or $442.3 million
    • Tangible book value per common share declined from Q1 2022 by $0.39 primarily due to the execution of the Tender Offer, which was partially offset by other retained earnings during the period

Capital Management and Tangible Book Value Growth

19.85%

18.97%

19.63%

20.22%

21.28%

21.22%

21.27%

$35.00

18.46%

17.24%

$0.12

$0.12

$0.12

$0.12

$0.15

$0.15

$30.00

$0.09

$0.09

$0.09

$27.77

$28.37

$27.47

$27.08

$26.93

$25.00

$25.93

$24.77

$23.52

$21.85

$20.00

$15.00

$10.00

$5.00

$-

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

1 2

2

Notes:

Tangible Book Value Per Share (Tangible Common Equity / Shares Outstanding)

Common Equity Tier 1 risk based ratio

Dividends per share

  1. Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share (TBVPS) are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible book value per share to the nearest GAAP measure, see the appendix.
  2. At period end.

20.00%

TBVPS1

h1%

Versus 6/30/21

0.00%

h11%

CAGR

Since

6/30/20

-20.00%

-40.00%

4

Hilltop Holdings - Financial Summary

$ in Millions, except EPS

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

QoQ%

Q2 2021

YoY%

Net interest income

$112.1

$100.0

12%

$107.9

4%

Noninterest income

239.3

216.4

11%

339.9

(30%)

Noninterest expenses

298.5

286.4

4%

343.4

(13%)

Efficiency ratio

85.0%

90.5%

76.7%

Pre-provision net revenue1

52.8

30.1

76%

104.4

(49%)

Net charge offs

$1.2

$0.3

334%

$0.5

142%

Net ACL build (release)

4.1

(0.2)

NR

(29.2)

(114%)

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

5.3

0.1

NR

(28.7)

(119%)

Income before income taxes

47.5

30.0

58%

133.2

(64%)

Net income

35.3

24.1

46%

101.9

(65%)

Minority interest

2.1

1.9

9%

2.9

(28%)

Income attributable to Hilltop

$33.3

$22.3

49%

$99.1

(66%)

Return on average assets

0.80%

0.53%

2.29%

Return on average equity

5.82%

3.60%

16.42%

EPS - Diluted

$0.45

$0.28

61%

$1.21

(63%)

EOP Shares outstanding (in thousands)

64,576

79,439

(19%)

81,153

(20%)

Average assets

$17,791

$18,493

(4%)

$17,833

(0%)

EOP Assets

16,716

18,357

(9%)

17,665

(5%)

EOP Loans HFI, net

7,835

7,707

2%

7,530

4%

EOP Deposits

11,921

12,667

(6%)

11,734

2%

Notes:

(1) Pre-provision net revenue is calculated as the sum of net interest income and noninterest income less noninterest expense (except provision for loan losses).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hilltop Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 21:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
04:56pHilltop Holdings Reports Q2 Results Down YoY, Keeps Dividend Steady
MT
04:54pHILLTOP HOLDINGS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:47pEarnings Flash (HTH) HILLTOP HOLDINGS Reports Q2 EPS $0.45
MT
04:46pHilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022
BU
04:44pHILLTOP : Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
04:34pHILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
07/13Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Change in Location of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockh..
BU
07/12Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcas..
BU
07/07Raymond James Downgrades Hilltop Holdings to Underperform From Market Perform
MT
07/07Royal Orchid Hotels Opens Two New Hotels in Himachal Pradesh, India
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 306 M - -
Net income 2022 102 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 2 239 M 2 239 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 925
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,19 $
Average target price 28,33 $
Spread / Average Target 0,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy B. Ford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William B. Furr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerald J. Ford Director
Toby Pennycuff Chief Information Officer
Donald F. Foley Chief Operational Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.-21.12%2 239
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.40%335 900
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%268 055
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%222 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%162 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%162 035