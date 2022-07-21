Hilltop : Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

This presentation and statements made by representatives of Hilltop Holdings Inc. ("Hilltop" or the "Company") during the course of this presentation include "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our outlook, our business strategy, our financial condition, our revenue, our liquidity and sources of funding, market trends, operations and business, taxes, the impact of natural disasters or public health emergencies, such as the current coronavirus ("COVID-19") global pandemic, information technology expenses, capital levels, mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") assets, stock repurchases, dividend payments, expectations concerning mortgage loan origination volume, servicer advances and interest rate compression, expected levels of refinancing as a percentage of total loan origination volume, projected losses on mortgage loans originated, total expenses, anticipated changes in our revenue, earnings, or taxes, the effects of government regulation applicable to our operations, the appropriateness of, and changes in, our allowance for credit losses and provision for (reversal of) credit losses, expected future benchmark rates and economic growth, anticipated investment yields, expected accretion of discount on loans in future periods, the collectability of loans, cybersecurity incidents, the outcome of litigation, and our other plans, objectives, strategies, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "building", "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance", "intends," "may," "might," "outlook", "plan," "probable," "projects," "seeks," "should," "target," "view" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governmental authorities to the pandemic, which have had and may continue to have an adverse impact to the global economy and our business operations and performance; (ii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses and increases to the allowance for credit losses, as well as the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iii) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks; (iv) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (v) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; (vi) changes in the interest rate environment and transitions away from LIBOR; (vii) the effects of our indebtedness on our ability to manage our business successfully, including the restrictions imposed by the indenture governing our indebtedness; (viii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations or policies affecting one or more of our business segments, including changes in regulatory fees, deposit insurance premiums, capital requirements and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; (ix) cost and availability of capital; (x) changes in key management; (xi) competition in our banking, broker-dealer and mortgage origination segments from other banks and financial institutions, as well as investment banking and financial advisory firms, mortgage bankers, asset-basednon-bank lenders and government agencies; (xii) legal and regulatory proceedings; (xiii) risks associated with merger and acquisition integration; and
2
Investor Highlights - Q2 2022
Net Income
EPS - Diluted
ROAA
ROAE
$33.3MM
$0.4530
0.86%.80%
5.82%
76%
PlainsCapital Bank generated $51.4 million in pre-tax income during Q2 2022, a decrease of $35.6 million from Q2 2021 and an increase of $4.9 million from Q1 2022
Average bank loans HFI1 increased from Q1 2022 by $146 million, or 2%, as 1-4 Family Retained Mortgages and growth in our core CRE portfolio more than offset lower National Warehouse Lending and PPP balance declines
Average bank deposits decreased from Q1 2022 by $435 million, or 3%, as clients moved money to higher yielding opportunities and deposits associated with Hilltop Holdings declined due to the tender offer during the period
The Bank's allowance for credit losses increased from Q1 2022 by $3.8 million to $94.6 million, or 1.27%
PrimeLending generated $5.6 million in pre-tax income during Q2 2022, a decrease of $43.4 million from Q2 2021
Mortgage origination volume in Q2 2022 was $3.8 billion, a decline of 35% from Q2 2021; overall industry volume expected to decline approximately 35% over the same period2
Gain-on-saleof loans to third parties declined by 116 basis points from Q2 2021 to 260 basis points for Q2 2022 primarily due to rising interest rates and increased competition for purchase mortgages
Total headcount as of June 2022 has declined by 343, or 12%, versus the prior year, with loan originator headcount decreasing by 4% and back-office and support headcount declining by 20%
HilltopSecurities produced $9.1 million in pre-tax income during Q2 2022, an increase of $2.2 million from Q2 2021
Structured Finance net revenues increased 76% from Q2 2021 primarily due to increased stability in the mortgage market versus the prior year period
Wealth Management net revenues increased by $1.1 million, or 3%, from Q2 2021 as higher interest rates have benefited sweep deposit balances within the business
Total headcount has declined by 45, or 6%, versus June 2021
Nonrecurring Item ($ millions, except per share)
Pre-tax Expense
After-tax Expense
EPS - Diluted ($)
Transaction expenses - Q2 2022 Tender Offer
$4.4
$3.5
$0.05
Notes:
Bank Loans HFI reflect consolidated loans held for investment excluding margin loans from the broker-dealer business.
Mortgage Bankers Association Forecast, July 18, 2022.
3
Capital Highlights - Q2 2022
During the quarter, HTH returned $454.5 million of capital to stockholders through dividends and share buybacks
The Q2 2022 Tender Offer resulted in the repurchase of 14.9 million shares (~ 19% of the company) for $29.75 per share, or $442.3 million
Tangible book value per common share declined from Q1 2022 by $0.39 primarily due to the execution of the Tender Offer, which was partially offset by other retained earnings during the period
Capital Management and Tangible Book Value Growth
19.85%
18.97%
19.63%
20.22%
21.28%
21.22%
21.27%
$35.00
18.46%
17.24%
$0.12
$0.12
$0.12
$0.12
$0.15
$0.15
$30.00
$0.09
$0.09
$0.09
$27.77
$28.37
$27.47
$27.08
$26.93
$25.00
$25.93
$24.77
$23.52
$21.85
$20.00
$15.00
$10.00
$5.00
$-
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
1 2
2
Notes:
Tangible Book Value Per Share (Tangible Common Equity / Shares Outstanding)
Common Equity Tier 1 risk based ratio
Dividends per share
Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share (TBVPS) are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible book value per share to the nearest GAAP measure, see the appendix.
At period end.
20.00%
TBVPS1
h1%
Versus 6/30/21
0.00%
h11%
CAGR
Since
6/30/20
-20.00%
-40.00%
4
Hilltop Holdings - Financial Summary
$ in Millions, except EPS
Income Statement and Key Metrics
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
QoQ%
Q2 2021
YoY%
Net interest income
$112.1
$100.0
12%
$107.9
4%
Noninterest income
239.3
216.4
11%
339.9
(30%)
Noninterest expenses
298.5
286.4
4%
343.4
(13%)
Efficiency ratio
85.0%
90.5%
76.7%
Pre-provision net revenue1
52.8
30.1
76%
104.4
(49%)
Net charge offs
$1.2
$0.3
334%
$0.5
142%
Net ACL build (release)
4.1
(0.2)
NR
(29.2)
(114%)
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
5.3
0.1
NR
(28.7)
(119%)
Income before income taxes
47.5
30.0
58%
133.2
(64%)
Net income
35.3
24.1
46%
101.9
(65%)
Minority interest
2.1
1.9
9%
2.9
(28%)
Income attributable to Hilltop
$33.3
$22.3
49%
$99.1
(66%)
Return on average assets
0.80%
0.53%
2.29%
Return on average equity
5.82%
3.60%
16.42%
EPS - Diluted
$0.45
$0.28
61%
$1.21
(63%)
EOP Shares outstanding (in thousands)
64,576
79,439
(19%)
81,153
(20%)
Average assets
$17,791
$18,493
(4%)
$17,833
(0%)
EOP Assets
16,716
18,357
(9%)
17,665
(5%)
EOP Loans HFI, net
7,835
7,707
2%
7,530
4%
EOP Deposits
11,921
12,667
(6%)
11,734
2%
Notes:
(1) Pre-provision net revenue is calculated as the sum of net interest income and noninterest income less noninterest expense (except provision for loan losses).
5
