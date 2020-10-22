Log in
HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.

(HTH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/22 04:10:00 pm
22.53 USD   +1.40%
05:35pHILLTOP : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
05:25pHILLTOP HOLDINGS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:16pHILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hilltop : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

10/22/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

October 2020

Preface

Corporate Headquarters

Additional Information

6565 Hillcrest Ave

Please Contact:

Dallas, TX 75205

Erik Yohe

Phone: 214-855-2177

Phone: 214-525-4634

www.hilltop-holdings.com

Email: eyohe@hilltop-holdings.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation and statements made by representatives of Hilltop Holdings Inc. ("Hilltop" or the "Company") during the course of this presentation include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our outlook, our business strategy, our financial condition, our efforts to make strategic acquisitions, our revenue, our liquidity and sources of funding, market trends, operations and business, taxes, the impact of natural disasters or public health emergencies, such as the current coronavirus ("COVID-19") global pandemic, information technology expenses, capital levels, mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") assets, stock repurchases, funding sources for our tender offer, dividend payments, use of proceeds from offerings, expectations concerning mortgage loan origination volume, servicer advances and interest rate compression, expected levels of refinancing as a percentage of total loan origination volume, projected losses on mortgage loans originated, total expenses, anticipated changes in our revenue, earnings, or taxes, the effects of government regulation applicable to our operations, the appropriateness of, and changes in, our allowance for credit losses and provision for (reversal of) credit losses, including as a result of the "current expected credit losses" (CECL) model, future benchmark rates and economic growth, anticipated investment yields, expected accretion of discount on loans in future periods, the collectability of loans, cybersecurity incidents, cost savings expected from initiatives implemented and planned, including core system upgrades and cost reduction efforts, the outcome of litigation, and our other plans, objectives, strategies, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "building", "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance", "intends," "may," "might," "outlook", "plan," "probable," "projects," "seeks," "should," "target," "view" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (ii) the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governmental authorities to the pandemic, which have caused and are causing significant harm to the global economy and our business; (iii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses and increases to the allowance for credit losses as a result of the implementation of CECL; (iv) the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (v) changes in the interest rate environment and transitions away from LIBOR; (vi) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; (vii) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks; (viii) the effects of our indebtedness on our ability to manage our business successfully, including the restrictions imposed by the indenture governing our indebtedness; (ix) cost and availability of capital; (x) changes in state and federal laws, regulations or policies affecting one or more of our business segments, including changes in regulatory fees, deposit insurance premiums, capital requirements and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; (xi) changes in key management; (xii) competition in our banking, broker-dealer and mortgage origination segments from other banks and financial institutions, as well as investment banking and financial advisory firms, mortgage bankers, asset-basednon-bank lenders and government agencies; (xiii) legal and regulatory proceedings; (xiv) risks associated with merger and acquisition integration; and (xv) our ability to use excess capital in an effective manner. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports, that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED THE TENDER OFFER. HOWEVER, NONE OF THE COMPANY, OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS, THE DEALER MANAGER, THE INFORMATION AGENT, THE DEPOSITARY OR ANY OF OUR OR THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES MAKES ANY RECOMMENDATION TO YOU AS TO WHETHER YOU SHOULD TENDER OR REFRAIN FROM TENDERING YOUR SHARES OR AT WHAT PRICE OR PRICES YOU SHOULD TENDER YOUR SHARES. YOU MUST MAKE YOUR OWN DECISION AS TO WHETHER TO TENDER YOUR SHARES AND, IF SO, HOW MANY SHARES TO TENDER AND THE PRICE OR PRICES AT WHICH YOU CHOOSE TO TENDER SUCH SHARES. IN SO DOING, YOU SHOULD READ CAREFULLY ALL OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFER TO PURCHASE AND IN THE OTHER TENDER OFFER MATERIALS, INCLUDING OUR REASONS FOR MAKING THE TENDER OFFER. YOU ARE URGED TO DISCUSS YOUR DECISIONS WITH YOUR TAX ADVISOR, FINANCIALADVISOR AND/OR BROKER. NONE OF THE COMPANY'S DIRECTORS OR EXECUTIVE OFFICERS WILL TENDER ANY OF THEIR SHARES IN THE TENDER OFFER.

The information contained herein is preliminary and based on Company data available at the time of the earnings presentation. It speaks only as of the particular date or dates included in the accompanying slides. Hilltop Holdings does not undertake an obligation to, and disclaims any duty to, update any of the information herein.

2

Notes:

  1. HTH Consolidated defined as continuing and discontinued operations.
  2. For a reconciliation of tangible book value per share to book value per share see management's explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Appendix.
  3. Based on the period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets.

3

Business Results - Q3 2020

Note: The sum of the period amounts may not equal the total amounts due to rounding.

* - Includes post closing adjustment gain within discontinued operations of $0.7 million from sale of Insurance Segment.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hilltop Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 21:34:02 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 878 M - -
Net income 2020 329 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,32x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 2 005 M 2 005 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 78,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy B. Ford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald J. Ford Chairman
William B. Furr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Toby Pennycuff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
J. Markham Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.-10.87%2 005
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.72%302 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%256 144
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.71%208 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.97%184 857
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.61%151 947
