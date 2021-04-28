Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hilltop Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HTH

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.

(HTH)
  Report
Hilltop : Announcing the 2021 Buffalo Scholars Recipients

04/28/2021 | 11:26am EDT
DALLAS - Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) recently announced the recipients of the company's annual Buffalo Scholars scholarship program. The program expanded this year from five to eight recipients attending or planning to attend a public university in the United States this coming fall.

Almost 80 students applied this year to the program, which is administered through the Dallas Foundation.

Below are the eight 2021 Buffalo Scholars:

Alexander (AJ) Bailey will attend The University of North Texas, majoring in Music Education. His grandmother, Tina Reynolds-Tulloch, is an executive assistant at PrimeLending in Dallas.

'Being a Buffalo Scholar means a lot to me because I was very worried about the cost of university, but now I feel relieved and thankful for everyone who helped me get here,' AJ said.

Vanessa Gutierrez will attend at The University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley, majoring in Biomedical Sciences. Her father, Daniel Gutierrez, is a senior accountant at Hilltop Holdings in Dalla

'It is an honor to be a recipient of the Buffalo Scholars scholarship because this means I am able to pursue my career in Biomedical Sciences,' Vanessa said. 'This scholarship will allow me to further my education and use my abilities to their fullest potential, and I am very grateful to Hilltop Holdings for this opportunity.'

Ily Logeais will attend The University of California - Santa Barbara, majoring in Spanish and Film/Media Studies. Her mother, Kacy Logeais, is a loan processor at PrimeLending in Bend, Oregon.

'Receiving this scholarship from Hilltop Holdings is such an honor,' Ily said. 'This scholarship will allow me to be fully immersed in my education as there will be less financial stress on myself and my family. I am beyond grateful to have had this opportunity, and I would like to thank everyone on the committee for believing and investing in my future.'

Robert Martin will attend Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, majoring in Civil Engineering. His mother, Jennifer Martin, is a loan processor at PrimeLending in Owings, Maryland.

'I am sincerely honored to have been selected as a recipient of the Buffalo Scholars scholarship,' Robert said. 'Hilltop Holdings' generous contribution lightens my financial burden and allows for me to focus on my learning. This award is greatly appreciated and will be very helpful in my pursuit of graduating college majoring in Civil Engineering.'

Kayla Nelson will attend The University of North Texas, majoring in Public Relations. Her mother, Mary Nelson, is an operations specialist at HilltopSecurities in Dallas.

'Receiving this scholarship is an honor and I am extremely grateful that I was chosen for it,' Kayla said.

Luis Rubio will attend The University of Colorado, majoring in Business. His father, Luis Rubio, is a operations analyst at HilltopSecurities in Dallas.

'I am incredibly grateful for the scholarship that has been awarded to me,' Luis said. 'The scholarship will allow me to focus on my studies and set higher goals for myself. The goal is to return to Dallas as a Bachelor in Business Administration with a major in Finance, with the intent to work in Dallas and give back to the community.'

Sylvia Tanguma will attend The University of Texas,majoring in Genetics. Her father, Victor Tanguma, is a portfolio manager at PlainsCapital Bank in McAllen, Texas.

'I am very grateful to have been named a 2021 Buffalo Scholar,' Sylvia said. 'I am thankful to Hilltop Holdings and PlainsCapital Bank for allowing me the opportunity to receive this scholarship and further my education and career goals.'

Ximena Villanueva will attend Texas A&M University,majoring in English. Her father, Raul Villanueva, is a market president at PlainsCapital Bank in Brownsville, Texas.

'As a recipient of the 2021 Buffalo Scholars scholarship, I am now, more than ever, motivated to
accomplish my goals and exceed my focus on my education,' Ximena said. 'Your investment in me and my future has humbled me. Because of this gift, you are providing me with the building blocks that lead to success, and for that, I am immensely grateful.'

Hilltop Holdings plans to honor the recipients and their parents at a virtual celebration later this summer, hosted by President and CEO Jeremy Ford and other senior executives.

About Hilltop Holdings

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings' broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory.

Disclaimer

Hilltop Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 15:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
