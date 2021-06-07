Hilltop : HilltopSecurities and Hilltop Holdings Support HISD Programs

DALLAS, June 4, 2021 - HilltopSecurities and its parent company, Hilltop Holdings Inc., recently partnered with the Houston ISD Foundation to fund scholarship and educational equity programs benefitting Houston Independent School District (HISD) students. The firms together donated $333,000 to launch the Reach the Hilltop Scholarship and Career Readiness Funds, the Hilltop Fellows Innovation Fund, the HISD by Design Program, and to provide additional operational support for the HISD Foundation.

The new HISD scholarship and programs are designed to invest in the future of HISD students through financial aid and real-world learning and mentorship initiatives.

'We are grateful that Hilltop Holdings is supporting our students and staff during a financially difficult year,' said HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan. 'It speaks to the commitment of our partners and stakeholders in recognizing the impact they can make in our communities by helping us make opportunities available. By investing in the future of HISD students, Hilltop is a partner in setting them on a path for success.'

Read the full press release on the HISD website to learn more.