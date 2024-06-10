Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) has announced the addition of Managing Director Chris Long as Head of Public Finance Investment Grade Underwriting Origination in New York, NY.

“As HilltopSecurities continues to expand our franchise as a leading full-service municipal investment bank, we are focused on selectively hiring the top professionals in our industry,” said HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges. “I am proud to welcome Chris and look forward to his contributions toward this expansion.”

As Head of Public Finance Investment Grade Underwriting Origination, Long will oversee the firm’s hiring and national banking outreach for underwriting origination and will report to HilltopSecurities Co-Head of Public Finance Mike Bartolotta. He has more than 25 years of financial services municipal securities experience, most recently with U.S. Bancorp Investments where he served as Head of the Municipal Products Group, among other roles. He also has held positions with Janney Montgomery Scott and UBS Investment Bank.

“I am excited to welcome Chris to his new role with HilltopSecurities where he will continue to lead our nationwide expansion in underwriting,” Bartolotta said. “HilltopSecurities is a broad-based financial solutions provider to public entities, and Chris’ talents and experience will play an important role in our efforts to expand our municipal underwriting business throughout the U.S.”

“HilltopSecurities has proven its commitment to municipal advisory and underwriting throughout its more than 75-year history in the industry,” Long said. “I am excited about the opportunity to help continue the firm’s expansion in underwriting across the nation.”

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

HilltopSecurities is a full-service municipal investment bank and wealth advisory firm providing a full suite of financial services for public entities, institutional investors, housing finance agencies, broker-dealers, and individual investors. Founded in 1946, its primary areas of focus include public finance, capital markets, structured finance, retail brokerage, clearing services, and securities lending. Hilltop Securities Inc.’s goal is to build long-term relationships to help communities, businesses, and individuals thrive. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network, HilltopSecurities Insurance, PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

