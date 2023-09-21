Online Contest Offers Texas K-12 Teachers Chance to Win Share of $50,000 in Donations and Prizes

On Oct. 5, 2023, World Teachers’ Day, Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) will launch its third annual virtual Hilltop Hunt, providing Texas K-12 educators with the chance to win a share of $50,000 in prizes.

“Since beginning the Hilltop Hunt in 2021, HilltopSecurities has awarded more than $125,000 to education foundations and other teacher support organizations in school districts throughout Texas,” said HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges. “We’re excited to continue this tradition in 2023 as part of our commitment to supporting education and the teachers who work so tirelessly to positively impact the lives of their students.”

Join the Hunt to Help Find Mo!

Hilltop’s mascot, Mo the Buffalo, loves to roam and participants in the Hilltop Hunt can follow his tracks to see where he goes next as he visits his favorite Texas landmarks. The contest takes place entirely online at HilltopHunt.com, and for 10 business days, beginning on Oct. 5, participants will see daily riddles that provide clues about Mo’s travels. By answering the riddles correctly, contestants are entered into a drawing to win a share of the prizes. The fewer guesses it takes to answer the riddle correctly, the more entries they earn. The contest will remain open until Oct. 23 with past riddles available to anyone who joins, even after the contest already has begun.

There is no purchase necessary to enter or win, and the contest is open to anyone employed in a teaching role by an accredited school in Texas teaching kindergarten through twelfth grade.

Over $50,000 in prizes

Once the contest has concluded, a drawing will be held to choose five Gold Prize and 10 Silver Prize winners. Each Gold Prize winner will receive a $10,000 donation to the ISD Foundation, or comparable eligible teacher support organization, of their choice, plus a pizza party for their homeroom class. The Silver Prize winners will win a pizza party for their homeroom class.

HilltopSecurities representatives plan to travel to the schools of each Gold Prize winner to present their prize and thank them for taking part and doing so much to make a difference in the lives of their students. Last year’s check presentations took place in Corpus Christi, Edinburg, Buda, Kerrville, and New Deal.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

HilltopSecurities is a full-service municipal investment bank and wealth advisory firm providing a full suite of financial services for public entities, institutional investors, housing finance agencies, broker-dealers, and individual investors. Founded in 1946, our primary areas of focus include public finance, capital markets, structured finance, retail brokerage, clearing services, and securities lending. Our financial professionals provide tailored solutions through candid conversations and realistic assessments of anticipated results. We build long-term relationships to help communities, businesses, and individuals thrive. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network, PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

