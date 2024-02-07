Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) has named Executive Managing Director Jason Lisec as Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets. Lisec joined HilltopSecurities in 2009 and served as Co-Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets since 2020.

“Jason has a proven record as an outstanding leader who brings clarity, decisiveness, and expertise to his roll with our Fixed Income Capital Markets division,” said Brad Winges, President and CEO of HilltopSecurities. “He has established great partnerships between our Public Finance and underwriting leaders to ensure the best execution for our issuing clients.”

Lisec has more than 30 years of experience in fixed income capital markets, as well as risk management. Prior to joining HilltopSecurities, he held leadership positions with A.G. Edwards and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He currently serves as a board member with the Bond Dealers of America.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue leading HilltopSecurities’ Fixed Income Capital Markets division as we seek opportunities to expand our capabilities and effectively serve clients across the nation,” Lisec said. “We have an incredibly talented and experienced team.”

In January, HilltopSecurities welcomed Managing Director JP Zaptin as Head of Municipal Trading in Dallas, and in 2023 the firm welcomed Chris Driscoll as Managing Director, Institutional Sales, in New York City. Zaptin joined HilltopSecurities from FHN Financial, and Driscoll joined from JP Morgan Securities.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

HilltopSecurities is a full-service municipal investment bank and wealth advisory firm providing a full suite of financial services for public entities, institutional investors, housing finance agencies, broker-dealers, and individual investors. Founded in 1946, its primary areas of focus include public finance, capital markets, structured finance, retail brokerage, clearing services, and securities lending. Hilltop Securities Inc.’s goal is to build long-term relationships to help communities, businesses, and individuals thrive. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network, PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

