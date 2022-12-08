Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hilltop Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTH   US4327481010

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.

(HTH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
28.64 USD   +0.39%
05:02pHilltopSecurities Releases 2022 High Yield Impact Survey
BU
11/09HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/24HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HilltopSecurities Releases 2022 High Yield Impact Survey

12/08/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results Highlight Sectors of Most and Least Concern, Biggest Perceived Challenges in 2023, and More

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently published its second annual High Yield Impact Survey, drawing on the opinions of 110 market professionals to highlight thought leadership on issues driving the High Yield sector.

“I was pleased to see a 25% year-over-year participation increase in the survey, which helped highlight and refine sector trends that we are following,” said HilltopSecurities Head of Municipal Credit Yaffa Rattner.

Insights from the survey include:

  • While 50% of respondents are expecting another increase of 50 basis points on BBB bond yields by July 1, 2023, remaining respondents are split equally between bond yields staying the same or actually decreasing.
  • ESG designation is nice to have according to more than 90% of respondents, but that designation does not carry any tangible value.
  • Senior living, skilled nursing, project finance, and health care, together comprise the sectors that are most concerning, highlighting the financial vulnerability introduced by labor shortages and wage pressures.
  • Respondents are not worried about the impact that working from home might have on revenue streams, nor are they worried about the hotel industry or charter schools.
  • The survey unequivocally projects that COVID-19 will not be an issue in 2023.
  • Investors would like to add exposure to toll road/airport, land secured, and charter school sectors.
  • Investors that participate in land secured transactions are focused on location and value to lien and are increasingly concerned about Colorado land secured credits.
  • The No. 1 issue in High Yield project evaluation is assessment of liquidity and equity followed by management and covenant package, and in the case of project finance, respondents want to see technology that works and equity.

The survey’s respondents included a diverse group of market participants including investors, sell side intermediaries, bankers and advisors, rating analysts, attorneys, insurers, and others. It was conducted from Nov. 7-22.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
05:02pHilltopSecurities Releases 2022 High Yield Impact Survey
BU
11/09HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/24HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
10/21Transcript : Hilltop Holdings Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
10/20Hilltop : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
10/20Hilltop Holdings : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/20Hilltop Holdings Q3 EPS, Revenue Decline
MT
10/20Earnings Flash (HTH) HILLTOP HOLDINGS Posts Q3 EPS $0.50
MT
10/20Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022
BU
10/20Hilltop Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on November 25, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 306 M - -
Net income 2022 106 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 1 843 M 1 843 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 925
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,53 $
Average target price 27,33 $
Spread / Average Target -4,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy B. Ford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William B. Furr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerald J. Ford Director
Toby Pennycuff Chief Information Officer
Donald F. Foley Chief Operational Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.-19.10%1 843
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.90%385 716
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.41%262 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.64%208 245
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.55%161 755
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%151 890