Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) has announced the addition of Managing Director Mat Parker as Head of HilltopSecurities Bank Solutions in Memphis, TN.

“With over 20 new hires in 2024 alone, HilltopSecurities remains committed to continuing the expansion of our Public Finance and Fixed Income Capital Markets businesses,” said HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges. “As a leading municipal investment bank, we recognize the importance of hiring the most talented professionals in the industry, and we are proud to welcome Mat to his new role.”

As Head of HilltopSecurities Bank Solutions, Parker oversees the firm-wide solutions for community and regional banks and reports to Winges. He brings over 30 years of experience, most recently with Raymond James where he served as Head of Fixed Income Sales. He also previously served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Head of Institutional Sales Training at FHN Financial.

“HilltopSecurities has earned its reputation as an industry leader by focusing on customer service, building long-term client relationships, and providing customizable financial solutions,” Parker said. “I am proud to join such a respected organization and look forward to working with our community and regional bank clients.”

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

HilltopSecurities is a full-service municipal investment bank and wealth advisory firm providing a full suite of financial services for public entities, institutional investors, housing finance agencies, broker-dealers, and individual investors. Founded in 1946, its primary areas of focus include public finance, capital markets, structured finance, retail brokerage, clearing services, and securities lending. Hilltop Securities Inc.’s goal is to build long-term relationships to help communities, businesses, and individuals thrive. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network, HilltopSecurities Insurance, PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “believe,” “continue,” “expects,” “expand,” “focus,” “may,” “plan,” “seeks,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. See the risk factors described in Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

