Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) today announced that Michele Vobach has joined the firm’s Public Finance division as Senior Managing Director, Head of Healthcare, in its Dallas headquarters, along with a team of five experienced investment bankers in Chicago and New York City.

“HilltopSecurities remains focused on hiring the industry’s most talented public finance professionals, and we are excited to welcome these newest members of our team,” said Brad Winges, President and CEO of HilltopSecurities. “We are committed to seeking opportunities to expand our business and build upon the substantial suite of services we currently provide to clients throughout the U.S.”

Vobach will oversee HilltopSecurities’ nationwide public finance investment banking business within the healthcare sector. She brings more than 30 years of experience to her role, most recently as Head of the Higher Education, Healthcare, and Not-for-profits Group at UBS. Her expertise includes credit analysis, capital formation strategies, taxable and tax-exempt structuring, new variable rate products, private placements, strategic advisory, ESG bonds and swap restructuring.

“We are proud to welcome such experienced and proven professionals to HilltopSecurities, and we look forward to Michele’s leadership in supporting our healthcare clients,” said Mike Bartolotta, Co-Head of Public Finance.

Vobach received a bachelor’s degree from Rice University where she continues to serve in alumni leadership roles and has served as a guest lecturer at the university’s Jones Graduate School of Business. She also has completed an executive leadership program at the Wharton School.

“HilltopSecurities is a recognized leader in public finance, and I’m excited to join a firm with the deep resources and strong reputation they’ve built over more than 75 years in the industry,” Vobach said.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

HilltopSecurities is a full-service municipal investment bank and wealth advisory firm providing a full suite of financial services for public entities, institutional investors, housing finance agencies, broker-dealers, and individual investors. Founded in 1946, its primary areas of focus include public finance, capital markets, structured finance, retail brokerage, clearing services, and securities lending. Hilltop Securities Inc.’s goal is to build long-term relationships to help communities, businesses, and individuals thrive. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network, PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “build,” “expand,” “focused,” “seeking,” or “will” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. See the risk factors described in Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

