Momentum Independent Network Welcomes 33 Financial Professionals

Momentum Independent Network Inc. (MIN), an affiliate of Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities), recently welcomed 33 new financial professionals managing approximately $750 million in client assets to its wealth management platform. All professionals join from NTB Financial Corporation (NTB), a longtime clearing correspondent of HilltopSecurities. Among the 33 professionals transitioning to MIN are Anthony Petrelli, Michael Morgan, and Regina Roesener, former senior members of NTB.

“We’ve had an excellent relationship with HilltopSecurities for over 35 years,” said Anthony Petrelli. “Ultimately, Momentum Independent Network was the best choice for us moving forward. Not only did they provide us with an efficient transition plan, but they share our commitment to integrity and honesty in business.”

NTB’s transition expands MIN’s national footprint and adds $750 million in assets to its independent wealth management platforms.

“We are pleased to welcome these experienced professionals to Momentum Independent Network,” said John Muschalek, president of MIN. “We aim to be the firm of choice for wealth management professionals, whether they’re a part of our HilltopSecurities’ Private Client Group or MIN. We believe that our robust platforms can deliver the tools and technology our professionals need, and we look forward to helping these professionals grow their businesses.”

“HilltopSecurities and NTB enjoyed a successful clearing partnership for over 35 years. As Tony, Michael, and Gina explored options that would allow them to transition out of the broker-dealer model yet continue to serve their clients, we were thrilled they chose to join Momentum Independent Network,” said Lana Calton, HilltopSecurities executive managing director, head of Clearing. “Over the past year, transition teams within NTB, HilltopSecurities Clearing, and MIN have worked closely to ensure a smooth transition. We wish them every success.”

About Momentum Independent Network

Momentum Independent Network Inc. (MIN), a member of FINRA and SIPC, is a Dallas, Texas-based broker-dealer serving independent registered representatives and their clients across the United States. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) and a sister company of Hilltop Securities Inc., through which it clears its securities business. Other MIN affiliates include PlainsCapital Bank and PrimeLending. Learn more at MomentumIN.com.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions for municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service municipal investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

