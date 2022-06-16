Hilong : Signed a Drill Pipe and Coating Service Con...

(June 2, 2022, Shanghai) Recently, Hilong USA LLC, HilongPetropipe Co., Ltd and Texas Internal Pipe Coating LLC, three subsidiaries of the Hilong Group that operate in the Americas, have signed a total of five drill pipe and coating service contracts with Ensign US Southern Drilling LLC, Weatherford Industria e Comercio Ltda., Ventura Petroleo S.A., XTO Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips, valued at approximately US$21 million.

Of the five contracts, the coating service contract with XTO Energy Inc. and the drill pipe supply contract with Ensign US Southern Drilling LLC are renewals, and the coating service contract with ConocoPhillips is Hilong Group's first cooperation with this enterprise.

Cao Yuhong, Senior Vice President of Hilong Group and General Manager of Oilfield Equipment, said, "Signing these five contracts not only achieves a new breakthrough in Hilong's coating service business in North and South America, but also further consolidates the penetration rate of Hilong's coating and drill pipe business in the international market. At the same time, it indicates that the industry continues to recognize Hilong's coating services and drill pipe production capabilities, which will lay a solid foundation for Hilong's future international market expansion.''