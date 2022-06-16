Log in
    1623   KYG4509G1055

HILONG HOLDING LIMITED

(1623)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  02:13 2022-06-16 am EDT
0.5300 HKD   -1.85%
HILONG : Signed a Drill Pipe and Coating Service Con...
PU
HILONG : Two Hilong projects recognized in first batch for ...
PU
HILONG : Oil Service successfully signs the first dr...
PU
Hilong : Signed a Drill Pipe and Coating Service Con...

06/16/2022 | 02:13am EDT
(June 2, 2022, Shanghai) Recently, Hilong USA LLC, HilongPetropipe Co., Ltd and Texas Internal Pipe Coating LLC, three subsidiaries of the Hilong Group that operate in the Americas, have signed a total of five drill pipe and coating service contracts with Ensign US Southern Drilling LLC, Weatherford Industria e Comercio Ltda., Ventura Petroleo S.A., XTO Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips, valued at approximately US$21 million.

Of the five contracts, the coating service contract with XTO Energy Inc. and the drill pipe supply contract with Ensign US Southern Drilling LLC are renewals, and the coating service contract with ConocoPhillips is Hilong Group's first cooperation with this enterprise.

Cao Yuhong, Senior Vice President of Hilong Group and General Manager of Oilfield Equipment, said, "Signing these five contracts not only achieves a new breakthrough in Hilong's coating service business in North and South America, but also further consolidates the penetration rate of Hilong's coating and drill pipe business in the international market. At the same time, it indicates that the industry continues to recognize Hilong's coating services and drill pipe production capabilities, which will lay a solid foundation for Hilong's future international market expansion.''

Disclaimer

Hilong Holding Limited published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:03 UTC.


All news about HILONG HOLDING LIMITED
02:13aHILONG : Signed a Drill Pipe and Coating Service Con...
PU
02/28HILONG : Two Hilong projects recognized in first batch for ...
PU
02/28HILONG : Oil Service successfully signs the first dr...
PU
02/17Hilong Arm Wins $33 Million Deal for Turnkey Drilling Services
MT
02/11HILONG : Petroleum Product Technology Services（Shang...
PU
02/04Hilong Bags $20 Million Coating Services, Drill Pipe Supply Contracts; Shares Jump 7%
MT
02/03Hilong Holding Limited Enters into a 6-Month Contract with XTO Energy Inc
CI
01/28Hilong Wins $14 Million Drill Pipe Supply, Coating Services Contracts
MT
01/27Hilong Holding Limited Signs Drill Pipe Supply Contract with NSH Asia Drilling LLC
CI
01/07HILONG : researcher awarded Zhangjiang National Inno...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 163 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2022 79,8 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 784 M 117 M 117 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 920
Free-Float 39,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,46 CNY
Average target price 0,20 CNY
Spread / Average Target -57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tao Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yong Chen Chief Financial Officer
Jun Zhang Executive Chairman
Tao Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Chung Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILONG HOLDING LIMITED87.10%117
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED44.31%58 687
HALLIBURTON COMPANY60.34%32 119
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY36.87%31 250
NOV INC.31.07%6 976
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-5.46%4 194