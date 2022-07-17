Hilong : and Tianjin Cypress signs three-year marine...

Hilong Oil Marine Engineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hilong Group, recently signed an annual agreement with Tianjin Cypress Offshore Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. to provide them with design and technical services for marine platforms along with other oil and gas development projects. The three-year agreement is the first technical service agreement that Hilong Oil Marine Engineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. has obtained.

"In signing this agreement, both sides have committed to carrying out in-depth cooperation in the design and technical services for marine platforms and other oil and gas development projects. This will lay a solid foundation for us to transform Hilong Marine Engineering into an excellent EPCI contractor for marine oil engineering," said Gu Hong, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Marine Engineering of Hilong Group.

Established in November 2021, Hilong Oil Marine Engineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. is the fifth company established by Hilong in its marine engineering business segment. Marine engineering design represents the company's core competitive advantage. The company provides services for marine engineering technology, equipment trade and other related marine engineering projects.

Tianjin Cypress is an engineering technology company that works with marine oil. It provides professional technical services and engineering services such as mechanical and electrical instruments. Its main customers are joint ventures and wholly-owned oil companies operating in the Bohai Sea and the eastern part of the South China Sea.