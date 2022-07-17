Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hilong Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1623   KYG4509G1055

HILONG HOLDING LIMITED

(1623)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-15 am EDT
0.6800 HKD   -2.86%
06:44aHILONG : and Tianjin Cypress signs three-year marine...
PU
06:44aHILONG : Shenglong Inspection successfully wins bid for water cycle test platform ...
PU
06/16HILONG : Signed a Drill Pipe and Coating Service Con...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hilong : and Tianjin Cypress signs three-year marine...

07/17/2022 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hilong Oil Marine Engineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hilong Group, recently signed an annual agreement with Tianjin Cypress Offshore Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. to provide them with design and technical services for marine platforms along with other oil and gas development projects. The three-year agreement is the first technical service agreement that Hilong Oil Marine Engineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. has obtained.

"In signing this agreement, both sides have committed to carrying out in-depth cooperation in the design and technical services for marine platforms and other oil and gas development projects. This will lay a solid foundation for us to transform Hilong Marine Engineering into an excellent EPCI contractor for marine oil engineering," said Gu Hong, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Marine Engineering of Hilong Group.

Established in November 2021, Hilong Oil Marine Engineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. is the fifth company established by Hilong in its marine engineering business segment. Marine engineering design represents the company's core competitive advantage. The company provides services for marine engineering technology, equipment trade and other related marine engineering projects.

Tianjin Cypress is an engineering technology company that works with marine oil. It provides professional technical services and engineering services such as mechanical and electrical instruments. Its main customers are joint ventures and wholly-owned oil companies operating in the Bohai Sea and the eastern part of the South China Sea.

Disclaimer

Hilong Holding Limited published this content on 17 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2022 10:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HILONG HOLDING LIMITED
06:44aHILONG : and Tianjin Cypress signs three-year marine...
PU
06:44aHILONG : Shenglong Inspection successfully wins bid for water cycle test platform ...
PU
06/16HILONG : Signed a Drill Pipe and Coating Service Con...
PU
02/28HILONG : Two Hilong projects recognized in first batch for ...
PU
02/28HILONG : Oil Service successfully signs the first dr...
PU
02/17Hilong Arm Wins $33 Million Deal for Turnkey Drilling Services
MT
02/11HILONG : Petroleum Product Technology Services（Shang...
PU
02/04Hilong Bags $20 Million Coating Services, Drill Pipe Supply Contracts; Shares Jump 7%
MT
02/03Hilong Holding Limited Enters into a 6-Month Contract with XTO Energy Inc
CI
01/28Hilong Wins $14 Million Drill Pipe Supply, Coating Services Contracts
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 163 M 468 M 468 M
Net income 2022 79,8 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 993 M 147 M 147 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 920
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart HILONG HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hilong Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILONG HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,59 CNY
Average target price 0,20 CNY
Spread / Average Target -66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tao Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yong Chen Chief Financial Officer
Jun Zhang Executive Chairman
Tao Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Chung Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILONG HOLDING LIMITED119.35%147
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED4.61%45 655
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY9.48%26 268
HALLIBURTON COMPANY19.55%25 129
NOV INC.4.80%5 578
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-18.77%3 580