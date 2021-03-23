Hilong : NOTICE OF SCHEME MEETING IN THE GRAND COURT OF THE CAYMAN ISLANDS FINANCIAL SERVICES DIVISION FSD CAUSE NO. 38 OF 2021 (RPJ) IN THE MATTER OF HILONG HOLDING LIMITED AND IN THE MATTER OF SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES ACT (2021 REVISION)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hilong Holding Limited 海隆控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1623)

NOTICE OF SCHEME MEETING IN

THE GRAND COURT OF THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

FINANCIAL SERVICES DIVISION

FSD CAUSE NO. 38 OF 2021 (RPJ)

IN THE MATTER OF

HILONG HOLDING LIMITED

AND IN THE MATTER OF SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES

ACT (2021 REVISION)

This announcement is made by Hilong Holding Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Terms used in this Notice have the same meaning as in the explanatory statement dated 23 March 2021 (the "Explanatory Statement") relating to the proposed scheme of arrangement under section 86 of the Cayman Islands Companies Act between the Company and the Scheme Creditors (the "Scheme").

* For identification purpose only 1

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, by an Order dated 22 March 2021 (the "Scheme Convening Order"), the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Court") has directed that a meeting of Scheme Creditors (the "Scheme Meeting") be convened for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Scheme (with or without modification, addition or condition approved or imposed by the Court).

The Scheme Meeting will be held at the offices of Walkers at 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9001 commencing at 7:00 p.m. on 4 May 2021 (Cayman Islands time), the equivalent time being 8:00 a.m. on 5 May 2021 (Hong Kong time), with any adjournment as may be appropriate. The Scheme Meeting will be broadcast via live webcast and with a connection via video-link to Hong Kong at the offices of Walkers Hong Kong at 15th Floor, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road, Central Hong Kong.

All Scheme Creditors are requested to attend the Scheme Meeting at such place and time either in person, by a fully authorised representative (if a corporation) or by proxy.

The Company understands that the Existing Notes Trustee does not intend to vote in respect of the Existing Notes at the Scheme Meeting.

Each Scheme Creditor or its proxy intending to vote in person at the Scheme Meeting will be required to register its attendance at the Scheme Meeting no later than one hour prior to the scheduled start time of the Scheme Meeting being 6:00 p.m. on 4 May 2021 (Cayman Islands time), the equivalent time being 7:00 a.m. on 5 May 2021 (Hong Kong time).

In order to vote on the Scheme and attend the Scheme Meeting (in person, by duly authorised representative, if a corporation, or by proxy), a Scheme Creditor must ensure that a Custody Instruction is submitted on their behalf by the Custody Instruction Deadline (in accordance with the instructions set out in the Account Holder Letter and Solicitation Packet) and a Scheme Creditor must ensure the Account Holder Letter, including Part 2 of the Account Holder Letter, has been duly completed and submitted to and received by the Information Agent via the Scheme AHL Portal (in accordance with the instructions set out in the Account Holder Letter and Solicitation Packet) by no later than the Record Time being 11:00 a.m. on

30 April 2021 (Cayman Islands time)/12:00 a.m. on 1 May 2021 (Hong Kong time).

Copies of the Scheme, the Explanatory Statement and the Solicitation Packet (including the sample Account Holder Letter to be completed on behalf of all Scheme Creditors) are available to download from the Scheme Website (https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/hilong).

Pursuant to the Scheme Convening Order, the Court appointed any partner or other attorney-at-law of Walkers (legal counsel to the Company) to act as the Chairperson of the Scheme Meeting and directed the Chairperson in their capacity as the Chairperson of the Scheme Meeting to report the results of the Scheme Meeting to the Court within 7 days of the date of the Scheme Meeting.

The Scheme will be subject to the subsequent approval and sanction of the Court.

The Scheme Sanction Hearing is presently scheduled to take place at 9:00 a.m. on 6 May 2021 (Cayman Islands time) at the Court. Any Scheme Creditor is entitled (but not obliged) to attend the Scheme Sanction Hearing, through legal counsel, to support or oppose the sanction of the Scheme.

For assistance please contact:

Morrow Sodali Limited Attention: Debt Services Team

Telephone: in Hong Kong: +852 2319 4130; in London: +44 20 8089 3287 Email:hilong@investor.morrowsodali.com

Scheme Website:https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/hilongScheme AHL Portal:https://portal.morrowsodali.com/hilong

By order of the Board Hilong Holding Limited

ZHANG Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Jun and Mr. WANG Tao（汪濤）; the non-executive directors are Ms. ZHANG Shuman, Dr. YANG Qingli and Mr. CAO Hongbo; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. WANG Tao（王濤）, Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis and Mr. SHI Zheyan.