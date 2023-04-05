Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hilton Food Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFG   GB00B1V9NW54

HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC

(HFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:00:22 2023-04-05 am EDT
683.50 GBX   -1.65%
04:40aFTSE 100 Rises as Utilities Gain; RS Group Falls
DJ
04:38aHilton Food revenue rises but inflation hurts profit; names new CEO
AN
04:22aBritain's Hilton Food names former Co-op boss Murrells as CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Hilton Food revenue rises but inflation hurts profit; names new CEO

04/05/2023 | 04:38am EDT
(Alliance News) - Hilton Food Group PLC said on Wednesday its annual revenue grew though profit fell, and it announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer.

The Cambridgeshire, England-based food packaging business said its revenue for the year ended January 1 grew by 17% to GBP3.85 billion from GBP3.30 billion the year prior.

This was primarily driven by higher raw material prices and volume growth following Hilton Food's recent acquisition of Foppen, the company said.

Hilton Food added that full year volumes from Fairfax Meadow and Dalco, which were acquired in 2021, and the opening of a facility in New Zealand also boosted its annual growth.

Meanwhile, its pretax profit fell by 38% to GBP29.6 million from GBP47.4 million.

This attributed to challenges in the company's UK Seafood business, as a recovery from inflation took longer than expected, Hilton Food explained. Additionally, total administrative expenses were up by 23% to GBP287.9 million from GBP233.2 million the year prior.

Hilton Food proposed a final dividend for 2022 of 22.6 pence, up from 21.5p, bringing the total dividend to 29.7p, unchanged from last year.

Looking ahead, Hilton Food said it is well positioned for the year ahead as its trading performance in the beginning of 2023 has been in line with its expectations. It noted that its short and medium term growth prospects are underpinned by its acquisitions of Foppen, Dalco and Fairfax meadow, a new partnership in Singapore and recovery in its seafood division.

Chief Executive Officer Philip Heffer said: "After the challenges we faced last year in our seafood business, we took a series of steps to rebuild profitability and we are now well placed for the year ahead. Meanwhile we have continued to deliver on our strategic priorities and to set the business up for long-term, sustainable growth."

Hilton Food appointed Steve Murrells as CEO, with effect on July 3.

Murrells will be replacing Phillip Heffer, who is stepping down after five years in this role. Hilton Food said Heffer will remain with the company as co-founder and advisor to its Foods board.

Murrells served as CEO for Co-op Group and was appointed as commander of the British Empire in 2022 for his services to the food supply chain.

Shares were down 2.3% at 678.77 pence in London on Wednesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC -2.34% 678.767 Delayed Quote.24.78%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.91% 6015.82 Real-time Quote.6.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 970 M 4 960 M 4 960 M
Net income 2022 30,8 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net Debt 2022 289 M 361 M 361 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 622 M 777 M 777 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Hilton Food Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 695,00 GBX
Average target price 746,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip John Heffer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matt Osborne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Andrew Watson Non-Executive Chairman
Christine Cross Independent Non-Executive Director
Angus James Porter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC24.78%777
NESTLÉ S.A.3.88%327 161
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.81%96 140
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.05%52 656
GENERAL MILLS, INC.2.65%50 554
KRAFT HEINZ-5.16%47 374
