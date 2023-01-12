Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hilton Food Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFG   GB00B1V9NW54

HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC

(HFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:59:16 2023-01-12 am EST
575.00 GBX   +4.93%
05:14aHilton Food shares up as eyes annual results in line with expectations
AN
04:26aFTSE 100 Gains as Persimmon Leads Builders Higher
DJ
03:50aMore UK retail cheer as markets rise before US CPI
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hilton Food shares up as eyes annual results in line with expectations

01/12/2023 | 05:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Hilton Food Group PLC on Thursday hailed a "pleasing" festive period performance.

Shares were up 5.3% at 577.19 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

The Cambridgeshire, England-based food packaging business said for the year ended on January 1, there has been continued revenue growth compared to the same period in 2021 and a "pleasing performance in the lead-up to the festive period". For financial 2021, Hilton had reported a revenue of GBP3.3 billion, up 22% from GBP3.3 billion the year before.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Hilton Food said it saw strong topline growth from three facilities in Australia. In the UK and Ireland, it said it continued to "make progress, with a strong Christmas trading period, whilst also focusing on a number of cost saving initiatives".

Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident in the outlook for 2023, despite the wider macro-economic challenges. It expects results in line with the board expectations.

The group's financial position "continues to be strong with leverage and headroom at comfortable levels," it added.

Full year results will be published on April 5.

In September, Hilton Food said in the 29 weeks to July 17, pretax profit declined by 9.7% year-on-year to GBP19.6 million from GBP21.7 million a year earlier. Revenue, however, was 19% higher at GBP2.04 billion from GBP1.71 billion a year before, driven by volume growth and raw material price inflation.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC
05:14aHilton Food shares up as eyes annual results in line with expectations
AN
04:26aFTSE 100 Gains as Persimmon Leads Builders Higher
DJ
03:50aMore UK retail cheer as markets rise before US CPI
AN
02:56aHilton Foods Maintains Confidence in FY23 Outlook Despite Macroeconomic Challenges
MT
01/11UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/10UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/09UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/06UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/05UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 higher thanks to mining, oil stocks
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 977 M 4 822 M 4 822 M
Net income 2022 30,1 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
Net Debt 2022 436 M 529 M 529 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 490 M 595 M 595 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Hilton Food Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 548,00 GBX
Average target price 752,12 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip John Heffer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matt Osborne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Andrew Watson Non-Executive Chairman
Christine Cross Independent Non-Executive Director
Angus James Porter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC-1.62%595
NESTLÉ S.A.3.96%333 308
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.38%91 920
KRAFT HEINZ4.54%51 851
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.12%49 557
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-7.13%47 369