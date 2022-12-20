Advanced search
    HFG   GB00B1V9NW54

HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC

(HFG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:00 2022-12-20 am EST
522.50 GBX   +0.29%
05:58aIN BRIEF: Hilton Food collaborates with Country Foods in Singapore
AN
03:00aUK's Hilton Foods Collaborates with Country Foods in Singapore
MT
12/01UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
IN BRIEF: Hilton Food collaborates with Country Foods in Singapore

12/20/2022 | 05:58am EST
Hilton Food Group PLC - Cambridgeshire, England-based food packaging business - Enters a long-term strategic partnership with Country Foods Pte Ltd in Singapore. Says the partnership will provide Singaporeans the opportunity to purchase "high quality, good value protein products produced from Hilton's global manufacturing sites, including: seafood, slow cooked meats and Australian beef, lamb and pork products".

Says the collaboration with Country Foods, a subsidiary of SATS, Asia's leading provider of food solutions & gateway services, will begin in the first quarter of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Phillip Heffer says: "This long-term, strategic collaboration with Country Foods is another step forward in our plan to grow our global footprint and diversify our business across Asia and internationally. With our extensive range of red meat, seafood, sous vide, vegan and vegetarian products, we are well placed to cater for the growing demand for high quality, affordable protein products in Singapore and beyond."

Current stock price: 523.70 pence, up 0.5% on Tuesday in London

12-month change: down 53%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

