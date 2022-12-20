IN BRIEF: Hilton Food collaborates with Country Foods in Singapore

Hilton Food Group PLC - Cambridgeshire, England-based food packaging business - Enters a long-term strategic partnership with Country Foods Pte Ltd in Singapore. Says the partnership will provide Singaporeans the opportunity to purchase "high quality, good value protein products produced from Hilton's global manufacturing sites, including: seafood, slow cooked meats and Australian beef, lamb and pork products".

Says the collaboration with Country Foods, a subsidiary of SATS, Asia's leading provider of food solutions & gateway services, will begin in the first quarter of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Phillip Heffer says: "This long-term, strategic collaboration with Country Foods is another step forward in our plan to grow our global footprint and diversify our business across Asia and internationally. With our extensive range of red meat, seafood, sous vide, vegan and vegetarian products, we are well placed to cater for the growing demand for high quality, affordable protein products in Singapore and beyond."

Current stock price: 523.70 pence, up 0.5% on Tuesday in London

12-month change: down 53%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

