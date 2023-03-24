Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HGV   US43283X1054

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

(HGV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46:16 2023-03-24 am EDT
41.11 USD   -2.84%
10:09aDiamond Resorts Wins Critical Ruling to Protect Customers From Nationwide Consumer Scam
BU
03/20Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.(NYSE:HGV) added to S&P 1000
CI
03/20Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.(NYSE:HGV) added to S&P 400 Consumer Discretionary
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diamond Resorts Wins Critical Ruling to Protect Customers From Nationwide Consumer Scam

03/24/2023 | 10:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Landmark decision finds timeshare exit companies engaged in false advertising

Diamond Resorts (Diamond), which was acquired by Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in 2021, recently won a landmark ruling in federal district court in its lawsuit against third-party exit companies. This judgement is a significant step forward in HGV’s ongoing efforts to protect timeshare owners and consumers from fraud and false advertising.

Diamond filed this lawsuit to prevent the defendants from targeting their owners with false statements and causing them financial harm. In the lawsuit, Diamond alleges that third-party exit companies and their lawyers lure timeshare owners into paying large upfront fees – sometimes exceeding $100,000 – by advertising supposed timeshare "exit" services. In reality, these nationwide consumer scams have no relationship to timeshare companies, fail to deliver any legitimate service and mislead timeshare owners into breaching their timeshare contracts. As a result, any “exit” or cancellation is only obtained through default and/or foreclosure, leading to a negative impact on the owners' credit history. While this lawsuit is directed at these defendants, many other organizations engage in the same or similar conduct and consumers should be aware of their real practices.

The suit filed by Diamond alleges that Pandora Marketing (d/b/a Timeshare Compliance) and Intermarketing Media (d/b/a Resort Advisory Group) and their attorneys, JL Sean Slattery, Carlsbad Law Group, Del Mar Law Group and Slattery, Sobel and Decamp engaged in false advertising, tortious interference with contract, California unfair business practices and civil conspiracy.

The court found:

The unambiguous factual message that the defendants are communicating to the timeshare owners is that they are selling a service in which they and their lawyers legally cancel the owners’ timeshare contracts based on improprieties by Diamond. The defendants are not providing that service and they know it. The timeshare contracts are being cancelled because the owners follow the defendants’ advice and stop making payments on the contracts, which triggers foreclosure by Diamond based on default. There are no lawsuits to speak of. There are no cancellations based on threats of litigation. The terminations are not the result of anything that Diamond did or said in the marketing and sales of the timeshares. Instead, they are based on common, run-of-the-mill defaults.

This process is not “legal” as that term is generally understood within and without the legal profession and, therefore, the defendants’ repeated assertion that they accomplish cancellation by legal means is false. The owners are breaching their contracts based on defendants’ advice to stop paying Diamond and they in fact suffer negative consequences of breaching, including negative credit reporting and tax liability.

The court also determined that both Timeshare Compliance and Resort Advisory Group violated the Lanham Act by falsely advertising their “exit” services. While the parties will still need to go to trial on the issues of causation and damages, what is clear is that the defendants have been violating the law and harming consumers.

“For far too long, the timeshare exit companies have gone unchallenged,” said Charles Corbin, chief legal officer & general counsel of Hilton Grand Vacations. “This ruling holds them accountable for their false claims and illegitimate services. We hope this ruling will educate the public and alert more regulators to these ongoing scams, which are detrimental to consumers looking for options to exit their contract. While the vast majority of our owners love their vacation ownership, we understand that life circumstances can change, and HGV is committed to helping owners find the right solution for their needs. We will continue to use all legal means to protect our owners from fraud.”

Diamond is represented by a team of lawyers at BakerHostetler led by Albert Lin, and including Brandon Crossland, Marissa Peirsol, Carrie Dettmer Slye, and Doug Vonderhaar.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 19 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.
10:09aDiamond Resorts Wins Critical Ruling to Protect Customers From Nationwide Consumer Scam
BU
03/20Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.(NYSE:HGV) added to S&P 1000
CI
03/20Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.(NYSE:HGV) added to S&P 400 ..
CI
03/20Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.(NYSE:HGV) added to S&P Comp..
CI
03/20Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.(NYSE:HGV) added to S&P 400
CI
03/14Hilton Grand Vacations Partners with American Red Cross to Kick Off “Early Giving..
BU
03/10Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
03/06Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Extending Early Monday Declin..
MT
03/06Sector Update: Consumer
MT
03/06This is it
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 088 M - -
Net income 2023 486 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,88x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 756 M 4 756 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 42,31 $
Average target price 67,25 $
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Douglas Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Mathewes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Leonard A. Potter Non-Executive Chairman
Onkar Birk Chief Technology Officer
Gordon S. Gurnik Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.9.78%4 756
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.45%49 293
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.7.37%36 149
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC11.05%11 322
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION17.66%11 307
ACCOR27.45%8 370
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer