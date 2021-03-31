Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.    HGV

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

(HGV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Halper Sadeh LLP : Investigates HWCC, MX, PFBI, HGV, PTVCA, MIK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

03/31/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Omni Cable, LLC for $5.30 per share. If you are a Houston Wire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to investment vehicles established by Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners for $29.00 in cash per share. If you are a Magnachip shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Peoples Bancorp Inc. Under the merger agreement, Premier shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of Premier common stock. If you are a Premier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond Resorts International, Inc. If you are a Hilton Grand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock. If you are a Protective shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a Michaels shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-hwcc-mx-pfbi-hgv-ptvca-mik-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301260088.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.
05:53pHALPER SADEH LLP  : Investigates HWCC, MX, PFBI, HGV, PTVCA, MIK; Shareholders a..
PR
03/25HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Chang..
AQ
03/24HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
03/23INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CLGX, TPCO, ATH, WSFS, HGV, ..
PR
03/22HILTON WORLDWIDE  : Macquarie Adjusts Hilton Worldwide Holdings PT to $120 From ..
MT
03/22HILTON WORLDWIDE  : Baird Adjusts Price Target on Hilton Worldwide Holdings to $..
MT
03/15BLACKSTONE  : Starwood Capital Team Up in $6 Billion Purchase of Hotel-Operator ..
DJ
03/15Chinese court gives go-head to merger of 321 HNA-related firms
RE
03/14LIFSHITZ LAW FIRM  : P.C. Announces Investigation of ATH, APO, WIFI, BMTC, WSFS,..
PR
03/13STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BMTC, HGV, AEGN, CTB, WIFI, FFG, PTV..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ