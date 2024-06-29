HGV Investor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements convey management's expectations as to the future of HGV, and are based on management's beliefs, expectations, assumptions and such plans, estimates, projections and other information available to management at the time HGV makes such statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terminology such as the words "outlook," "believe," "expect," "potential," "goal," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "future," "guidance," "target," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words, although not all forward-looking statements may contain such words. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include statements related to HGV's revenues, earnings, taxes, cash flow and related financial and operating measures, and expectations with respect to future operating, financial and business performance and other anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts, including related to the acquisition and integration of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation ("Bluegreen"). HGV cautions you that our forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those that are beyond HGV's control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results. Any one or more of these risks or uncertainties, including those related to HGV's acquisition of Bluegreen, could adversely impact HGV's operations, revenue, operating profits and margins, key business operational metrics, financial condition or credit rating.

Hilton Grand Vacations at a glance

Key Stats

$4.0B

Total Revenue1,2

$2.3B

Contract Sales1

$1.0B

Adjusted EBITDA1,2

$532M

Adjusted Free Cash Flow1

2.0%

Net Owner Growth1

Powerful partnerships

>200 resorts

>710,000 dedicated

>3,000 Ultimate

across the globe

members3

Access events in 2023

Four business lines working in harmony

2023 Segment Adjusted EBITDA4 Mix

Real Estate

Financing

Generate contract

Provide financing for

sales to new and

contract sales,

existing members

creating mortgage

receivables

Rental & Ancillary

Club & Resort

Rent out unutilized

Manage member

inventory to offset

benefits and

carrying costs

operate resort

network

  1. Full year 2023, excluding the addition of Bluegreen Vacation Holdings ("Bluegreen"), which closed January 17, 2024. Bluegreen 2023 financial details can be found on our website athttps://investors.hgv.com
  2. Excluding the impact of net deferrals related to the Sales of VOIs under construction
  3. Including the member base of Bluegreen
  4. Segment EBITDA prior to corporate G&A, license fees, and JV income. Excludes the impact of net deferrals of revenue and direct expenses related to the Sales of VOIs under construction

Three resort collections catering to a wide range of travel preferences and price points

Luxury

Boutique properties with exclusive amenities in immersive destinations, with meticulous attention to every detail

Upper Upscale

Resort-style amenities at upscale properties in top destinations, with spacious accommodations that provide all the comforts of home

Upscale

Higher

Average

price point

Family-friendly vacations in drivable destinations, with relaxed settings that emphasize value and comfort

Lower

A premier vacation ownership and experiences company

01

02

03

Resilient business model

Substantial embedded value

Attractive cash flow and

with growth upside

leverage profile to enhance

shareholder returns

-01-

Resilient Business

Model

R E S I L I E N T B U S I N E S S M O D E L

Vacation ownership business is ideally positioned

$

Ideal product form to cater to

Dedicated focus on leisure

Ability to monetize unutilized1

shift in traveler preferences

travelers; benefitting from

inventory; rental income offsets

featuring in-room kitchen &

continued growth in experiential

carrying costs of inventory while

laundry and more square

spend

also generating additional tours

footage

Favorable competitive

Insulated from inflationary

Recurring income streams

dynamics with hotel brand-

pressures; maintenance capital

provide resilience through cycles

affiliated players gaining share

expenditures and resort

with more predictable cash flows

operating costs funded by

owners each year

1) Includes unsold points inventory as well as owner points converted for use with partner programs

R E S I L I E N T B U S I N E S S M O D E L

Broadest chain scale1 offering in the industry

Midscale

Upper

Upscale

Upper Upscale

Luxury

and below

Midscale

Competitors1

1) Illustrative chain scale positioning

R E S I L I E N T B U S I N E S S M O D E L

Substantial geographic diversity

> 200

RESORTS

LOCATED IN

PRIME LEISURE

DESTINATIONS

~90%

OF OWNERS

LIVE WITHIN A

4 HOUR DRIVE

OF AN HGV

RESORT1

Not Shown:

Europe (28)

Mexico & Caribbean (5)

Japan (2)

1) Excludes associate properties

R E S I L I E N T B U S I N E S S M O D E L

Favorable competitive dynamics, with hotel brand-affiliated players gaining share

43% 44% 47%

COVID-19

66%

59%

50%

Other Operators

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Source: Company public filing information, ARDA industry statistics

