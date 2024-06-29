HGV Investor
Overview
J U N E 2 0 2 4
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements convey management's expectations as to the future of HGV, and are based on management's beliefs, expectations, assumptions and such plans, estimates, projections and other information available to management at the time HGV makes such statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terminology such as the words "outlook," "believe," "expect," "potential," "goal," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "future," "guidance," "target," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words, although not all forward-looking statements may contain such words. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include statements related to HGV's revenues, earnings, taxes, cash flow and related financial and operating measures, and expectations with respect to future operating, financial and business performance and other anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts, including related to the acquisition and integration of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation ("Bluegreen"). HGV cautions you that our forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those that are beyond HGV's control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results. Any one or more of these risks or uncertainties, including those related to HGV's acquisition of Bluegreen, could adversely impact HGV's operations, revenue, operating profits and margins, key business operational metrics, financial condition or credit rating.
2
Hilton Grand Vacations at a glance
Key Stats
$4.0B
Total Revenue1,2
$2.3B
Contract Sales1
$1.0B
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
$532M
Adjusted Free Cash Flow1
2.0%
Net Owner Growth1
Powerful partnerships
>200 resorts
>710,000 dedicated
>3,000 Ultimate
across the globe
members3
Access events in 2023
Four business lines working in harmony
2023 Segment Adjusted EBITDA4 Mix
Real Estate
Financing
Generate contract
Provide financing for
sales to new and
contract sales,
existing members
creating mortgage
receivables
Rental & Ancillary
Club & Resort
Rent out unutilized
Manage member
inventory to offset
benefits and
carrying costs
operate resort
network
- Full year 2023, excluding the addition of Bluegreen Vacation Holdings ("Bluegreen"), which closed January 17, 2024. Bluegreen 2023 financial details can be found on our website athttps://investors.hgv.com
- Excluding the impact of net deferrals related to the Sales of VOIs under construction
- Including the member base of Bluegreen
- Segment EBITDA prior to corporate G&A, license fees, and JV income. Excludes the impact of net deferrals of revenue and direct expenses related to the Sales of VOIs under construction
3
Three resort collections catering to a wide range of travel preferences and price points
Luxury
Boutique properties with exclusive amenities in immersive destinations, with meticulous attention to every detail
Upper Upscale
Resort-style amenities at upscale properties in top destinations, with spacious accommodations that provide all the comforts of home
Upscale
Higher
Average
price point
Family-friendly vacations in drivable destinations, with relaxed settings that emphasize value and comfort
Lower
A premier vacation ownership and experiences company
01
02
03
Resilient business model
Substantial embedded value
Attractive cash flow and
with growth upside
leverage profile to enhance
shareholder returns
5
-01-
Resilient Business
Model
R E S I L I E N T B U S I N E S S M O D E L
Vacation ownership business is ideally positioned
$
Ideal product form to cater to
Dedicated focus on leisure
Ability to monetize unutilized1
shift in traveler preferences
travelers; benefitting from
inventory; rental income offsets
featuring in-room kitchen &
continued growth in experiential
carrying costs of inventory while
laundry and more square
spend
also generating additional tours
footage
Favorable competitive
Insulated from inflationary
Recurring income streams
dynamics with hotel brand-
pressures; maintenance capital
provide resilience through cycles
affiliated players gaining share
expenditures and resort
with more predictable cash flows
operating costs funded by
owners each year
1) Includes unsold points inventory as well as owner points converted for use with partner programs
7
R E S I L I E N T B U S I N E S S M O D E L
Broadest chain scale1 offering in the industry
Midscale
Upper
Upscale
Upper Upscale
Luxury
and below
Midscale
Competitors1
1) Illustrative chain scale positioning
8
R E S I L I E N T B U S I N E S S M O D E L
Substantial geographic diversity
> 200
RESORTS
LOCATED IN
PRIME LEISURE
DESTINATIONS
~90%
OF OWNERS
LIVE WITHIN A
4 HOUR DRIVE
OF AN HGV
RESORT1
Not Shown:
Europe (28)
Mexico & Caribbean (5)
Japan (2)
1) Excludes associate properties
R E S I L I E N T B U S I N E S S M O D E L
Favorable competitive dynamics, with hotel brand-affiliated players gaining share
43% 44% 47%
COVID-19
66%
59%
50%
Other Operators
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: Company public filing information, ARDA industry statistics
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. published this content on 29 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2024 21:29:08 UTC.