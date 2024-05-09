The following tables present "as reported" historical quarterly results of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") since 2015 in conjunction with certain supplemental information illustrating the impact of net construction deferral and recognition activity on such historical results.

The purpose of this financial presentation is to provide the information needed by the users of our financial statements to assess the impact of the Company's construction activity on our reported quarterly results, including net income, Adjusted EBITDA, segment Adjusted EBITDA, real estate sales and finance segment Adjusted EBITDA, and real estate margin, under both the current and prior accounting approaches.

The financial results will be updated quarterly and posted concurrently with our quarterly earnings release on our investor relations website: https://investors.hgv.com .

Basis of Presentation

On January 1, 2018, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (the "Company," "we," or "our") adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, commonly referred to as, Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 ("ASC 606"). We adopted ASC 606 using the modified retrospective method, whereby the cumulative effect of applying the new standard was recognized at the date of initial application, with a corresponding adjustment to our opening balance of retained earnings. This approach applies to all contracts as of January 1, 2018. The new standard replaces all current U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principle guidance and eliminates all industry-specific guidance on this topic.

For reporting periods after January 1, 2018, the financial results of the Company reflect the application of the current accounting guidance under ASC 606. Conversely, the financial results for all periods prior to January 1, 2018, as reported in the Company's financial statements, were prepared under the previous accounting guidance of ASC 605, Revenue Recognition ("ASC 605") and ASC 978-605, Real Estate - Time-Sharing Activities, Revenue Recognition.

For certain tables in this presentation, we provided supplemental information depicting the impact of net deferral and recognition activity related to the Company's projects under construction. For the calendar years 2015-2017, these impacts reflect revenues and direct expenses recognized or deferred under the previous accounting guidance using the percentage of completion method. For periods commencing in and after 2018, these impacts reflect revenues and direct expenses recognized or deferred under ASC 606. In assessing any impact to net income, we do not believe that these net deferrals would affect our effective tax rate.

In this presentation, we reclassified certain prior period figures in the consolidated financial statements, as necessary to conform to the current period presentation. In connection with the adoption of ASC 606, we began to defer all revenues and direct expenses relating to sales of vacation ownership interests in properties under construction until construction is completed. In addition, we also reversed recognition of revenues and expenses related to one of our properties, The Residences, with respect to sales that occurred prior to 2018, which had been recognized on a percentage of completion basis under the previous accounting guidance, as the project was not complete as of the implementation of ASC 606. In the second quarter of 2018, upon completion of The Residences, the Company recognized all deferred revenues and expenses related to: (i) sales made to-date in 2018, (ii) sales made prior to 2018, where the revenues and expenses had been previously recognized under percentage of completion and reversed upon adoption of ASC 606, and (iii) sales made prior to 2018, where the revenues and expenses had not yet been recognized under percentage of completion or ASC 606. In 2019, certain Sales of VOIs and the related direct costs of projects under construction were deferred, leading to a contraction of profit margins, as the indirect marketing and selling costs associated with these sales were recognized as incurred in the current period. This contrasts with 2018 where net recognitions of certain Sales of VOIs occurred, leading to margin expansion during that period, with the indirect costs having been recognized in prior periods.

Basis of Presentation - update for period ended June 30, 2023

For certain tables in this presentation, we have modified the presentation in an effort to increase clarity over Sales and marketing expense, net. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company made a change to the definition and subsequently the calculation of Sales and marketing expense, net which is shown within the Real Estate business unit, specifically Table T-8 of our earnings release. This adjustment was implemented in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 effective for all future periods, including updated associated prior-year period disclosures. Within this presentation, we have applied the adjustment starting in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, the first reporting period post the close of the Diamond Acquisition. When combined with additional reconciliation tables provided in our 10-Q filing and earnings release, this change will enable investors to utilize the "Profit (loss)" metric of the four business units reported in the Company's press release to reconcile the Company's consolidated metrics, including EBITDA and Net Income. This change does not impact any of the metrics reported on the Company's condensed consolidated Income Statement, Balance Sheet or Statement of Cash Flows. This change only affects the supplemental Real Estate business unit disclosures provided in Table T-8 of the Company's earnings press release. Specifically, Sales and marketing expense, net, Real estate expense, Real estate profit (loss), and Real estate profit margin lines of Table T-8.