Hilton Grand Vacations Named Newsweek “Most Loved Workplace” for Second Consecutive Year

Placed fifth in top 100 companies celebrated for exceptional workplace culture, ranks number two in the hospitality industry

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has been named on Newsweek’s “Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®” list for the second year in a row for its success in creating a positive, inclusive and supportive workplace for team members. The company placed fifth on the list, second in the hospitality category and is the top-rated company for being the “Most Value Driven.”

“We’re always incredibly proud to be recognized for our commitment to creating the best possible work environment for our valued team members,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. “This recognition underscores the importance of prioritizing our team members’ well-being and satisfaction at work. We have built a strong workforce that is united under the mission of ‘Putting People First,’ and this award is a testament to our purpose-driven culture.”

“It’s humbling to be surrounded by such an inspiring group of team members at HGV, which is something I never take for granted,” said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs at Hilton Grand Vacations. “We’re proud to offer top-rated employee programs to support the health and happiness of our team members and are thankful to everyone at HGV for helping us earn this outstanding achievement.”

HGV has more than 14,000 team members across the U.S., Mexico, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is committed to developing a healthy and robust pool of talent. The company provides initiatives designed to nurture the career paths of its team members through purposeful programs to help team members flourish throughout their journeys.

Through its people-first approach, HGV has successfully cultivated an inclusive, diverse and respectful company culture that provides team members with job satisfaction and growth opportunities. The company ensures that team members are empowered to reach their full potential both professionally and personally through many of the unique programs it provides. For example, HGV recently announced that team members can utilize a variety of medical, dental and vision benefits, as well as 401k options on the first day of employment.

Along with these recently expanded benefit offerings, HGV provides various flex-work options, discounted travel, a comprehensive adoption assistance benefit program, and a paid parental bonding leave program with 12 weeks of fully-paid leave for new and expecting parents. These industry-leading offerings solidify HGV’s standing as a premier workplace. HGV was recently listed among the top five companies in the “Giant companies 250+ employees” category on Orlando Business Journal’s 2022 “Best Places to Work” list and also received the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification earlier this year.

The Newsweek list results were created in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, by surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35% of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25% was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40% came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking.

HGV’s Most Loved Workplace profile can be found on the Newsweek’s Official Certification Page. The full list of Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces in 2022 will be featured in the magazine’s October 14th print edition and is currently available online at mostlovedworkplace.com.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 720,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

