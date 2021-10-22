Hilton Grand Vacations : Named to Newsweek's List of The Most Loved Workplaces for 2021

The global vacation-ownership company ranks as No. 12 among 100 U.S. companies recognized for exceptional culture, ranks in top three in the hospitality industry

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is pleased to announce it was featured in Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking at No. 12 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. HGV also ranks in the top three for hospitality companies and is the top-rated timeshare company. Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005258/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“It is an incredible privilege to be recognized as a Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. “This honor reflects our commitment to putting people first, which means supporting them through the good and difficult times and treating them with the same graciousness and respect we do our owners and guests.”

HGV has over 12,500 global team members across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Guided by the company’s overall mission of putting people first, HGV has fostered an internal culture of growth, empowerment, diversity and inspiration. The company also invests in its team members’ success through exceptional benefit programs, including educational assistance, flexible work hours, a parental leave program, and a Team Member and Family Travel Program designed to provide team members with a fulfilling work-life balance.

“We know that investing in programs that support our team members – both personally and professionally – has a huge impact on their overall satisfaction,” said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs at Hilton Grand Vacations. “Our team members across the world feel engaged and enjoy coming to work each day because our mission and values are backed by meaningful actions that show how highly we value their personal happiness.”

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35% of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25% was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40% came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.

“In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

The full Newsweek list of 2021’s Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine’s Oct. 29 print edition and is currently available online at www.newsweek.com/americas-most-loved-workplaces-2021.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for owners and guests, synonymous with the Hilton name. Ownership with the Company provides best-in-class membership programs, currently offering exclusive services and maximum flexibility for 710,000 owners around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a 2022 Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005258/en/