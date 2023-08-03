Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)(“HGV” or “theCompany”) today reports its second quarter 2023 results.

Second quarter of 2023 highlights1

  • Total contract sales were $612 million.
  • Member count was 522,000. Consolidated Net Owner Growth (NOG) for the 12 months ended June 30, 2023, was 2.8%.
  • Total revenues for the second quarter were $1,007 million compared to $948 million for the same period in 2022.
    • Total revenues were affected by a net deferral of $6 million in the current period compared to a net deferral of $10 million in the same period in 2022.
  • Net income for the second quarter was $80 million compared to $73 million for the same period in 2022.
    • Adjusted net income for the second quarter was $95 million compared to $107 million for the same period in 2022.
    • Net income and adjusted net income were affected by a net deferral of $4 million in the current period compared to a net deferral of $4 million in the same period in 2022.
  • Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $0.71 compared to $0.60 for the same period in 2022.
    • Adjusted diluted EPS for the second quarter was $0.85 compared to $0.88 for the same period in 2022.
    • Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS were affected by a net deferral of $4 million in the current period compared to a net deferral of $4 million in the same period in 2022, or $(0.04) and $(0.03) per share in the current period and the same period in 2022, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $248 million compared to $273 million for the same period in 2022.
    • Adjusted EBITDA was affected by a net deferral of $4 million in the current period compared to a net deferral of $4 million in the same period in 2022.
  • During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 2.7 million shares of common stock for $121 million.
    • On May 3, 2023, HGV's Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $500 million of its outstanding shares of common stock over a two-year period (the "2023 Repurchase Plan") which is in addition to the prior repurchase authorization.
    • As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $522 million of remaining availability under the share repurchase programs, of which $500 million was under the 2023 Repurchase Plan.
  • The Company is reiterating its 2023 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA excluding deferrals and recognitions to be in a range of $1,090 million to $1,120 million.

“Our tour flow growth continued to stand out this quarter, particularly in our new buyer channel,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “That growth, combined with positive forward demand indicators from both new buyers and owners, points to resilient demand for leisure travel. We remain focused on our strategy of driving net owner growth to embed future value into the business while ensuring our experiential offerings create a compelling value proposition for our members. Taken together, we remain well-positioned to generate sustainable free cash flow and deliver shareholder returns.”

  1. The Company’s current period results and prior year results include impacts related to deferrals of revenues and direct expenses related to the Sales of VOIs under construction that are recognized when construction is complete. These impacts are reflected in the sub-bullets.

Overview

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, diluted EPS was $0.71 compared to $0.60 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA were $80 million and $248 million, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income and Adjusted EBITDA of $73 million and $273 million, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, were $1,007 million compared to $948 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, included a net deferral of $4 million relating to the sales of intervals at Sesoko Phase IV, which was under construction during the period. The Company anticipates recognizing these revenues and related expenses in 2024 when it expects to complete these projects and recognize the net deferral impacts.

Consolidated Segment Highlights – Second quarter of 2023

Real Estate Sales and Financing

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Real Estate Sales and Financing segment revenues were $604 million, an increase of $18 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA profit margin were $189 million and 31.3%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $218 million and 37.2%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Results in the second quarter of 2023 improved due to increase in tour flow, growth in fee-for-service commissions revenue, and interest income, which is offset by increases in marketing costs associated with adding new owners compared to prior year.

Real Estate Sales and Financing segment Adjusted EBITDA reflects a reduction of $4 million due to the deferrals of sales and related expenses of VOIs under construction in the second quarter of 2023. These deferrals were related to sales of intervals at Sesoko Phase IV project for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $4 million of net deferral of sales related to the Maui Bay Villas Phase IB project for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which reduced Adjusted EBITDA.

Contract sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, decreased $5 million to $612 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, tours increased by 21.0% and VPG decreased by 16.3% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, fee-for-service contract sales represented 29.4% of contract sales compared to 29.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financing revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, increased by $12 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This was driven primarily by the increase in interest income from HGV's timeshare financing receivables portfolio. The Company experienced an increase in the timeshare financing receivables balance along with an increase in the weighted average interest rate for the originated portfolio of 77 basis points as of June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022.

Resort Operations and Club Management

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Resort Operations and Club Management segment revenue was $320 million, an increase of $17 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Resort Operations and Club Management segment Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA profit margin were $123 million and 38.4%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $119 million and 39.3%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Compared to the prior-year period revenue in the second quarter of 2023 increased due to growth in HGV's member base, strong rental performance along with elevated developer maintenance fees as HGV sells through recently opened inventory.

Inventory

The estimated value of the Company’s total contract sales pipeline is $11.8 billion at current pricing.

The total pipeline includes $6.7 billion of sales relating to inventory that is currently available for sale at open or soon-to-open projects. The remaining $5.1 billion of sales is related to inventory at new or existing projects that will become available for sale in the future upon registration, delivery, or construction.

Owned inventory represents 87% of the Company’s total pipeline. Approximately 58% of the owned inventory pipeline is currently available for sale.

Fee-for-service inventory represents 13% of the Company’s total pipeline. Approximately 49% of the fee-for-service inventory pipeline is currently available for sale.

With 23% of the pipeline consisting of just-in-time inventory and 13% consisting of fee-for-service inventory, capital-efficient inventory represents 37% of the Company’s total contract sales pipeline.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total cash and cash equivalents were $588 million as of June 30, 2023, including $336 million of restricted cash.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $2,942 million of corporate debt, net outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 6.60% and $882 million of non-recourse debt, net outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 3.80%.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s liquidity position consisted of $252 million of unrestricted cash and $671 million remaining borrowing capacity under the revolver facility.

As of June 30, 2023, HGV has $710 million remaining borrowing capacity in total under the Timeshare Facility. Of this amount, HGV has $299 million of mortgage notes that are available to be securitized and another $291 million of mortgage notes that the Company expects will become eligible as soon as it meets typical milestones including receipt of first payment, deeding, or recording.

Free cash flow was $180 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $239 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted free cash flow was $(13) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $103 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted free cash flow for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 includes add-backs of $22 million and $37 million, respectively for acquisition and integration related costs.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s total net leverage on a trailing 12-month basis was approximately 2.69x.

Total Construction Deferrals and/or Recognitions Included in Results Reported Under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 (“ASC 606”)

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA as reported under ASC 606 includes construction-related recognitions and deferrals of revenues and related expenses as detailed in Table T-1 below. Under ASC 606, the Company defers revenues and related expenses pertaining to sales at projects that occur during periods when that project is under construction until the period when construction is completed.

T-1

NET CONSTRUCTION DEFERRAL ACTIVITY

(in millions)

 

 

 

2023

NET CONSTRUCTION DEFERRAL ACTIVITY

 

First

Quarter

 

Second

Quarter

 

Third

Quarter

 

Fourth

Quarter

 

Full

Year

Sales of VOIs recognitions (deferrals)

 

$

4

 

 

$

(6

)

 

$

 

$

 

$

(2

)

Cost of VOI sales recognitions (deferrals)(1)

 

 

1

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expense recognitions (deferrals)

 

 

1

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net construction recognitions (deferrals)(2)

 

$

2

 

 

$

(4

)

 

$

 

$

 

$

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

73

 

 

$

80

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

153

 

Interest expense

 

 

44

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

88

 

Income tax expense

 

 

17

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

52

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

51

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

103

 

Interest expense and depreciation and amortization included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

EBITDA

 

 

185

 

 

 

212

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

397

 

Other gain, net

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

10

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

26

 

Acquisition and integration-related expense

 

 

17

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30

 

Impairment expense

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Other adjustment items(3)

 

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

218

 

 

$

248

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

466

 

T-1

NET CONSTRUCTION DEFERRAL ACTIVITY

(CONTINUED, in millions)

 

 

 

2022

NET CONSTRUCTION DEFERRAL ACTIVITY

 

First

Quarter

 

Second

Quarter

 

Third

Quarter

 

Fourth

Quarter

 

Full

Year

Sales of VOIs (deferrals) recognitions

 

$

(42

)

 

$

(10

)

 

$

86

 

 

$

(3

)

 

$

31

Cost of VOI sales (deferrals) recognitions(1)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

30

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

11

Sales and marketing expense (deferrals) recognitions

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

13

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

4

Net construction (deferrals) recognitions(2)

 

$

(22

)

 

$

(4

)

 

$

43

 

 

$

(1

)

 

$

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

51

 

 

$

73

 

 

$

150

 

 

$

78

 

 

$

352

Interest expense

 

 

33

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

142

Income tax expense

 

 

20

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

129

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

60

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

244

Interest expense and depreciation and amortization included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

EBITDA

 

 

164

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

192

 

 

 

869

Other (gain) loss, net

 

 

(1

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

1

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

11

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

46

Acquisition and integration-related expense

 

 

13

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

67

Impairment expense (reversal)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

17

Other adjustment items(3)

 

 

12

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

65

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

202

 

 

$

273

 

 

$

338

 

 

$

252

 

 

$

1,065

(1)

Includes anticipated Costs of VOI sales related to inventory associated with Sales of VOIs under construction that will be acquired once construction is complete.

(2)

The table represents deferrals and recognitions of Sales of VOIs revenue and direct costs for properties under construction.

(3)

Includes costs associated with restructuring, one-time charges and other non-cash items. This amount also includes the amortization of premiums resulting from purchase accounting.

T-2

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except share and per share data)

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

252

 

$

223

Restricted cash

 

336

 

 

332

Accounts receivable, net

 

485

 

 

511

Timeshare financing receivables, net

 

1,778

 

 

1,767

Inventory

 

1,280

 

 

1,159

Property and equipment, net

 

807

 

 

798

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

63

 

 

76

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

 

72

 

 

72

Goodwill

 

1,416

 

 

1,416

Intangible assets, net

 

1,213

 

 

1,277

Other assets

 

449

 

 

373

TOTAL ASSETS

$

8,151

 

$

8,004

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$

1,043

 

$

1,007

Advanced deposits

 

185

 

 

150

Debt, net

 

2,942

 

 

2,651

Non-recourse debt, net

 

882

 

 

1,102

Operating lease liabilities

 

83

 

 

94

Deferred revenues

 

253

 

 

190

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

658

 

 

659

Total liabilities

 

6,046

 

 

5,853

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 authorized shares, none issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 3,000,000,000 authorized shares,

109,929,447 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 113,628,706 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022

 

1

 

 

1

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,541

 

 

1,582

Accumulated retained earnings

 

539

 

 

529

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

24

 

 

39

Total stockholders' equity:

 

2,105

 

 

2,151

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

8,151

 

$

8,004

T-3

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of VOIs, net

$

355

 

 

$

361

 

 

$

673

 

 

$

630

 

Sales, marketing, brand and other fees

 

173

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

280

 

Financing

 

76

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

128

 

Resort and club management

 

133

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

264

 

 

 

249

 

Rental and ancillary services

 

173

 

 

 

171

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

307

 

Cost reimbursements

 

97

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

192

 

 

 

133

 

Total revenues

 

1,007

 

 

 

948

 

 

 

1,941

 

 

 

1,727

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of VOI sales

 

48

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

105

 

Sales and marketing

 

336

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

637

 

 

 

527

 

Financing

 

24

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

41

 

Resort and club management

 

44

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

73

 

Rental and ancillary services

 

154

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

306

 

 

 

282

 

General and administrative

 

48

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

108

 

Acquisition and integration-related expense

 

13

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

30

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

52

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

124

 

License fee expense

 

34

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

57

 

Impairment expense (reversal)

 

3

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

Cost reimbursements

 

97

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

192

 

 

 

133

 

Total operating expenses

 

853

 

 

 

801

 

 

 

1,657

 

 

 

1,480

 

Interest expense

 

(44

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(88

)

 

 

(68

)

Equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates

 

2

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

7

 

Other gain (loss), net

 

3

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

4

 

 

 

(1

)

Income before income taxes

 

115

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

205

 

 

 

185

 

Income tax expense

 

(35

)

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(52

)

 

 

(61

)

Net income

$

80

 

 

$

73

 

 

$

153

 

 

$

124

 

Earnings per share(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.72

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

1.03

 

Diluted

$

0.71

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

1.35

 

 

$

1.01

 

(1)

Earnings per share is calculated using whole numbers.

T-4

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

80

 

 

$

73

 

 

$

153

 

 

$

124

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

52

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

124

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs, acquisition premiums and other

 

7

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

25

 

Provision for financing receivables losses

 

41

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

71

 

Impairment expense (reversal)

 

3

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

Other (gain) loss, net

 

(3

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

2

 

Share-based compensation

 

16

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

Equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates

 

(2

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(7

)

Return on investments in unconsolidated affiliates

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

Net changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

18

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

(73

)

Timeshare financing receivables, net

 

(72

)

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(96

)

 

 

(52

)

Inventory

 

34

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(67

)

 

 

20

 

Purchases and development of real estate for future conversion to inventory

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(1

)

Other assets

 

110

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

(134

)

 

 

(159

)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

 

(52

)

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

290

 

Advanced deposits

 

11

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

17

 

Deferred revenues

 

(51

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

63

 

 

 

123

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

194

 

 

 

260

 

 

 

220

 

 

 

530

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures for property and equipment

 

(4

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(19

)

Software capitalization costs

 

(10

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(16

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(14

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(35

)

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

438

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from non-recourse debt

 

 

 

 

247

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

402

 

Repayment of debt

 

(4

)

 

 

(129

)

 

 

(157

)

 

 

(132

)

Repayment of non-recourse debt

 

(215

)

 

 

(420

)

 

 

(397

)

 

 

(697

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

 

(121

)

 

 

(78

)

 

 

(206

)

 

 

(78

)

Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(8

)

Proceeds from employee stock plan purchases

 

4

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

2

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

1

 

Other

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(1

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(335

)

 

 

(385

)

 

 

(152

)

 

 

(518

)

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash

 

(9

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(6

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and

 

(164

)

 

 

(151

)

 

 

33

 

 

 

(29

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

752

 

 

 

817

 

 

 

555

 

 

 

695

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

588

 

 

 

666

 

 

 

588

 

 

 

666

 

Less: Restricted cash

 

336

 

 

 

292

 

 

 

336

 

 

 

292

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

252

 

 

$

374

 

 

$

252

 

 

$

374

 

T-5

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(in millions)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

194

 

 

$

260

 

 

$

220

 

 

$

530

 

Capital expenditures for property and equipment

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(19

)

Software capitalization costs

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(16

)

Free Cash Flow

 

$

180

 

 

$

239

 

 

$

195

 

 

$

495

 

Non-recourse debt activity, net

 

 

(215

)

 

 

(173

)

 

 

(222

)

 

 

(295

)

Acquisition and integration-related expense

 

 

13

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

30

 

Other adjustment items(1)

 

 

9

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

33

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

 

$

(13

)

 

$

103

 

 

$

20

 

 

$

263

 

(1)

Includes capitalized acquisition and integration-related costs.

T-6

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

SEGMENT REVENUE RECONCILIATION

(in millions)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate sales and financing

 

$

604

 

 

$

586

 

 

$

1,154

 

 

$

1,038

 

Resort operations and club management

 

 

320

 

 

 

303

 

 

 

622

 

 

 

571

 

Total segment revenues

 

 

924

 

 

 

889

 

 

 

1,776

 

 

 

1,609

 

Cost reimbursements

 

 

97

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

192

 

 

 

133

 

Intersegment eliminations

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(15

)

Total revenues

 

$

1,007

 

 

$

948

 

 

$

1,941

 

 

$

1,727

 

T-7

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME

(in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net income

$

80

 

 

$

73

 

 

$

153

 

 

$

124

 

Interest expense

 

44

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

88

 

 

 

68

 

Income tax expense

 

35

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

61

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

52

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

124

 

Interest expense, depreciation and amortization included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

212

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

397

 

 

 

377

 

Other (gain) loss, net

 

(3

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

1

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

16

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

Acquisition and integration-related expense

 

13

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

30

 

Impairment expense (reversal)

 

3

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

Other adjustment items(1)

 

7

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

41

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

248

 

 

$

273

 

 

$

466

 

 

$

475

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate sales and financing(2)

$

189

 

 

$

218

 

 

$

358

 

 

$

371

 

Resort operations and club management(2)

 

123

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

232

 

 

 

220

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates

 

3

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

7

 

License fee expense

 

(34

)

 

 

(32

)

 

 

(64

)

 

 

(57

)

General and administrative(3)

 

(33

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(66

)

 

 

(66

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

248

 

 

$

273

 

 

$

466

 

 

$

475

 

Adjusted EBITDA profit margin

 

24.6

%

 

 

28.8

%

 

 

24.0

%

 

 

27.5

%

EBITDA profit margin

 

21.1

%

 

 

22.5

%

 

 

20.5

%

 

 

21.8

%

(1)

Includes costs associated with restructuring, one-time charges and other non-cash items. This amount also includes the amortization of premiums resulting from purchase accounting.

(2)

Includes intersegment transactions, share-based compensation, depreciation and other adjustments attributable to the segments.

(3)

Excludes segment related share-based compensation, depreciation and other adjustment items.

T-8

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

REAL ESTATE SALES PROFIT DETAIL SCHEDULE

(in millions, except Tour Flow and VPG)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Tour flow

 

162,444

 

 

 

134,259

 

 

 

292,712

 

 

 

232,860

 

VPG

 

3,728

 

 

 

4,452

 

 

 

3,835

 

 

 

4,620

 

Owned contract sales mix

 

70.6

%

 

 

70.2

%

 

 

68.8

%

 

 

72.2

%

Fee-for-service contract sales mix

 

29.4

%

 

 

29.8

%

 

 

31.2

%

 

 

27.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract sales

$

612

 

 

$

617

 

 

$

1,135

 

 

$

1,126

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fee-for-service sales(1)

 

(180

)

 

 

(184

)

 

 

(354

)

 

 

(313

)

Provision for financing receivables losses

 

(41

)

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(71

)

 

 

(71

)

Reportability and other:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net recognition of sales of VOIs under construction(2)

 

(6

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(52

)

Fee-for-service sale upgrades, net

 

7

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

9

 

Other(3)

 

(37

)

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(47

)

 

 

(69

)

Sales of VOIs, net

$

355

 

 

$

361

 

 

$

673

 

 

$

630

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fee-for-service commissions and brand fees

 

111

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

218

 

 

 

168

 

Sales revenue

 

466

 

 

 

460

 

 

 

891

 

 

 

798

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of VOI sales

 

48

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

105

 

Sales and marketing expense, net

 

274

 

 

 

222

 

 

 

524

 

 

 

415

 

Real estate expense

 

322

 

 

 

287

 

 

 

622

 

 

 

520

 

Real estate profit

$

144

 

 

$

173

 

 

$

269

 

 

$

278

 

Real estate profit margin(4)

 

30.9

%

 

 

37.6

%

 

 

30.2

%

 

 

34.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of fee-for-service commissions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales, marketing, brand and other fees

$

173

 

 

$

161

 

 

$

331

 

 

$

280

 

Less: Marketing revenue and other fees(4)

 

(62

)

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(113

)

 

 

(112

)

Fee-for-service commissions and brand fees

$

111

 

 

$

99

 

 

$

218

 

 

$

168

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of sales and marketing expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expense

$

336

 

 

$

284

 

 

$

637

 

 

$

527

 

Less: Marketing revenue and other fees(5)

 

(62

)

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(113

)

 

 

(112

)

Sales and marketing expense, net

$

274

 

 

$

222

 

 

$

524

 

 

$

415

 

(1)

Represents contract sales from fee-for-service properties on which we earn commissions and brand fees.

(2)

Represents the net recognition of revenues related to the Sales of VOIs under construction that are recognized when construction is complete.

(3)

Includes adjustments for revenue recognition, including amounts in rescission and sales incentives.

(4)

Excluding the marketing revenue and other fees adjustment, Real Estate profit margin was 27.3% and 33.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and 26.8% and 30.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(5)

Includes revenue recognized through our marketing programs for existing owners and prospective first-time buyers and revenue associated with sales incentives, title service and document compliance.

T-9

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

CONTRACT SALES MIX BY TYPE SCHEDULE

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Just-In-Time Contract Sales Mix

 

14

%

 

12

%

 

15

%

 

13

%

Fee-For-Service Contract Sales Mix

 

29

%

 

30

%

 

31

%

 

28

%

Total Capital-Efficient Contract Sales Mix(1)

 

43

%

 

42

%

 

46

%

 

41

%

(1)

Diamond contract sales are related to developed properties and therefore are not included in capital efficient contract sales.

T-10

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

FINANCING PROFIT DETAIL SCHEDULE

(in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Interest income(1)

$

65

 

 

$

54

 

 

$

131

 

 

$

109

 

Other financing revenue

 

11

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

19

 

Financing revenue

 

76

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

128

 

Consumer financing interest expense(2)

 

11

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

15

 

Other financing expense

 

13

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

Financing expense

 

24

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

41

 

Financing profit

$

52

 

 

$

42

 

 

$

102

 

 

$

87

 

Financing profit margin

 

68.4

%

 

 

65.6

%

 

 

68.0

%

 

 

68.0

%

(1)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, this amount includes $3 million and $7 million, respectively, of amortization of the premium related to the acquired timeshare financing receivables resulting from the Diamond Acquisition.

(2)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, this amount includes less than $1 million and $1 million, respectively, of amortization of the premium related to the acquired non-recourse debt resulting from the Diamond Acquisition.

T-11

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

RESORT AND CLUB PROFIT DETAIL SCHEDULE

(in millions, except for Members and Net Owner Growth)

 

 

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

Total members

522,156

 

507,952

Consolidated Net Owner Growth (NOG)(1)

14,204

 

10,412

Consolidated Net Owner Growth % (NOG)(1)

2.8 %

 

3.2 %

(1)

Consolidated NOG is a trailing-twelve-month concept for which the twelve months ended in 2023 and 2022 includes member count for Legacy-HGV, Legacy-DRI, and HGV Max members on a consolidated basis.

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Club management revenue

$

53

 

 

$

51

 

 

$

104

 

 

$

102

 

Resort management revenue

 

80

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

147

 

Resort and club management revenues

 

133

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

264

 

 

 

249

 

Club management expense

 

15

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

20

 

Resort management expense

 

29

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

53

 

Resort and club management expenses

 

44

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

73

 

Resort and club management profit

$

89

 

 

$

87

 

 

$

178

 

 

$

176

 

Resort and club management profit margin

 

66.9

%

 

 

70.2

%

 

 

67.4

%

 

 

70.7

%

T-12

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

RENTAL AND ANCILLARY PROFIT DETAIL SCHEDULE

(in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Rental revenues

$

162

 

 

$

155

 

 

$

309

 

 

$

279

 

Ancillary services revenues

 

11

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

28

 

Rental and ancillary services revenues

 

173

 

 

 

171

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

307

 

Rental expenses

 

144

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

287

 

 

 

260

 

Ancillary services expense

 

10

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

22

 

Rental and ancillary services expenses

 

154

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

306

 

 

 

282

 

Rental and ancillary services profit

$

19

 

 

$

21

 

 

$

25

 

 

$

25

 

Rental and ancillary services profit margin

 

11.0

%

 

 

12.3

%

 

 

7.6

%

 

 

8.1

%

T-13

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

REAL ESTATE SALES AND FINANCING SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Sales of VOIs, net

$

355

 

 

$

361

 

 

$

673

 

 

$

630

 

Sales, marketing, brand and other fees

 

173

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

280

 

Financing revenue

 

76

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

128

 

Real estate sales and financing segment revenues

 

604

 

 

 

586

 

 

 

1,154

 

 

 

1,038

 

Cost of VOI sales

 

(48

)

 

 

(65

)

 

 

(98

)

 

 

(105

)

Sales and marketing expense

 

(336

)

 

 

(284

)

 

 

(637

)

 

 

(527

)

Financing expense

 

(24

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(41

)

Marketing package stays

 

(14

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(15

)

Share-based compensation

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

6

 

Other adjustment items

 

4

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

15

 

Real estate sales and financing segment adjusted EBITDA

$

189

 

 

$

218

 

 

$

358

 

 

$

371

 

Real estate sales and financing segment adjusted EBITDA profit margin

 

31.3

%

 

 

37.2

%

 

 

31.0

%

 

 

35.7

%

T-14

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

RESORT AND CLUB MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Resort and club management revenues

$

133

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

264

 

 

$

249

 

Rental and ancillary services

 

173

 

 

 

171

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

307

 

Marketing package stays

 

14

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

15

 

Resort and club management segment revenue

 

320

 

 

 

303

 

 

 

622

 

 

 

571

 

Resort and club management expenses

 

(44

)

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(86

)

 

 

(73

)

Rental and ancillary services expenses

 

(154

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(306

)

 

 

(282

)

Share-based compensation

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

3

 

Other adjustment items

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Resort and club segment adjusted EBITDA

$

123

 

 

$

119

 

 

$

232

 

 

$

220

 

Resort and club management segment adjusted EBITDA profit margin

 

38.4

%

 

 

39.3

%

 

 

37.3

%

 

 

38.5

%

T-15

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED (Non-GAAP)

(in millions except share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net income

$

80

 

 

$

73

 

 

$

153

 

 

$

124

 

Income tax expense

 

35

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

61

 

Income before income taxes

 

115

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

205

 

 

 

185

 

Certain items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (gain) loss, net

 

(3

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

1

 

Impairment expense (reversal)

 

3

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration-related expense

 

13

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

30

 

Other adjustment items(1)

 

7

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

41

 

Adjusted income before income taxes

$

135

 

 

$

159

 

 

$

248

 

 

$

257

 

Income tax expense

 

(40

)

 

 

(52

)

 

 

(63

)

 

 

(79

)

Adjusted net income

$

95

 

 

$

107

 

 

$

185

 

 

$

178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted (millions)

 

112

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

122

 

Earnings per share(2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

$

0.71

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

1.35

 

 

$

1.01

 

Adjusted diluted

$

0.85

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

1.64

 

 

$

1.46

 

(1)

Includes costs associated with restructuring, one-time charges and other non-cash items. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, this amount also includes the amortization of premiums resulting from the Diamond Acquisition.

(2)

Earnings per share amounts are calculated using whole numbers.

T-16

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PROFIT MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURE

(in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in millions)

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net income

$

80

 

 

$

73

 

 

$

153

 

 

$

124

 

Interest expense

 

44

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

88

 

 

 

68

 

Income tax expense

 

35

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

61

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

52

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

124

 

Interest expense, depreciation and amortization included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

212

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

397

 

 

 

377

 

Other (gain) loss, net

 

(3

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

1

 

Equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates(1)

 

(3

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(7

)

Impairment expense (reversal)

 

3

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

License fee expense

 

34

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

57

 

Acquisition and integration-related expense

 

13

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

30

 

General and administrative

 

48

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

108

 

Profit

$

304

 

 

$

323

 

 

$

574

 

 

$

566

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate profit

$

144

 

 

$

173

 

 

$

269

 

 

$

278

 

Financing profit

 

52

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

87

 

Resort and club management profit

 

89

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

176

 

Rental and ancillary services profit

 

19

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

25

 

Profit

$

304

 

 

$

323

 

 

$

574

 

 

$

566

 

(1)

Excludes impact of interest expense, depreciation and amortization included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates of $1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

 