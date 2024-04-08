Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces today the successful re-pricing of its existing $1.3 billion Term Loan B, maturing Aug. 2, 2028. The new pricing will be SOFR plus 250 basis points, down from SOFR plus 275 basis points. Additionally, the credit spread adjustment for the Term Loan B has been removed.

“We’re pleased with the solid execution, lowering our pricing by 25 basis points and removing the credit spread adjustment,” said Dan Mathewes, president and chief financial officer of Hilton Grand Vacations. “Building on our robust free cash flow and strong balance sheet, we were able to generate over $4.5 million a year in savings, further positioning the company to execute on strategic priorities.”

Proceeds of the issuance, net of fees, were used to reprice the existing Term Loan B due 2028.

Bank of America served as lead arranger and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP represented HGV as issuer counsel.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements convey management’s expectations as to the future of HGV, and are based on management’s beliefs, expectations, assumptions and such plans, estimates, projections and other information available to management at the time HGV makes such statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and may be identified by terminology such as the words “outlook,” “believe,” “expect,” “potential,” “goal,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “future,” “guidance,” “target,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words, although not all forward-looking statements may contain such words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements related to HGV’s revenues, earnings, taxes, cash flow and related financial and operating measures, and expectations with respect to future operating, financial and business performance and other anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. HGV cautions you that our forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those that are beyond HGV’s control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results. Any one or more of these risks or uncertainties could adversely impact HGV’s operations, revenue, operating profits and margins, key business operational metrics, financial condition or credit rating. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in HGV’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which may be supplemented and updated by the risk factors in HGV’s quarterly reports, current reports and other filings HGV makes with the SEC. HGV’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or as of the date they are made. HGV disclaims any intent or obligation to update any “forward-looking statement” made in this communication to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company and is the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hilton. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and approximately 700,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world.

