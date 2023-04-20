Hilton Grand Vacations Wins 16 ARDA Awards

Vacation-ownership company recognized with coveted ARDA Circle of Excellence (ACE) Award for Project of Excellence and Philanthropy and Community Service

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, was recently honored with 16 awards in the 2023 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Awards Program.

The 16 awards include HGV being recognized with two coveted ARDA Circle of Excellence (ACE) Awards which represent the highest level of excellence within the resort industry. The company’s first resort in Okinawa, Japan – The Beach Resort Sesoko, a Hilton Club – was honored with the prestigious Project of Excellence award and HGV Serves, the company’s corporate social responsibility platform, was recognized with the Philanthropy and Community Service award. The ARDA Awards Program celebrates greatness in the timeshare industry and recognizes the best nominees submitted in categories that include overall professional excellence, outstanding sales and marketing accomplishments, product design, advertising and promotion.

“We’re tremendously proud of our company’s 16 ARDA Award winners, along with the 47 finalists who were honored for their incredible work,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. “It’s thrilling to see the number of winners and finalists we have recognized at ARDA, and I’m proud of the extraordinary efforts and spirit of hospitality from our team members.”

A full list of HGV’s ARDA Awards winners include:

ACE Philanthropy and Community Service Award – HGV Serves

HGV Serves ACE Project of Excellence – The Beach Resort Sesoko, a Hilton Club

– The Beach Resort Sesoko, a Hilton Club Marketing Management Leader – Sundance Vaughs

– Sundance Vaughs Marketing Individual – Carolina Fernandes

– Carolina Fernandes Sales Management Leader – Lazarus Baz

– Lazarus Baz Sales Team – HGV Virtual & Direct Sales Team

– HGV Virtual & Direct Sales Team Sales Trainer – Rey Ramon

– Rey Ramon Business Administration or Operations Team Member – Debbie Walsh

– Debbie Walsh Human Resources Team – Human Resources Business Partners & Team Member Relations

– Human Resources Business Partners & Team Member Relations Talent Acquisition Team – HGV Talent Acquisition Team

– HGV Talent Acquisition Team Training and Development Professional – Bob Kujawa

Bob Kujawa Safety/Security Professional – Jaime Torres

– Jaime Torres Resort Department Manager – Massimo Provinciali

– Massimo Provinciali Resort Operations Team Member – Silma Martinez

– Silma Martinez Integrated Marketing Campaign or Program – Explorer Program

– Explorer Program Employee Engagement Campaign – Grand Central Mobile App Launch Campaign

This year’s ARDA Awards winners were selected by both industry experts and judges outside of the industry that represent a variety of fields in relation to the category divisions. In past years, HGV has earned recognition in categories such as ACE Employee of the Year, Resort General Manager, Resort Operations Team, Digital Magazine and Interior Design, highlighting the success and hard work of its team members.

ARDA is the D.C.-based professional association representing the vacation ownership and resort development industries, and the ARDA Awards Program is widely considered to be the paradigm in the industry.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 19 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005598/en/