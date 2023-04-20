Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HGV   US43283X1054

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

(HGV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:17:02 2023-04-20 am EDT
46.34 USD   -0.11%
10:52aHilton Grand Vacations Wins 16 ARDA Awards
BU
04/17Hilton Grand Vacations Has Room for Recovery, BofA Says
MT
04/17BofA Securities Initiates Hilton Grand Vacations at Neutral With $50 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hilton Grand Vacations Wins 16 ARDA Awards

04/20/2023 | 10:52am EDT
Vacation-ownership company recognized with coveted ARDA Circle of Excellence (ACE) Award for Project of Excellence and Philanthropy and Community Service

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, was recently honored with 16 awards in the 2023 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Awards Program.

The 16 awards include HGV being recognized with two coveted ARDA Circle of Excellence (ACE) Awards which represent the highest level of excellence within the resort industry. The company’s first resort in Okinawa, Japan – The Beach Resort Sesoko, a Hilton Club – was honored with the prestigious Project of Excellence award and HGV Serves, the company’s corporate social responsibility platform, was recognized with the Philanthropy and Community Service award. The ARDA Awards Program celebrates greatness in the timeshare industry and recognizes the best nominees submitted in categories that include overall professional excellence, outstanding sales and marketing accomplishments, product design, advertising and promotion.

“We’re tremendously proud of our company’s 16 ARDA Award winners, along with the 47 finalists who were honored for their incredible work,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. “It’s thrilling to see the number of winners and finalists we have recognized at ARDA, and I’m proud of the extraordinary efforts and spirit of hospitality from our team members.”

A full list of HGV’s ARDA Awards winners include:

  • ACE Philanthropy and Community Service Award – HGV Serves
  • ACE Project of Excellence – The Beach Resort Sesoko, a Hilton Club
  • Marketing Management Leader – Sundance Vaughs
  • Marketing Individual – Carolina Fernandes
  • Sales Management Leader – Lazarus Baz
  • Sales Team – HGV Virtual & Direct Sales Team
  • Sales Trainer – Rey Ramon
  • Business Administration or Operations Team Member – Debbie Walsh
  • Human Resources Team – Human Resources Business Partners & Team Member Relations
  • Talent Acquisition Team – HGV Talent Acquisition Team
  • Training and Development Professional – Bob Kujawa
  • Safety/Security Professional – Jaime Torres
  • Resort Department Manager – Massimo Provinciali
  • Resort Operations Team Member – Silma Martinez
  • Integrated Marketing Campaign or Program – Explorer Program
  • Employee Engagement Campaign – Grand Central Mobile App Launch Campaign

This year’s ARDA Awards winners were selected by both industry experts and judges outside of the industry that represent a variety of fields in relation to the category divisions. In past years, HGV has earned recognition in categories such as ACE Employee of the Year, Resort General Manager, Resort Operations Team, Digital Magazine and Interior Design, highlighting the success and hard work of its team members.

ARDA is the D.C.-based professional association representing the vacation ownership and resort development industries, and the ARDA Awards Program is widely considered to be the paradigm in the industry.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 19 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 086 M - -
Net income 2023 459 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 214 M 5 214 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
EV / Sales 2024 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 46,39 $
Average target price 63,80 $
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Douglas Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Mathewes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Leonard A. Potter Non-Executive Chairman
Onkar Birk Chief Technology Officer
Gordon S. Gurnik Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.20.37%5 214
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.67%53 656
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.16.35%39 069
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION29.17%12 418
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC18.55%12 045
ACCOR35.16%8 933
