Hilton Grand Vacations : Wins a Gold Stevie® Award in 2021 American Business Awards® for Second Consecutive Year

The Global Timeshare Company Earned a Total of Four Stevie Awards

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) was recently honored with four sought-after Stevie® Awards in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, including a Gold Stevie for Company of the Year – Hospitality and Leisure, for the second year in a row.

HGV was also awarded three Silver Stevie Awards for the Communications Team of the Year, Most Valuable Corporate Response due to COVID-19 and Customer Service Team of the Year for its resort operations team members in Orlando.

“What a privilege to be recognized with four Stevie Awards for the second consecutive year,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “While 2020 was an incredibly challenging year, our team members never lost sight of the company’s core focus and continuously delivered memorable vacation experiences to our owners and guests. These awards showcase the exceptional performance of our team members, and I am tremendously proud of their efforts.”

The 2021 American Business Awards, organized by the Stevie Awards, are open to all organizations in the U.S., and feature a wide variety of categories to recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. More than 3,800 nominations were submitted and reviewed in the judging process this year by more than 250 professionals worldwide. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for nearly 330,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005844/en/