Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HGV   US43283X1054

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

(HGV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hilton Grand Vacations : Wins a Gold Stevie® Award in 2021 American Business Awards® for Second Consecutive Year

05/13/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Global Timeshare Company Earned a Total of Four Stevie Awards

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) was recently honored with four sought-after Stevie® Awards in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, including a Gold Stevie for Company of the Year – Hospitality and Leisure, for the second year in a row.

HGV was also awarded three Silver Stevie Awards for the Communications Team of the Year, Most Valuable Corporate Response due to COVID-19 and Customer Service Team of the Year for its resort operations team members in Orlando.

“What a privilege to be recognized with four Stevie Awards for the second consecutive year,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “While 2020 was an incredibly challenging year, our team members never lost sight of the company’s core focus and continuously delivered memorable vacation experiences to our owners and guests. These awards showcase the exceptional performance of our team members, and I am tremendously proud of their efforts.”

The 2021 American Business Awards, organized by the Stevie Awards, are open to all organizations in the U.S., and feature a wide variety of categories to recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. More than 3,800 nominations were submitted and reviewed in the judging process this year by more than 250 professionals worldwide. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for nearly 330,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.
12:58pHILTON GRAND VACATIONS  : Wins a Gold Stevie® Award in 2021 American Business Aw..
BU
05/11INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Hilton Grand Vacations Converts/Exercises Derivative..
MT
05/10HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/05HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/03SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companie..
PR
05/03HILTON GRAND VACATIONS  : Diamond Resorts Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial R..
AQ
04/30DIAMOND RESORTS  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
04/29HILTON GRAND VACATIONS  : Swings to Loss in Q1, Revenue Declines; Shares Rise Ea..
MT
04/29HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
04/29HILTON GRAND VACATIONS  : Earnings Flash (HGV) HILTON GRAND VACATIONS Reports Q1..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 164 M - -
Net income 2021 103 M - -
Net Debt 2021 791 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 590 M 3 590 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 46,00 $
Last Close Price 41,97 $
Spread / Highest target 9,60%
Spread / Average Target 9,60%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Douglas Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Mathewes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leonard A. Potter Non-Executive Chairman
Rich Jackson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gordon S. Gurnik Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.33.88%3 590
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.05%44 267
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.6.32%32 948
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC2.60%12 256
ACCOR6.96%9 848
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION1.47%7 668