HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

(HGV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hilton Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HGV

03/10/2021 | 01:43pm EST
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) and Diamond Resorts International, Inc. is fair to Hilton Grand shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Hilton Grand shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Under the terms of the agreement, funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “Apollo Funds”) as well as other Diamond stockholders are expected to receive 34.5 million shares of Hilton Grand common stock, subject to customary adjustments. Upon closing of the transaction, existing Hilton Grand shareholders will own approximately 72% of the combined company while the Apollo Funds will own approximately 28%. The issuance of Hilton Grand common stock in the transaction is subject to shareholder approval.

The investigation concerns whether Hilton Grand and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Hilton Grand shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Hilton Grand shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Hilton Grand shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Hilton Grand shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 347 M - -
Net income 2021 112 M - -
Net Debt 2021 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 458 M 3 458 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 45,83 $
Last Close Price 40,57 $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Douglas Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Mathewes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leonard A. Potter Non-Executive Chairman
Rich Jackson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gordon S. Gurnik Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.29.41%3 458
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.11.43%47 689
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.73%34 457
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC10.83%13 050
ACCOR18.18%10 717
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION15.72%8 694
