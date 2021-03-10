Hilton Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HGV

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) and Diamond Resorts International, Inc. is fair to Hilton Grand shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Hilton Grand shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Under the terms of the agreement, funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “Apollo Funds”) as well as other Diamond stockholders are expected to receive 34.5 million shares of Hilton Grand common stock, subject to customary adjustments. Upon closing of the transaction, existing Hilton Grand shareholders will own approximately 72% of the combined company while the Apollo Funds will own approximately 28%. The issuance of Hilton Grand common stock in the transaction is subject to shareholder approval.

The investigation concerns whether Hilton Grand and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Hilton Grand shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Hilton Grand shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Hilton Grand shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Hilton Grand shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005840/en/