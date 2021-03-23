Log in
HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

(HGV)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CLGX, TPCO, ATH, WSFS, HGV, FI; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

03/23/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a CoreLogic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock not currently owned by Alden for $17.25 per share in cash. If you are a Tribune shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, each outstanding Class A common share of Athene will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock. If you are an Athene shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, stockholders of Bryn Mawr will receive 0.90 of a share of WSFS common stock for each share of Bryn Mawr common stock. If you are a WSFS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond Resorts International, Inc. If you are a Hilton Grand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Expro Group. If you are a Frank's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-clgx-tpco-ath-wsfs-hgv-fi-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301254220.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
