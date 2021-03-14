Log in
HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

(HGV)
  
Lifshitz Law Firm :, P.C. Announces Investigation of ATH, APO, WIFI, BMTC, WSFS, ENBL, ET, HGV, MIK, TLND, SVBI, and SHBI

03/14/2021
NEW YORK, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ATH to APO for 1.149 APO shares.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WIFI to an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC for $14.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) - WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMTC to WSFS for 0.90 WSFS shares per BMTC share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) - Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ENBL to ET for 0.8595 ET units per ENBL unit.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HGV to Diamond Resorts International, Inc.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MIK to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $22.00 per share. 

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TLND to Thoma Bravo for $66.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) - Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SHBI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SVBI to SHBI for 0.6207 SHBI shares per SVBI share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-ath-apo-wifi-bmtc-wsfs-enbl-et-hgv-mik-tlnd-svbi-and-shbi-301246874.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
