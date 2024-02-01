Hospitality leader announces five-year partnership extension with LPGA and an increased tournament purse of $2.5 million

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), a premier vacation ownership and experiences company, announced Sunday that Lydia Ko won the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. MLB All-Star Jeff McNeil was this year’s celebrity field champion.

Ko took the Professional Title, winning by two strokes over 2023 LPGA Tour rookie Alexa Pano and finishing 14-under par overall. Pano secured the first runner-up position on the professional field, earning the second top-10 finish of her career and carding 19 birdies before finishing 12-under par overall.

This is Ko’s 20th LPGA Tour win across 11 seasons and her first at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The two-time Rolex Player of the Year represented New Zealand at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, earning a silver and bronze medal respectively, and she was the youngest winner in LPGA Tour history to be named Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year. She is also a Lake Nona Golf & Country Club member and resident, earning this win on her home course.

McNeil was crowned the winner of the tournament’s celebrity field after scoring 138 total points using a modified Stableford format in his Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions debut. McNeil has played for the New York Mets since 2018 and is a two-time All-Star, Silver Slugger Award winner and was named the 2022 MLB Batting Champion.

This year, the tournament welcomed 35 LPGA Tour winners playing alongside 48 celebrities from the worlds of music, entertainment and sports to kick off the LPGA Tour season. LPGA Tour champions from the past two years competed for $1.5 million in official prize money in 72 holes of stroke play with no cut, while celebrity participants competed using a modified Stableford format for a $500,000 purse.

Additionally, HGV and the LPGA announced that they have reached an agreement to extend their partnership for the next five years, growing the purse each year to reach $2.5 million by 2029.

“We’re thrilled with the outcome of another successful Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, and congratulations to Lydia Ko and Jeff McNeil on their well-deserved wins,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “We’re proud to underscore our commitment to the LPGA and women’s golf by extending our partnership and increasing our purse. I’m looking forward to making each event over the next five years bigger, better and more memorable than the last.”

The tournament integrated the company’s corporate social responsibility program – HGV Serves – through a $100,000 donation to the ANNIKA Foundation to support youth development and expand opportunities for female golfers at all levels. Youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida were also invited by HGV to the tournament for an exciting behind-the-scenes look at how the event comes to life.

“Each year, the tournament provides an opportunity to highlight our HGV Serves corporate social responsibility platform and partners that share our commitment to youth development,” said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs at Hilton Grand Vacations. “We’re excited about the impact our work with the ANNIKA Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America will have on the lives of aspiring young golfers and their communities.”

The 2024 HGV Tournament of Champions excitement extended off the course, including through an exclusive three-night private concert series at Lake Nona’s Town Center for sponsors, HGV members and guests that concluded with a headline performance by Grammy-winning global superstar Pitbull. LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, actress and author Stephanie Szostak and television personality and model Blair O’Neal also led an inspiring Women's Leadership Conference. The event brought together a variety of women in leadership to discuss their personal and professional lives, share wisdom and learn ways to thrive in the face of adversity.

For highlights from this year’s Tournament, visit www.HGVLPGA.com.

