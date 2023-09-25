Celebrity tournament returns for the sixth year to kick off the LPGA Tour and will feature an exclusive invite-only concert series mixing modern pop and classic rock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, announces the return of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The highly anticipated tournament taking place in Orlando’s Lake Nona features approximately 50 of the biggest stars in sports, entertainment and music competing with the LPGA Tour’s champions from the previous two seasons. Known for offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences that extend beyond the golf course, the tournament includes a three-night private concert series headlined by Pitbull, Elle King, Styx and REO Speedwagon – an eclectic lineup of artists spanning a diverse range of genres.

Multi-platinum, award-winning recording artist Elle King, recognized for her Grammy-nominated single “Ex’s & Oh’s,” will open the first night of the concert series on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Celebrated for her innovative blend of pop, blues and rock-n-roll, the artist recently released her third studio album “Come Get Your Wife,” signaling an expansion into country. Iconic rock bands Styx and REO Speedwagon will headline the second night of the series on Thursday, Jan. 18 with an electrifying evening of timeless classic rock.

To close out the tournament concert series, Pitbull will take the stage on Saturday, Jan. 20. Pitbull, or famously Mr. Worldwide, rose from Miami to achieve international success as a Grammy award-winning global superstar, education advocate and entrepreneur. With hit songs like “Give Me Everything” and “Timber,” Pitbull uniquely infuses what he calls global music, and has collaborated with some of the most popular artists in the world.

“It’s a great honor to kick off the LPGA season with HGV’s Tournament of Champions, which will surely be four fantastic days of golf,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “This tournament is an unparalleled event with the world’s best women golfers competing with the biggest names in sports and entertainment. In addition to the thrilling competition, we’re pleased to present an outstanding line-up of iconic performers for this year’s private concert series to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our HGV members and guests.”

The HGV Tournament of Champions will be held at the renowned, championship golf course Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando on Jan. 15-21, 2024. The tournament will be televised nationally on NBC and Golf Channel and the exclusive three-night concert series will be open to tournament sponsors, participants and invited guests.

To learn more about the tournament or inquire about sponsorship opportunities that provide exclusive access to the tournament and concerts, visit www.HGVLPGA.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 22 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 520,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com.

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose members now represent over 60 countries, is the longest-standing professional women’s sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Professionals, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which offers best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming and LPGA Amateurs chapters, tournaments and membership. LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

About the LPGA Tour

The LPGA Tour is the world’s leading competitive destination for the best female professional golfers in the world. The Tour hosts more than 30 annual events across 12 countries and regions for over 200 Active Players, awarding total prize funds exceeding $100 million and reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. Follow the LPGA Tour on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel.

About Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Recognized as one of the world’s top private golf club communities, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club sits at the heart of Lake Nona, one of the fastest growing and innovative master-planned communities in America that is establishing a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. For more than 35 years, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has delivered exceptional Central Florida living, combining natural splendor with a dynamic lifestyle amidst a sanctuary of luxury estate homes. The unique opportunity to live and play at Lake Nona is enhanced by a wealth of amenities, including a Tom Fazio-designed, championship golf course, a fully equipped golf performance center, a 40,000-square-foot Clubhouse, an array of sports and recreational facilities and services, and a trio of waterways. Guided by a continual pursuit of excellence, highlighted by exceptional family experiences and outstanding service, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club will continue to set the benchmark for lifestyle-driven club communities for years to come.

For more information, visit: www.lakenona.club.

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community’s advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona’s attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida’s beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.

For more information, visit www.lakenona.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925294660/en/