HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BMTC, HGV, AEGN, CTB, WIFI, FFG, PTVCA, PS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

03/13/2021 | 04:09pm EST
NEW YORK, March 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to WSFS Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Bryn Mawr stockholders will receive 0.90 of a share of WSFS common stock for each share of Bryn Mawr common stock. If you are a Bryn Mawr shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond Resorts International, Inc. If you are a Hilton Grand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share in cash. If you are an Aegion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Under the merger agreement, Cooper Tire shareholders will receive $41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per Cooper Tire share. If you are a Cooper Tire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC for $14.00 per share in cash. If you are a Boingo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company for $56.00 per share in cash. If you are an FBL shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock. If you are a Protective shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share. If you are a Pluralsight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-bmtc-hgv-aegn-ctb-wifi-ffg-ptvca-ps-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301246800.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
