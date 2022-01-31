Hilton Metal Forging : Code of Conduct under SEBI(PIT) Reg., 2015
01/31/2022 | 08:40am EST
Date: 31st January, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
5th Floor, Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street
Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra (East)
Script Code: 532847
Mumbai-400 051
Script: HILTON
Dear Sir/ Madam,
SUB: Disclosures under Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, intimation is be and hereby given that Mr. Yuvraj Hiralal Malhotra, Promoter of the Company has submitted disclosure in Form C dated 31st January, 2022 regarding sale of 2,56,775 equity shares.
We are enclosing herewith above disclosure under Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015.
You are requested to kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
Encl: As above
Yuvraj Malhotra
Add: 1701/3/C Whispering Palms, Lokhandwala Township, Off Akurli Road,
Kandivali West, Mumbai- 400101
Ref: Disclosures under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
With reference to the above captioned subject, I hereby enclose disclosure under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 in Form C for sale of 2,56,775 Equity shares.
CC
Hilton Metal Forging Limited
Unit B 510, Western Edge II Village,
Nr W E Highway,
Magathane, Borivali East, Mumbai -400066
FORM C
SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 [Regulation 7 (2) read with Regulation 6(2) - Continual disclosures]
Name of the company: HILTON METAL FORGING LIMITED
ISIN of the company: INE788H01017
Details of change in holding of Securities of Promoter, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2)
