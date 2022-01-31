Log in
    532847   INE788H01017

HILTON METAL FORGING LIMITED

(532847)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hilton Metal Forging : Code of Conduct under SEBI(PIT) Reg., 2015

01/31/2022 | 08:40am EST
Date: 31st January, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

5th Floor, Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East)

Script Code: 532847

Mumbai-400 051

Script: HILTON

Dear Sir/ Madam,

SUB: Disclosures under Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, intimation is be and hereby given that Mr. Yuvraj Hiralal Malhotra, Promoter of the Company has submitted disclosure in Form C dated 31st January, 2022 regarding sale of 2,56,775 equity shares.

We are enclosing herewith above disclosure under Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Encl: As above

Yuvraj Malhotra

Add: 1701/3/C Whispering Palms, Lokhandwala Township, Off Akurli Road,

Kandivali West, Mumbai- 400101

Date: 31st January, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

5th Floor, Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai-400051

Script Code: 532847

Script Code: HILTON

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Ref: Disclosures under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

With reference to the above captioned subject, I hereby enclose disclosure under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 in Form C for sale of 2,56,775 Equity shares.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Encl: as above

CC

Hilton Metal Forging Limited

Unit B 510, Western Edge II Village,

Nr W E Highway,

Magathane, Borivali East, Mumbai -400066

FORM C

SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 [Regulation 7 (2) read with Regulation 6(2) - Continual disclosures]

Name of the company: HILTON METAL FORGING LIMITED

ISIN of the company: INE788H01017

Details of change in holding of Securities of Promoter, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2)

Name, PAN, CIN/DIN,

Category of

Securities

held prior

to

Securities acquired/Disposed

Securities

held post

Date of

allotment

Date

of

Mode

of

Trading

in

derivatives

Exchange

& address with contact

Person

acquisition/

acquisition/disposal

advice/

acquisition

intimation

acquisition

(Specify

type

of Contract,

on which

nos.

(Promoters/

disposal

of shares/ sale of

to

/

disposal

Futures or Options, etc.)

the trade

KMP /

shares specify

company

(on

was

Directors/im

Type

of

No. and % of

Type

of

No.

Value

Transac

Type

of

No. and % of

From

To

market/publ

Buy

Sell

executed

mediate

security

shareholding

security (For

tion

security

shareholding

ic/

rights/

relative

(For

eg.

Type

(For

eg.

preferential

Notional

Number

Notional

Numb

eg.

Shares,

/others etc.)

Shares,

(Buy/

Shares,

offer /

off

Value

of

unitsValue

er of

Warrants,

Warrants,

Sale/

Warrants,

market/

(contract

units

Convertible

Convertible

Pledge /

Convertibl

s

* lot

(contr

Inter-se

Debentures

Debentures

Revoke/

e

size)

acts *

transfer,

etc.)

Invoke)

Debentures

lot

etc.)

ESOPs etc.)

etc.)

size)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Name: Yuvraj Malhotra

Promoter

Equity

5644334

Equity

2,56,775

7171725.75

Sale

Equity

5387559

28-01-

28-01-

31-01-

Off

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

DIN: 00225156

Shares

(45.36%)

Shares

(4.55%)

Shares

(43.30%)

2022

2022

2022

market

PAN: AALPM1269L

Address:

1701/3C,

Whispering

Palms,

Lokhandwala Township,

Akruli Rd,

Kandivali

(E), Mumbai 400101

Mobile No: 9820147638

Date: 31st January 2022

Place: Mumbai

Disclaimer

Hilton Metal Forging Limited published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 13:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 475 M 6,36 M 6,36 M
Net income 2021 -196 M -2,62 M -2,62 M
Net Debt 2021 573 M 7,67 M 7,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 386 M 5,14 M 5,16 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 42,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuvraj Hiralal Malhotra Chairman & Managing Director
Siddharth Jain Chief Financial Officer
Richa Shah Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sanjay Suresh Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sukesh Kumar Joshi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILTON METAL FORGING LIMITED47.97%5
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-1.68%24 645
JSW STEEL LIMITED-4.26%20 141
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-4.81%18 618
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.5.96%17 218
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-16.13%16 769