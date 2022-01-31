Hilton Metal Forging : Code of Conduct under SEBI(PIT) Reg., 2015

Date: 31st January, 2022

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers 5th Floor, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (East) Script Code: 532847 Mumbai-400 051 Script: HILTON Dear Sir/ Madam,

SUB: Disclosures under Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, intimation is be and hereby given that Mr. Yuvraj Hiralal Malhotra, Promoter of the Company has submitted disclosure in Form C dated 31st January, 2022 regarding sale of 2,56,775 equity shares.

We are enclosing herewith above disclosure under Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015.

