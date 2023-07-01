Hilton Metal Forging Limited is an India-based manufacturer of forged engineering components. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of steel forgings, flanges and forged fittings for oil and gas industry, petrochemicals, and refineries industry. The primary business segment of the Company is forging components like flanges and forged fittings. Its primary products include forging and metal. The Company's products include engineered parts, stainless steel flanges, high pressure flanges, crank shaft, body bonnets, hydraulic fittings, forged components, Christmas tree components, top deck cover, stub ends, threaded flanges, blind flanges, weld neck flanges and socket welded flanges. The Company distributes steel forged flanges, fittings, and oilfield and marine products for both the domestic and international markets. The Company has its plant at Village Ghonsai, Taluka Wada, District Palghar.