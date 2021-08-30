Log in
    HLT   US43300A2033

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

(HLT)
08.30.21Statement from Hilton: Hurricane Ida

08/30/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
The safety and security of Hilton's guests and Team Members is always our top priority. We continue to work with our properties, local authorities and tourism partners to assess the impact of Hurricane Ida on hotel operations.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,600 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 118 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 20:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
