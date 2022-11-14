2023 Brits Travel Trends Revealed: Road Trips, Culture, Wellbeing and Technology

If 2022 was the year of the changed traveller, 2023 is set to be the year of the evolved traveller, as Hilton (NYSE: HLT) releases its latest global Trends Report: The 2023 Traveler: Emerging Trends that are Innovating the Travel Experience, A Report from Hilton, today.

New research from Hilton shows that Brits are looking to immerse themselves in local culture, prioritise personal wellness, take to the road, and become more tech-focused as they travel next year.

2023 is set to be the year of invigorated travel – with travel at top of mind for over half of Brits (59%) who are set to travel more in the next year compared to 2022.

The most important factors for travel in 2023 amongst Brits are wellness (46%) and connecting to local cultures (50%).

STAYCATIONS ARE HERE TO STAY

The pandemic prompted the re-emergence of staycations, and is no surprise that this trend will continue, with one fifth (23%) looking to explore the best of Britain through road trips in 2023.

With so much to explore, from the Cornish coast to the Scottish Highlands, holiday makers will be spoilt for choice as they look forward to next year.

CULTURE VULTURE

Keeping it local is even a trend for those looking to venture further afield, with nearly a third of Brits (29%) stating that immersing themselves in the local culture is a top priority when on holiday.

Nearly a quarter (23%) even state that being able to support the local community and culture is what they will consider the most when it comes to travelling in 2023.

HOLIDAY SELF CARE

A focus on health and wellness is often high on new year’s resolutions lists, and this is a top trend for travel, too – as over half of Brits (54%) see travel as a key part of their wellness routine – with a third of Brits looking for travel experiences that allow them to escape the stress of everyday life (32%).

The importance of wellness even plays into the type of accommodation they pick, with Brits selecting holidays based on addressing mental (31%) and physical (32%) wellness, having healthy options to eat and drink (40%), access to fitness activities or facilities (44%) and unique spa treatments (19%).

With this trend in mind, travel experts at Hilton are predicting to see an increase in holidays to more remote and secluded locations such as Legacy Hotel Cascais, Curio Collection by Hilton, which is nearby Portugal’s capital Lisbon; Hilton Garden Inn Da Nang in central Vietnam; and Hilton Skanes Monastir Beach Resort, on Tunisia’s central coast.

SMART TECH FOR SMOOTH TRAVEL

Hilton anticipates tech will become an integral part of travel – with 67% of Brits caring most about ease and technology where travel is concerned, and one in five (21%) wanting technology to be used throughout a hotel stay to ensure a seamless stay.

For a frictionless travel experience, Hilton’s Digital Key allows travelers to bypass the front desk and go straight to their rooms. Additionally, enhanced booking options like Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton allows families and friends to reserve adjoining rooms when booking online.

RISE OF BLEISURE TRIPS

The nation is set to see a rise in ‘Bleisure’ trips – where Brits will blend work and travel needs to maximise on time and experiences.

Work environments are being seen in a new light – the traditional office is becoming a thing of the past, as one in 10 plan to work remotely while travelling in 2023 (10%).

“In 2022, motivated travellers sought out new experiences around the world and reconnected with the people and places they love,” said Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer, Hilton.

“The 2023 Trends Report showcases travellers’ evolving preferences and how eager and optimistic they are about their future adventures. Our Hilton team members are ready to welcome them and create a great stay experience at our more than 7,000 properties worldwide.”

To read Hilton’s 2023 Trends Report, visit Stories.Hilton.com/2023Trends. To start planning your 2023 holiday and earn exclusive perks, visit Hilton.com and join Hilton Honors for free.

