Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) will report fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results before the stock market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, followed by a conference call at 9 a.m. EST. Christopher J. Nassetta, president & chief executive officer, Hilton, and Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer & president, global development, Hilton, will discuss the company's performance and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging onto the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting. Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 1697630. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 2995773.

