Recognition marks the third time Hilton has topped the U.S. list and follows No. 1 ranking as the World’s Best Workplace

Hilton has once again been recognized for its award-winning workplace culture. Today, Great Place to Work and Fortunenamed Hilton No. 1 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S. list, marking its ninth consecutive placement on the prestigious list and sixth consecutive year in the top 10. Today’s recognition follows the company’s ranking as the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace and makes Hilton the only hospitality company to have earned the top spot on these prestigious lists.

“We are truly honored to be recognized yet again as the No. 1 Best Company to Work For in the U.S. Topping the list for the third time following our recognition as the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace is especially meaningful,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. “Our team members have always been at the heart of our hospitality, and these collective recognitions are the result of the passion they bring to our guests and to one another each and every day. We are so proud of the incredible culture we’ve built together and look forward to building on this tremendous foundation in the years to come.”

This recognition is the direct result of positive feedback from Hilton team members. Even during the turbulent times of the past five years, Hilton’s strong global culture helped the hospitality leader remain committed to the purpose of spreading the light and warmth of hospitality when it was needed most. Today, that culture drives Hilton’s performance and recognition as a Great Place to Work in over 60 countries, including other No. 1 rankings in Austria, the Dominican Republic, India, Italy, Nigeria, Oman, Peru, Switzerland and Uruguay.

“The foundational elements of our culture were put in place over a century ago, when our founder Conrad Hilton asked the men and women of Hilton to think big, dream big, act big,” said Laura Fuentes, chief human resources officer, Hilton. “This recognition is an opportunity to celebrate all we have accomplished to achieve his vision while also serving as a reminder that there is no finish line when it comes to focusing on what matters most to our team members – and that’s ensuring that they feel supported at every step of their personal and professional journeys.”

By making investments in programs and benefits that support inclusion, wellness, growth and purpose, Hilton’s culture of people serving people engages and inspires team members to create great stays for our guests, which drives guest satisfaction, strengthens Hilton’s business and creates continued economic opportunity for communities around the world.

Hilton continues to offer best-in-class benefits to both hourly and salaried team members including a global mental wellbeing curriculum, discounted travel benefits through the Go Hilton travel program and industry-first access to debt-free education through Guild.

About Hilton

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising more than 7,500 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 180 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

