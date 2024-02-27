Hilton guests can now add National Parks, custom Airstreams, luxury tents and starry skies to their bucket lists

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced a new exclusive partnership with premier outdoor hospitality company AutoCamp to offer Hilton guests an experience that blends the spirit of an iconic outdoor adventure with the hospitality and design-forward thinking of a boutique hotel, in spectacular settings that include properties adjacent to popular national parks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227103264/en/

Stays at AutoCamp Catskills will be bookable on Hilton’s direct channels in the coming months through a new exclusive partnership between Hilton and AutoCamp. (Photo: AutoCamp)

AutoCamp stays will be bookable on Hilton’s direct channels in the coming months, giving Hilton guests direct access to outdoor hospitality that goes beyond “glamping.” Hilton Honors members will be able to earn and redeem Points and enjoy exclusive member benefits while experiencing sought-after locations across the United States, such as Yosemite, Joshua Tree and Russian River in California; Zion, Utah; Cape Cod, Mass.; and Catskills, N.Y.; with Asheville, N.C. and Sequoia, Calif., opening this summer and Hill Country, Texas, in 2025.

“We know today’s travelers are craving adventures when planning their next trip, and that’s why we look for innovative and like-minded partners like AutoCamp,” said Chris Silcock, president, Global Brands and Commercial Services, Hilton. “This is the first time a major hospitality brand and outdoor lodging company have come together in this way to create even more choices for travelers while redefining the outdoor hospitality experience.”

According to the Hilton Trends Report, in 2024, nearly half of travelers will prioritize exploration and adventure, with more than half of Gen Z and Millennials carving out more budget for these types of experiences, exceeding other generations.

Each AutoCamp location creates a unique experience that provides a comfortable and simple way for guests to immerse themselves in nature. Through an exclusive relationship with Airstream, AutoCamp offers custom-designed Airstreams, spacious cabins, luxury tents and other unique accommodations. Located at the heart of each AutoCamp is The Clubhouse, the social hub of the property, which serves food and beverage options from The Kitchen, and offers grab-and-go merchandise and retail items from a boutique market. Thoughtfully appointed to reflect its locale, each Clubhouse is designed by notable architects with a mid-century modern aesthetic. Surrounding The Clubhouse, sprawling grounds are punctuated with multiple common areas, including communal fire pits, trails, swimming pools (at select locations), group meeting spaces and other outdoor amenities.

“Our mission at AutoCamp has always been to reconnect people with the outdoors and each other,” said Neil Dipaola, founder and CEO, AutoCamp. "By partnering with an incredible global brand like Hilton, we're able to introduce Hilton Honors members to a new hospitality experience rooted in nature – bringing them closer to the country's most iconic national parks and explorable outdoor destinations without sacrificing the highest caliber of hospitality and comfort they expect.”

Hilton continues to offer customers the right stay for every travel occasion through an unmatched portfolio of industry-leading brands plus exclusive partnerships that create more experiences for guests. The AutoCamp partnership, as well as the recently announced partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World, illustrates Hilton’s continued commitment to expanding the experiences and adventures offered to Hilton guests and Hilton Honors members, who can dream, book, and earn and spend Points for stays.

More details of the AutoCamp partnership will be announced soon.

About Hilton

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising more than 7,500 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 180 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About AutoCamp

A pioneer in outdoor hospitality, AutoCamp has revolutionized experiential travel by redefining what it means to escape to nature. Blending the spirit of the iconic camping experience, with the service and design-forward thinking of a boutique hotel, each AutoCamp location creates a unique experience that encourages guests to immerse themselves in nature – without sacrificing the comforts of high-end accommodations. Current AutoCamp locations include Yosemite, Joshua Tree and Russian River in California; Zion, UT; Cape Cod, MA; Catskills, NY; and Asheville, NC and Sequoia, CA opening this summer and Hill Country, TX in 2025. A dollar from every stay goes back to local nature preservation organizations. Visit AutoCamp.com for more information, and connect with AutoCamp on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227103264/en/