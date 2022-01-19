Hilton Worldwide : 01.18.22Hampton by Hilton Named No. 1 Hotel Franchise for 13th Consecutive Year by Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® Ranking

January 18, 2022

MCLEAN, Va. - It's lucky number 13 for Hampton by Hilton. Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced today that its global powerhouse brand's reign as the top hotel franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® continues for the 13th consecutive year, tying the record for most total No. 1 rankings in the Hotels & Motels category. Hilton's portfolio of world-class brands is well represented on the annual list with Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton once again joining Hampton by Hilton, which is the only hospitality franchise to rank on the overall list's top 20.

"Hilton has a strong history of building innovative brands, and it is an honor to receive this impressive recognition across our portfolio," said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. "This distinction is a testament to our bespoke brands, beloved by guests around the world, which are brought to life in partnership with our incredible franchise partners who continue to trust in them to help deliver reliable and friendly experiences to our guests each day."

Hampton by Hilton, the industry's leading upper-midscale hotel brand, is consistently recognized for its category-leading performance, innovation, growth and guest loyalty. As a guest favorite, Hampton sets the standard for its category and continues to raise the bar, earning more five-star reviews than any other hospitality brand, across its more than 2,700 locations in 33 countries and territories worldwide.

"Hampton by Hilton champions a nearly four decades-long legacy as both a preferred brand of choice for developers and owners and as a beacon of service excellence for guests," said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, senior vice president and global brand head, Hampton by Hilton. "A best-in-class guest experience, an extensive global footprint, and unparalleled brand awareness and guest loyalty drive the recognition Hampton continues to garner as the leading hospitality brand."

The Hotels & Motels category proved highly competitive this year with Hampton assuming its familiar position, while also improving seven spots in the overall ranking from last year. Overall, eight Hilton brands were named in the top 10 of the Hotels & Motels category with DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Canopy by Hilton experiencing double-digit jumps in the ranking compared to a year ago. In all, 11 of Hilton's 18 brands were named to the 2022 Franchise 500®:

In its 43rd year, Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® is known for recognizing brands on their exceptional performance in areas such as unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.

Hilton's franchise partners benefit from the power of Hilton's global strength, reputation, scale and performance engine, in addition to the company's award-winning Hilton Honors loyalty program of nearly 123 million members. With 18 bespoke brands, Hilton offers an innovative product for any type of owner and operator looking to join one of the largest and fastest-growing hospitality companies.

Read more about Hilton's portfolio of brands at newsroom.hilton.com.