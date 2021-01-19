Hilton Worldwide : 01.19.21Tobias Schulz Joins Hilton's F&B Team as Senior Director of Business Development EMEA

DUBAI, UAE and MCLEAN, Va. - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announces the appointment of Tobias Schulz as Senior Director of F&B Business Development across EMEA. Tobias will be working alongside owners, properties and key partners on business opportunities and collaborations for Hilton's portfolio of F&B concepts across EMEA. He brings in-depth industry knowledge and experience, following a 13-year career working at leading hospitality and restaurant companies.
Tobias has a BA in Hospitality Management from Hotelschool The Hague and started his career working for Hyatt in Europe. In 2011, he joined HMSHost International where he worked in various roles from concept development, marketing and most recently as Director of Business Development Asia Pacific, based in Vietnam.
Tobias brings multi-market experience, having worked in London, Europe, Australia and across Asia. He specialises in Business and Restaurant Development, as well as Food Service operations. He speaks four languages and recently completed a High Impact Leadership programme at Insead University in Singapore. He will be based at the Hilton's Dubai regional office, reporting directly to Hilton's VP of F&B, Emma Banks.
Welcoming Tobias to his new role, Emma Banks, Vice President of F&B Strategy & Development EMEA, said 'We are delighted to have Tobias join our team, his appointment reinforces our commitment to sourcing great F&B talent in EMEA; with our regional team who act as dedicated F&B consultants within the business supporting our operators and owners and our on-property teams filled with F&B professionals.'
'I look forward to working with Tobias to acquire and create world-class dining concepts in our properties, taking Hilton's F&B to the next level in 2021 and beyond. In the coming months we will be announcing several exciting partnerships with restaurant brands and international chefs. These announcements will continue the significant momentum we have created to establish Hilton as the number one F&B operator.'
Commenting on his appointment, Tobias said 'I am thrilled to be joining Emma and the team at such an exciting time. I am looking forward to building on their great work and delighting our guests with innovative and fun F&B concepts.'
Hilton has 549 hotels trading in EMEA, of which 58 are in the Middle East. Hilton operates more than 540 managed restaurants and bars across EMEA, and more than 290 managed restaurants and bars across the Middle East as part of a range of different F&B concepts.
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties and more than one million rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 110 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
