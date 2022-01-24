Hilton Worldwide : 01.24.22Hilton Celebrates Growth and Development Milestones as Company Prepares for a New, Reinvigorated Era of Travel
01/24/2022 | 08:04am EST
January 24, 2022
MCLEAN, Va. - Well-positioned to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever, Hilton delivered a record year of development achievements. Already one of the world's largest hotel companies, Hilton opened 414 properties, adding more than 67,100 rooms to its system, further emphasizing the scale, presence and leading brands of the company's global portfolio.
"After a year of recovery and growth, it has been incredible to witness the resiliency of the travel industry and our team's ability to embrace change while serving more guests in more hotels around the world," said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton. "We believe the desire to travel, experience new cultures and connect with others is core to the human experience. I can speak for all of us at Hilton when I say we're looking forward to welcoming our guests and helping them make new memories in 2022."
Global development efforts have continued to show strong performance through the pandemic. Hilton ended 2021 with more than 6,800 hotels across 18 brands in six continents, with robust net unit growth of 5.6%. The company's development pipeline includes nearly 2,670 hotels representing approximately 408,000 rooms, nearly half of which are under construction.
"Hilton's development continues to be a key performance indicator of how well-positioned we are for the long-term," said Kevin Jacobs, CFO and president, global development, Hilton. "Hotel owners choose to work with us because of our premium commercial performance. With our capital light business model, we strive to maximize net unit growth, while continuing to deliver value for all our stakeholders."
Celebrating A Year of Market and Category Milestones
Historic Las Vegas Development: Hilton notably expanded its presence in the Las Vegas market, which is now home to 13 brands, including all three of our luxury brands, 36 hotels and more than 12,000 rooms. In June 2021, Hilton and Genting Group partnered in the historic opening of Resorts World Las Vegas, the largest multi-brand resort in Hilton's history, integrating three premium brands - the largest Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in the world, one of the first LXR Hotels & Resorts locations in the U.S. and a marquee Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel. Additionally, Curio Collection by Hilton re-emerged in Las Vegas with the introduction of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton.
Hilton's lifestyle brands gained momentum in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Brazil. Canopy by Hilton made its debuts in France, UK and Spain. Motto by Hilton announced plans to open its first hotel in Europe with Motto Rotterdam Blaak in the Netherlands in 2022. Additionally, Brazil welcomed two Hilton brands with the debuts of Canopy by Hilton Sao Paulo Jardins and Almenat Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
Asia Pacific Growth:Hilton Nagasaki 's flagship opening marked the company's 500th hotel in Asia Pacific, while Hilton Lanzhou City Center's opening marked the 400thhotel in the Greater China and Mongolia region.
Hampton by Hilton celebrated milestones throughout the year, surpassing 2,700 open hotels and expanding into Ireland, Uzbekistan and Qatar, as well as the Cayman Islands with Hampton by Hilton Grand Cayman. Hampton also remains the fastest-growing international hotel brand in China, marking 200 open hotels, with an additional 600 signed development deals within the country. Additionally, starting 2022 strong, the brand was recognized for the 13th year in a row as the No. 1 hotel franchise by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, tying the record for most total No. 1 rankings in the Hotels & Motels category.
Tru by Hilton opened its 200th hotel, adding nearly 100 hotels during the pandemic, and announced expansion into the Caribbean and Latin America, with developments in Brazil, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
Homewood Suites by Hilton unveiled a comprehensive brand refresh with a game-changing, all-new prototype - 'Prototype 10.0' - designed to offer added value and versatility for owners and developers, while exceeding the needs of guests who want the comforts of home.
Home2 Suites by Hilton became one of the fastest-growing hotel brands as it reached 500 open properties in just 10 years and touts the largest pipeline in the U.S., with 437 properties in development. The brand also debuted in China, with the opening of the first of 1,000 Home2 Suites by Hilton properties in the region.
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,700 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2021 World's Best Workplaces list, and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 123 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 13:03:07 UTC.