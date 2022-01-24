Hilton Worldwide : 01.24.22Hilton Celebrates Growth and Development Milestones as Company Prepares for a New, Reinvigorated Era of Travel

January 24, 2022

MCLEAN, Va. - Well-positioned to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever, Hilton delivered a record year of development achievements. Already one of the world's largest hotel companies, Hilton opened 414 properties, adding more than 67,100 rooms to its system, further emphasizing the scale, presence and leading brands of the company's global portfolio.

"After a year of recovery and growth, it has been incredible to witness the resiliency of the travel industry and our team's ability to embrace change while serving more guests in more hotels around the world," said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton. "We believe the desire to travel, experience new cultures and connect with others is core to the human experience. I can speak for all of us at Hilton when I say we're looking forward to welcoming our guests and helping them make new memories in 2022."

Global development efforts have continued to show strong performance through the pandemic. Hilton ended 2021 with more than 6,800 hotels across 18 brands in six continents, with robust net unit growth of 5.6%. The company's development pipeline includes nearly 2,670 hotels representing approximately 408,000 rooms, nearly half of which are under construction.

"Hilton's development continues to be a key performance indicator of how well-positioned we are for the long-term," said Kevin Jacobs, CFO and president, global development, Hilton. "Hotel owners choose to work with us because of our premium commercial performance. With our capital light business model, we strive to maximize net unit growth, while continuing to deliver value for all our stakeholders."

Celebrating A Year of Market and Category Milestones

Recognizing Year of "Firsts" for the Brand Portfolios with Market Expansions

In addition to development milestones, Hilton continued to innovate to meet the evolving needs of travelers with the introduction of industry-leading programs and products, such as Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton and Hilton Honors Digital Key Share, and the evolution of brand standards, including expanding its pet-friendly offerings. To learn more, visit newsroom.hilton.com.