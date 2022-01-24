Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLT   US43300A2033

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

(HLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hilton Worldwide : 01.24.22Hilton Celebrates Growth and Development Milestones as Company Prepares for a New, Reinvigorated Era of Travel

01/24/2022 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 24, 2022

MCLEAN, Va. - Well-positioned to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever, Hilton delivered a record year of development achievements. Already one of the world's largest hotel companies, Hilton opened 414 properties, adding more than 67,100 rooms to its system, further emphasizing the scale, presence and leading brands of the company's global portfolio.

"After a year of recovery and growth, it has been incredible to witness the resiliency of the travel industry and our team's ability to embrace change while serving more guests in more hotels around the world," said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton. "We believe the desire to travel, experience new cultures and connect with others is core to the human experience. I can speak for all of us at Hilton when I say we're looking forward to welcoming our guests and helping them make new memories in 2022."

Global development efforts have continued to show strong performance through the pandemic. Hilton ended 2021 with more than 6,800 hotels across 18 brands in six continents, with robust net unit growth of 5.6%. The company's development pipeline includes nearly 2,670 hotels representing approximately 408,000 rooms, nearly half of which are under construction.

"Hilton's development continues to be a key performance indicator of how well-positioned we are for the long-term," said Kevin Jacobs, CFO and president, global development, Hilton. "Hotel owners choose to work with us because of our premium commercial performance. With our capital light business model, we strive to maximize net unit growth, while continuing to deliver value for all our stakeholders."

Celebrating A Year of Market and Category Milestones

Recognizing Year of "Firsts" for the Brand Portfolios with Market Expansions

  • Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts expanded the brand's West Coast presence with the opening of Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Pointe, California and signed a milestone management agreement with Orix Real Estate Corporation to expand the brand into Osaka, Japan in 2025.
  • The management agreement was signed for the first Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in California with Conrad Los Angeles (opening Spring 2022) as well as the first in Tulum with Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya.
  • LXR Hotels & Resorts was introduced in Africa and the Indian Ocean with Mango House Seychelles and in Asia Pacific with ROKU KYOTO, LXR Hotels & Resorts.
  • Signia by Hilton debuted with the conversion and rebrand of Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. Additionally, Signia by Hilton Atlanta broke ground at Georgia World Congress Center.
  • Curio Collection by Hilton surpassed 100 properties worldwide with the opening of Sable at Navy Pier Chicago, Curio Collection by Hilton.
  • DoubleTree by Hilton extended its international reach to its 50th trading market with the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Frankfurt Niederrad, the brand's first in Germany.
  • Tapestry Collection by Hilton introduced properties in Europe and the Chinese Mainland, including Atocha Hotel Madrid, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Hollick Hotel Wen'an, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
  • Motto by Hilton announced plans to open its first hotels in Europe and Latin America in 2022 with Motto Rotterdam Blaak in the Netherlands and Motto Tulum in Mexico.
  • Hilton Garden Inn entered into Australasia, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia's capital city Jakarta with Hilton Garden Inn Albany, Hilton Garden Inn Seoul Gangnam, Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao and Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem, respectively. Additionally, the brand launched its large-scale franchise model in China, welcoming investors and independent owners to explore franchising opportunities.
  • Hampton by Hilton celebrated milestones throughout the year, surpassing 2,700 open hotels and expanding into Ireland, Uzbekistan and Qatar, as well as the Cayman Islands with Hampton by Hilton Grand Cayman. Hampton also remains the fastest-growing international hotel brand in China, marking 200 open hotels, with an additional 600 signed development deals within the country. Additionally, starting 2022 strong, the brand was recognized for the 13th year in a row as the No. 1 hotel franchise by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, tying the record for most total No. 1 rankings in the Hotels & Motels category.
  • Tru by Hilton opened its 200th hotel, adding nearly 100 hotels during the pandemic, and announced expansion into the Caribbean and Latin America, with developments in Brazil, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton unveiled a comprehensive brand refresh with a game-changing, all-new prototype - 'Prototype 10.0' - designed to offer added value and versatility for owners and developers, while exceeding the needs of guests who want the comforts of home.
  • Home2 Suites by Hilton became one of the fastest-growing hotel brands as it reached 500 open properties in just 10 years and touts the largest pipeline in the U.S., with 437 properties in development. The brand also debuted in China, with the opening of the first of 1,000 Home2 Suites by Hilton properties in the region.

[Link]Download Infographic Here

In addition to development milestones, Hilton continued to innovate to meet the evolving needs of travelers with the introduction of industry-leading programs and products, such as Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton and Hilton Honors Digital Key Share, and the evolution of brand standards, including expanding its pet-friendly offerings. To learn more, visit newsroom.hilton.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,700 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2021 World's Best Workplaces list, and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 123 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View More News

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 13:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.
08:04aHILTON WORLDWIDE : 01.24.22Hilton Celebrates Growth and Development Milestones as Company ..
PU
01/20HILTON WORLDWIDE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release Date
PU
01/20Hospitality, Travel Stocks Rebound From Recent Selloff
MT
01/19HILTON WORLDWIDE : 01.19.22Hilton Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Rel..
PU
01/19Hilton Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date
BU
01/19HILTON WORLDWIDE : 01.18.22Hampton by Hilton Named No. 1 Hotel Franchise for 13th Consecut..
PU
01/19Hilton Invests in New, Industry-leading Continuing Education Benefit for Team Members t..
BU
01/19HILTON WORLDWIDE : 01.19.22Hilton Invests in New, Industry-leading Continuing Education Be..
PU
01/18Morgan Stanley Adjusts Hilton Worldwide Holdings Price Target to $135 From $132, Mainta..
MT
01/18Berenberg Bank Adjusts Hilton Worldwide Holdings Price Target to $140 From $110, Mainta..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 773 M - -
Net income 2021 467 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 85,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 651 M 39 651 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,12x
EV / Sales 2022 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 142,26 $
Average target price 149,10 $
Spread / Average Target 4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Nassetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan D. Gray Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew W. Schuyler Chief Brand & Communications Officer
Douglas Mark Steenland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-8.80%39 651
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.99%51 129
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC2.26%12 031
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-9.27%9 567
ACCOR13.81%9 483
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-5.63%6 792