Hilton Worldwide : 02.16.21Statement on the passing of Arne Sorenson

By Chris Nassetta, President & CEO, HiltonFebruary 16, 2021
'I am deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of Arne Sorenson's passing. He was an incredibly respected man, a leader in hospitality, and a devoted husband, father and friend. It's been a true honor to work alongside him on behalf of our great industry for so many years, and I will miss him and the friendship we've built. On behalf of everyone at Hilton, I want to extend my condolences to the Sorenson family, the thousands of Marriott associates around the world and the countless people whose lives he has positively impacted over the years.'
View More News
Disclaimer
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 15:10:05 UTC.