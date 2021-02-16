Hilton Worldwide : 02.16.21Statement on the passing of Arne Sorenson

By Chris Nassetta, President & CEO, HiltonFebruary 16, 2021

'I am deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of Arne Sorenson's passing. He was an incredibly respected man, a leader in hospitality, and a devoted husband, father and friend. It's been a true honor to work alongside him on behalf of our great industry for so many years, and I will miss him and the friendship we've built. On behalf of everyone at Hilton, I want to extend my condolences to the Sorenson family, the thousands of Marriott associates around the world and the countless people whose lives he has positively impacted over the years.'